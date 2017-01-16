Brownstown cracks top 20 in latest coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The polls — both boys and girls — do not include classes:
BOYS
|
Rank
|
School
|
Total Points
|
Record
|
1st Place Votes
|
1
|
North Central (Indianapolis)
|
424
|
13-1
|
13
|
2
|
New Albany
|
418
|
11-2
|
6
|
3
|
Fort Wayne North Side
|
372
|
15-1
|
|
4
|
Carmel
|
369
|
10-2
|
1
|
5
|
Castle
|
325
|
15-2
|
|
6
|
Warren Central
|
324
|
11-1
|
|
7
|
South Bend Riley
|
288
|
11-0
|
1
|
8
|
Hamilton Southeastern
|
259
|
12-2
|
|
9
|
Logansport
|
258
|
12-1
|
|
10
|
Pike
|
247
|
12-3
|
1
|
10
|
McCutcheon
|
247
|
11-2
|
|
12
|
Crown Point
|
198
|
11-2
|
|
13
|
Homestead
|
137
|
10-2
|
|
14
|
Valparaiso
|
136
|
12-2
|
|
15
|
Lawrence North
|
111
|
9-4
|
|
16
|
Ben Davis
|
110
|
9-4
|
|
17
|
Merrillville
|
94
|
10-4
|
|
18
|
NorthWood
|
78
|
12-0
|
|
19
|
Michigan City
|
47
|
10-4
|
|
20
|
Brownstown Central
|
43
|
12-0
|
|
Other Schools Receiving Votes
|
Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Bloomington South, Connersville, Culver Academies, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Indianapolis Broad Ripple, New Castle Chrysler, Park Tudor, Terre Haute South Vigo, Twin Lakes, Warsaw Community, Zionsville
GIRLS
|
Rank
|
School
|
Total Points
|
Record
|
1st Place Votes
|
1
|
North Central (Indianapolis)
|
437
|
20-0
|
21
|
2
|
Carmel
|
412
|
16-2
|
1
|
3
|
Homestead
|
382
|
18-1
|
|
4
|
Zionsville
|
367
|
19-1
|
|
5
|
Pike
|
341
|
15-3
|
|
6
|
Hamilton Southeastern
|
287
|
16-3
|
|
7
|
Heritage Christian
|
250
|
15-3
|
|
8
|
Lawrence North
|
246
|
11-5
|
|
9
|
Ben Davis
|
231
|
15-4
|
|
10
|
North Harrison
|
227
|
18-1
|
|
11
|
Northridge
|
199
|
21-1
|
|
12
|
Penn
|
190
|
17-3
|
|
13
|
South Bend St. Josephs
|
187
|
15-1
|
|
14
|
Evansville Central
|
129
|
16-1
|
|
15
|
Columbus North
|
128
|
14-5
|
|
16
|
East Chicago Central
|
126
|
14-4
|
|
17
|
Northwestern
|
79
|
18-2
|
|
18
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
62
|
14-4
|
|
19
|
Center Grove
|
54
|
13-5
|
|
20
|
Warsaw Community
|
44
|
16-3
|
|
Other Schools Receiving Votes
|
Argos, Beech Grove, Delphi Community, Elkhart Central, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Fort Wayne Snider, Fort Wayne South Side, Gary West Side, Greenfield-Central, Greensburg, Jac-Cen-Del, Jeffersonville, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Martinsville, Merrillville, Mooresville, North Judson-San Pierre, Oak Hill, Pendleton Heights, Plainfield, Roncalli, Rushville Consolidated, Tippecanoe Valley, Vincennes Rivet, Warren Central, Whitko
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ