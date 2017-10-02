Brian Bowen hires lawyer, seeks reinstatement after indefinite suspension

Brian Bowen, the five-star recruit who has been suspended indefinitely after the FBI revealed evidence of an improper payment scheme to bring him to Louisville, has retained Miami attorney Jason Setchen in an effort to gain reinstatement.

Bowen remains on campus but was not permitted to practice with the team when formal preseason workouts started on Sunday.

Setchen, who specializes in NCAA eligibility cases, succeeded in gaining reinstatement for University of Miami basketball player DeQuan Jones in the 2011 case involving infamous Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro.

Shapiro told Yahoo Sports that he had paid $10,000 to sign with Miami. But after initially announcing Jones would sit out the 2011-12 season, Miami reinstated the player after the first 10 games of the season.

“Many times athletes find themselves being treated unfairly and feel as though they do not have independent support when encountering a disciplinary or administrative situation with their university or a governing body like the NCAA,” a statement on Setchen’s web site says. “In many cases coaches and athletic departments do what they perceive to be in the PROGRAM’S best interest and do not concern themselves with the best interest of the student-athlete. Student-athletes need their own advocates to guide them through this complex and difficult landscape.”

The FBI alleged Tuesday that representatives of Adidas agreed to funnel $100,000 to the family of a top recruit to steer him to Louisville. Though he was not named in the documents released by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Bowen’s recruitment plainly fit the FBI’s description and the university subsequently confirmed that he had been suspended from team activities.