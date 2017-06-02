Brother and sister in Md. pitch baseball, softball teams to state titles on consecutive days

This brother and sister pitched their baseball and softball teams to state title wins on consecutive days https://t.co/3cbYaMiVuz — AllMetSports (@allmetsports) June 2, 2017

Seeing one’s child pitch his or her team to a state championship would fill any parent with pride.

It would stand to reason, then, that two Maryland parents are more thrilled than most.

On consecutive days over Memorial Day weekend, the children of Kara and Michael Yuille pitched their Northwest (Germantown, Md.) teams to wins in state title games. The Washington Post reports the improbable story of the Yuille siblings.

First, in Friday’s 4A state baseball final in Aberdeen, it was Northwest senior Michael Yuille Jr. striking out eight over six innings in an 8-0 win against Howard (Ellicott City, Md.).

On Saturday at the University of Maryland, Northwest freshman Amber Yuille followed in her brother’s footsteps as she often has. She pitched a complete game to lift the Jaguars to an 8-4 win against Sherwood (Sandy Spring, Md.) in the 4A state softball final.

“If I had to pick one year to win states,” Amber told catcher Alexa Bowen in between warm-up pitches, per the Post, “it would be this year.”

Michael Sr., yelped when his daughter recorded the final out to keep Sherwood from earning its sixth straight state title.

“I know this will wear off in a little bit,” Michael Sr. told the Post. “But I’ll look back at this and have a memory that’ll last a lifetime.”

As the Post tells it, the siblings had about 30 seconds to chat between state championships, “with Amber munching on a late night snack and Michael Jr. heading out the door to meet up with some friends Friday night.”

A brother’s words hung in the air.

“Kick some butt tomorrow and relax,” Michael Jr. told Amber.

That she did, day after her brother had done the same.

After the softball victory, the Yuilles huddled together with close family and friends behind the Northwest dugout. Michael Jr. and Amber’s grandfather Donald Glowaz, who nearly died last October due to kidney issues, expressed his gratitude for his grandchildren through tears and hugs.

“Baseball has always been a big part for us,” Amber told the Post. “We knew we had to do that for him.”

You can read the rest of the Post’s great story on the improbable state-champion siblings here.