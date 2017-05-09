Five-star Brian Bowen takes unofficial visit to Oregon with decision looming

McDonald’s All American Brian Bowen acknowledged last weekend at the BallIsLife All-American Game that he was hearing from a few new schools as the May 17 end of the signing period approaches.

In an interview with Rivals.com, he mentioned that he has talked to North Carolina State a few weeks ago and had heard from Oregon State and Florida State, too.

Bowen, one of the nation’s top uncommitted recruits in the Class of 2017, took an unofficial visit to Oregon with his mother on Monday, according to DuckTerritory. The site said the Oregon staff made contact with Bowen at the Jordan Brand Classic in mid-April and has been persistent since.

Bowen has taken official visits to Arizona, Creighton, Michigan State, N.C. State and Texas, but also recently took an unofficial to DePaul. DePaul hired his high school coach at La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) as an assistant coach on May 1.

“Where I feel is the best fit for me and my family is where I’ll go,” Bowen told Rivals. “Whenever I make that decision I’ll be 100 percent.”

Bowen also said he continues to “weigh my options. It’s all about me picking a school. Every school has given me its best pitch. It’s a matter of me making a decision.”

But by taking an unofficial visit, Bowen indicated that there are at least another pitch or two to evaluate before he makes up his mind.

As for a decision, he said, “It’s going to have to be soon. That deadline is coming up.”