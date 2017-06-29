Brother of Texas basketball signee Mo Bamba alleges recruiting violations

In a profanity-laced Facebook video, the brother of Texas signee Mo Bamba alleges the five-star recruit accepted gifts and money from a financial advisor.

Ibrahim Johnson, filmed poolside without a shirt, says in the 22-minute video that Greer Love provided Bamba with vacations and other enticements in hopes of working with Bamba in the future. Johnson also said that Love tried to direct Bamba to consider certain schools, although he makes clear in the video that no money or benefits came from Texas.

Love, a Michigan alumnus who is a vice president of venture capital company, seems to be the source of a rift between Bamba and his brother and Johnson said he has now “exposed that kid.” He also says that he has “already reported (Bamba) to the NCAA” and the Bamba will not play this year.

Johnson has expressed his intention to became a sports agent in hopes of representing his brother. It is possible that video is means for Johnson to get back at his brother for potentially cutting him out.

Texas responded swiftly.

“As is usual practice by the NCAA, Mo’s amateur status was previously reviewed and final certified by the NCAA Eligibility Center,” Texas said in a statement to Yahoo Sports. “The NCAA has not informed us of any pending issues or eligibility concerns at this time regarding Mo. If there are further questions, we certainly will cooperate with the NCAA to the fullest.”

The 6-11 Bamba was a McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand Classic selection after his senior season at Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.).