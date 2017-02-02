Brother Rice names Adam Korzeniewski as new football coach

Birmingham Brother Rice has hired Adam Korzeniewski as its new football coach.

Korzeniewski most recently was the defensive coordinator at Birmingham Seaholm, after holding the same position with the Warriors in 2010-13. Brother Rice won three state titles in those four years.

He replaces Dave Sofran after a 7-4 season.

“During a national search that began in December, coach Korzeniewski emerged as the top candidate, and we are so happy to have him back with us,” Brother Rice president Tom Reidy said in a released statement. “He understands the values of Brother Rice and our commitment to excellence in academics and athletics. He will be an active member of our community while instilling what it takes to be a top program in Michigan.”

Korzeniewski, who played in college at Western Michigan, also has coached at Bloomfield Hills Andover, Detroit Renaissance, New Baltimore Anchor Bay and Warren De La Salle.

“The opportunity to come back to Brother Rice is beyond special,” Korzeniewski said in the statement. “The students here understand purpose in education. They want to be coached in order become better, on and off the field. I’m proud to continue in the tradition of coach Al Fracassa, who first brought me to this school and for whom I have the highest level of respect.”