Bridgewater-Raritan (N.J.) up to No. 7 of latest Super 25 girls lacrosse rankings

But a handful of games remains of the girls high school lacrosse season and that means this week’s edition of the Super 25 rankings is that much closer to its final state.

With McDonogh (Md.), Glenelg (Md.) and Notre Dame Prep (Md.) snug at the top, there is a new No. 4 as yet another Maryland team slides into the top five in continuing this spring’s show of lacrosse dominance by the Free State.

It’s Marriotts Ridge that now sits at No. 4, with Mount Sinai (N.Y.) at No. 5 after a major win by Bridgewater Raritan in New Jersey pulls Ridgewood down to No. 8. The Panthers, now ranked No. 7, are among several New Jersey teams continuing their hunt for a title in the Garden State.

While there is few games left that can impact the girls lacrosse Super 25, there’s a key matchup on deck this week as No. 12 Garden City will meet No. 17 Eastport-South Manor in the Long Island Class B championship, which also serves as the next first round of the state playoffs.

Not far away, No. 10 Summit and No. 11 Moorestown will meet in Jersey for what should be another exciting Super 25 battle as the Hilltopper and the Quakers compete for the Group 3 title.

Those states – New York and New Jersey – as well as Connecticut powerhouse and No. 18 Darien, can still impact the rankings in the final weeks as the rankings are finalized.