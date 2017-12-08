Brookwood (Ga.) football coach accused of exposing himself in Hobby Lobby parking lot

Apparently Brookwood (Ga.) linebackers coach Allen Blankenship hasn’t been paying close attention to any of the sexual harassment cases that have emerged across the nation. If he had, he probably wouldn’t have exposed himself (allegedly) in a Hobby Lobby parking lot.

Indeed, even amidst the diverse cases of coaches behaving badly in 2017, the accusations against Allen Blankenship stand out. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Blankenship, a 24-year-old married linebackers coach and science teacher at Brookwood High in suburban Atlanta, exposed himself to a woman in the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby.

A former football player at the school, Blankenship was arrested and charged with public indecency. He was released from the Lawrenceville jail hours later.

Gwinnett County Public Schools officials told the Journal-Constitution that they are aware of the charges against the coach and teacher but could not release any details about the district’s response because it is a private personnel matter.

Teacher Allen Reeves Blankenship pictures,exposed himself to a woman https://t.co/1Q8kxo1mXm pic.twitter.com/vVQYumRI6j — infowe (@infowe) December 7, 2017

Blankenship’s lawyer has predictably released a statement asking all to withhold judgement on her client until his trial arrives at a verdict.