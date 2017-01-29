Brownsburg nips Avon for wrestling sectional title

AVON — Brownsburg senior Rickie Clark tried to push the tempo and control Avon’s Brett Henson as the surrounding bouts at 285 pounds finished, all eyes shifting to the final match of the afternoon at Saturday’s IHSAA sectional.

Around them, the two sides grew louder; one purple, one yellow. Brownsburg and Avon had been technically battling for the sectional title since 8:30 a.m., but the reality is the two teams have anticipated this type of battle all season. And now the day, almost over, came down to a single match between the Hendricks County rivals.

Clark could feel the pressure, sure. But it wouldn’t faze the seventh-ranked senior on his way to a 3-1 sudden victory over No. 4 Henson, clinching back-to-back sectional titles for the top-ranked Bulldogs.

“That’s what coach (Darrick) Snyder prepares us for in practice,” Clark said. “There are going to be moments where you just have to stay focused in your head. That’s why we go so hard in practice and normally break in practice for moments like that. So they’re easy.”

Brownsburg won seven weight classes after sending wrestlers to 11 of the 14 championship matches — more than any other team in attendance — and finished runner-up in another four matches. The Bulldogs secured additional points with two wrestlers finishing third and two more placing fourth.

Along with Clark, the Bulldogs four top-ranked wrestlers — Ty Mills (120 pounds), Blake Mulkey (126), Brayton Lee (145) and Nathan Walton (182) — all secured sectional titles, advancing to next week’s regional.

Avon, which sent 10 wrestlers into championship matches, emerged with six individual sectional titles. At 113 pounds, sophomore Asa Garcia preserved his undefeated record and won his 31st match of the year. Garcia won the state title at 106 pounds as a freshman.

“The matches have become closer and there is more at stake because we’re both better teams, competing at a high level, to be one of the top teams in the state now and not just the area, ” Avon coach Israel Blevins said. “We’ve got to get better. We’ll watch the matches today and try to make adjustments.”

Snyder remembers when the Brownsburg-Avon rivalry was almost nonexistent during his first season in 2013-14, back when the program was in serious need for resuscitation. But standing on the mats, minutes after watching his wrestlers accept the sectional trophy, Snyder said he wants to keep his team’s focus on making a team state title run.

“We’re trying to make sure we peak a couple of weeks from now,” Snyder said. “But for it to come down to the last match, overtime in the last match … it was really exciting and just a fun day of wrestling for the sport, especially if you’re a Bulldog.”



Other area sectionals





• At Zionsville: Carmel nabbed its second straight sectional title and posted six individual sectional champions to score 232 points, beating out Westfield (192) and Zionsville (181).

Greyhounds freshman Brendan Mattingly, who ranks third in the state at 106 pounds, won in a 13-4 major decision and added his 23rd win of over the season. No. 9 Adam Jerde, a University of Indianapolis commit, won a 6-5 decision over Hamilton Southeastern’s Jacob Garcia. While at 126 pounds, No. 7 Jack Eiteljorge won a 14-5 major decision over Zionsville’s Sam Gobeyn.

Kody Wagner (138), Matthew Wertz (160) and Thomas Penola (170) each won their championship matches to give Zionsville the second-most individual titles.

• At Warren Central: No. 16 Roncalli upset No. 12 Warren Central with three individual titles wins, five runner-ups and five third-place finishes on the afternoon. Third-ranked freshman Alec Viduya posted a 6-4 decision over Greenfield-Central’s Gavin Rose for the Rebels at 113 pounds.

Warriors top-ranked wrestler Tristen Tonte (30-1) won the sectional title at 195 pounds with 14-3 major decision over John Owensby of Franklin Central.

• At Lawrence Central: No. 7 Cathedral claimed its ninth sectional title since 2007 and won by more than 90 points over Lawrence Central (207) and Lawrence North (206.5).

In total, the Irish won nine individual titles and got victories out of all three of their wrestlers ranked second in the state: Breyden Bailey (132), Zach Melloh (138) and Ben Stewart (195). Lawrence North and North Central each claimed two individual titles.

• At Southport: Perry Meridian coach Matt Schoettle went into the Southport sectional expecting great things from his team, and great things he got. The No. 2 Falcons won 12 of 14 individual titles and bulldozed through the competition, winning on pins or technical falls in 10 of those matches and earning 346.5 team points.

Pike, which won the remaining two individual titles, finished second with 192 points. Southport finished third with 177.

• At Mooresville: Center Grove marched to its third straight sectional title, crowning four individual title winners on the day to hold a significant edge over Indian Creek and Franklin.

Junior Gleason Mappes, who finished fourth in state last season at 160 pounds, defeated Monrovia’s Ethan Stock in a 3-2 decision to keep his record at just one loss on the season. The Trojans have not won a team regional wrestling title since 1995.

Indian Creek was the lone other team in sectionals to crown two individual champions with undefeated No. 8 Alex Mosconi at 120 pounds and No. 11 Owen Sego at 106.

Follow IndyStar reporter Jordan J. Wilson on Twitter: @Wilsonable07.

Championship match results



106: Drake Campbell (Brownsburg) def. Ray Rioux (Avon) (Dec 5-1)

113: Asa Garcia (Avon) def. Evan Lawhead (Brownsburg) (MD 13-4)

120: Ty Mills (Brownsburg) def. Steven Weddle (Ben Davis) (Dec 6-0)

126: Blake Mulkey (Brownsburg) def. Clayton Maynor (South Putnam) (Fall 1:41)

132: Mason Miranda (Avon) def. Donald Campbell (Ben Davis) (Dec 3-2)

138: Nathan Conley (Avon) def. Ryan Bigelow (Brownsburg) (MD 11-3)

145: Brayton Lee (Brownsburg) def. Sam Osho (Avon) (Fall 1:18)

152: Jacob Clark (Avon) def. Trace Thomas (Greencastle) (MD 11-3)

160: Carson Brewer (Avon) def. Donny Marcus (Brownsburg) (TF 4:31, 18-3)

170: Anthony Cicciarelli (Brownsburg) def. Trizton Carson (Danville) (Dec 7-4)

182: Nathan Walton (Brownsburg) def. Caden Hubner (Avon) (Fall 3:49)

195: Kyle Shaffer (South Putnam) def. William Seri (Ben Davis) (Dec 3-0)

220: Gunnar Larson (Avon) def. Isaac McCormick (Brownsburg) (Dec 2-1)

285: Rickie Clark (Brownsburg) def. Brett Henson (Avon) (SV-1, 3-1)

