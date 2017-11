Brockton (Mass.) leads three newcomers in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

The Boxers enter the rankings at No. 7. The other newcomers are Glastonbury (Ct.) at No. 15 and Yarmouth (Maine) at No. 23.

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team and the top four remained unchanged.

Beavercreek (Ohio) moved up one spot to No. 5.