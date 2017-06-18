Florida HS player bound for college shot and killed during Craigslist sale

A Miami teen who had planned to play football at a California junior college was shot and died days after high school graduation, police say according to reports.

Craig Brown, 19, graduated last week from North Miami Beach High. He was scheduled to leave for Merced College on July 1.

His relatives told Local10.com in South Florida that they believe he was shot during a Craigslist transaction. Brown had advertised video games and a game console and was meeting the person who was planning to buy the items.

“Happy, always smiling, a friend to everyone. Everyone who knew him — I can say at least 200 to 300 people have come here to hug me and told me what a great kid he was. and how much love he just had for everyone,” his father, Craig Brown, told the station. “(He) wouldn’t hurt a fly, wouldn’t hurt anyone. (He) loved animals. He had this dog, you’d think this dog was one of his kids, man.”

Brown’s father speculated that the shooter and his son, the oldest of four children, might have gotten into a scuffle following a robbery attempt.

North Miami Beach coach Jeff Bertani said Brown played on the team for four years.

“He was phenomenal on the field for us,” Bertani said. “He loved every minute he was on that field. His personality was large on the field, his personality was large off the field.”

Miami-Dade police are investigating the incident.