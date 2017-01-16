Menu
Brownstown cracks top 20 in latest coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The polls — both boys and girls — do not include classes:

BOYS

Rank

School

Total Points

Record

1st Place Votes

1

North Central (Indianapolis)

424

13-1

13

2

New Albany

418

11-2

6

3

Fort Wayne North Side

372

15-1

 

4

Carmel

369

10-2

1

5

Castle

325

15-2

 

6

Warren Central

324

11-1

 

7

South Bend Riley

288

11-0

1

8

Hamilton Southeastern

259

12-2

 

9

Logansport

258

12-1

 

10

Pike

247

12-3

1

10

McCutcheon

247

11-2

 

12

Crown Point

198

11-2

 

13

Homestead

137

10-2

 

14

Valparaiso

136

12-2

 

15

Lawrence North

111

9-4

 

16

Ben Davis

110

9-4

 

17

Merrillville

94

10-4

 

18

NorthWood

78

12-0

 

19

Michigan City

47

10-4

 

20

Brownstown Central

43

12-0

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Bloomington South, Connersville, Culver Academies, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Indianapolis Broad Ripple, New Castle Chrysler, Park Tudor, Terre Haute South Vigo, Twin Lakes, Warsaw Community, Zionsville

GIRLS

Rank

School

Total Points

Record

1st Place Votes

1

North Central (Indianapolis)

437

20-0

21

2

Carmel

412

16-2

1

3

Homestead

382

18-1

 

4

Zionsville

367

19-1

 

5

Pike

341

15-3

 

6

Hamilton Southeastern

287

16-3

 

7

Heritage Christian

250

15-3

 

8

Lawrence North

246

11-5

 

9

Ben Davis

231

15-4

 

10

North Harrison

227

18-1

 

11

Northridge

199

21-1

 

12

Penn

190

17-3

 

13

South Bend St. Josephs

187

15-1

 

14

Evansville Central

129

16-1

 

15

Columbus North

128

14-5

 

16

East Chicago Central

126

14-4

 

17

Northwestern

79

18-2

 

18

Bedford North Lawrence

62

14-4

 

19

Center Grove

54

13-5

 

20

Warsaw Community

44

16-3

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes

Argos, Beech Grove, Delphi Community, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne South Side, Gary West Side, Greenfield-Central, Greensburg, Jac-Cen-Del, Jeffersonville, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Martinsville, Merrillville, Mooresville, North Judson-San Pierre, Oak Hill, Pendleton Heights, Plainfield, Roncalli, Rushville Consolidated, Tippecanoe Valley, Vincennes Rivet, Warren Central, Whitko

 

Brownstown head coach Dave Benter reacts during the first half whilke playing Silver Creek in the IHSAA 2015 Boys' Basketball Class 3-A Corydon Sectional, Round One, at Corydon Central High School in Corydon, In. March 3, 2015.

