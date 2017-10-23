Brian Snead on Under Armour All-America jersey: 'It's a moment I've always dreamed about'

Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) running back Brian Snead received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Monday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“I’m excited. All of my loved ones and family is here,” Snead said of the ceremony. “It’s a moment that I have always dreamed about, and it’s all coming true.”

Snead, an Ohio State commit, is the No. 10 running back in the country according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“Going against these great players is going to make me a better player, it’s going to make me compete,” Snead said. “I’ll learn more about the competition on the next level.”