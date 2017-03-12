Brother Rice routs Forest Hills to win Division 2 hockey title

It was total domination.

Brother Rice secured its fifth hockey state championship in program history Saturday with a 7-0 dismantling of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern/Eastern at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth.

It marks the largest margin of victory in 18 Division 2 title games since the MHSAA reclassified from Class B-C-D in 2000.

“To be honest and there’s no disrespect to any team we‘ve played this year, but we knew that if we went out and played our game that we would be the best team on the ice,” said Rice first-year coach Ken Chaput. “I had that feeling from Day 1 and I never lost it.”

The Warriors (25-4-1) showed their experience, balance and depth on the highest possible showcase. They had six different goal scorers en route to four even-strength, one power play and a pair of shorthanded goals.

Rice outshot Northern/Eastern, making its first-ever appearance in a state final, 43-25.

“Obviously it was a tough game for us,” said Northern/Eastern coach Tom Bissett. “Rice is really a good team as everybody in the state knows.”

After a scoreless opening period, Brother Rice came to life in the second by outshooting Northern/Eastern by a whopping 22-8 margin and netting three unanswered goals.

Senior defenseman Jack Clement opened the scoring with a backhand shot that slipped under N/E goalie Brenden Bogema one minute into the second on assists from Jack Reinhart and Matt Kesto.

The Warriors then scored a pair of goals 70 seconds apart.

Senior forward Mitch Shults connected during a 4-on-4 situation on an assist from Michael McInerney. With two seconds left on a power play, senior forward Will Duncan made it 3-0 with a goal to the upper corner. He was assisted by Shults and McInerney.

The third period was more of the same as they dented the twine four times.

Garrett Moore scored twice in the third period, Jack Reinhart added another goal when his team was down two players and Alec DeLuca followed that with a shorthanded goal.

Brother Rice goalie Ryan Hoffman earned his second playoff shutout. Hoffman also blanked defending D-2 champion Romeo in the quarterfinals, 4-0.

■DIVISION 3:Thomas Hernadez’s hat trick helped Warren De La Salle past Calumet, 6-3, in Saturday’s championship game in Plymouth.

It’s the program’s first hockey state title.

De La Salle, making its first championship appearance, raced to a 4-0 lead in the first period, including Hernandez goals at 4:49 and 8:19. Austin Scott, on an assist from Greg Pine, and James Corbett, from Nicholas Aiello, also scored in the first.

Hernandez converted a rebound on a power play in the second period to complete the hat trick, his second this season. Pine scored on an empty net late in the third, and Brent Loukus, Izaak Avery and Ed Beiring had goals for Calumet.

Detroit Press staff contributed to this report.