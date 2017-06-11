Brother Rice (Mich.) boys lacrosse wins 13th consecutive state title

HOWELL, Mich. — Same teams. Same result.

Brother Rice (Broomfield Hills) and Catholic Central (Novi) met for the fourth straight year with the Division 1 boys lacrosse state championship on the line. And, like the previous three meetings, it was the Warriors again claiming state bragging rights.

But it certainly wasn’t easy.

In their closest title game yet, Brother Rice survived to post an 8-7 victory and claim its 13th consecutive MHSAA state championship. With the game tied at 7, Warrior junior attack Cameron Gould netted the game winner with 4:27 remaining in the fourth quarter on a low hard shot with an assist from senior attack Nick Dudley.

“The streak is a huge deal and no one wants to break the chain,” said Gould, a first-year varsity player who finished with four goals. “But, at the same time I’m overwhelmed with emotion and I’m very happy for my team.

“When I got the (game winner) I was excited and really pumped,” he said. “I was confident the whole game and I was hitting my shots. I knew I had to step up for my team. It was probably my best game of the season and I’m really happy.”