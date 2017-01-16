Brownstown cracks top 20 in latest coaches poll

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association released its latest top-20 rankings Sunday evening. The polls — both boys and girls — do not include classes:

BOYS

Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes 1 North Central (Indianapolis) 424 13-1 13 2 New Albany 418 11-2 6 3 Fort Wayne North Side 372 15-1 4 Carmel 369 10-2 1 5 Castle 325 15-2 6 Warren Central 324 11-1 7 South Bend Riley 288 11-0 1 8 Hamilton Southeastern 259 12-2 9 Logansport 258 12-1 10 Pike 247 12-3 1 10 McCutcheon 247 11-2 12 Crown Point 198 11-2 13 Homestead 137 10-2 14 Valparaiso 136 12-2 15 Lawrence North 111 9-4 16 Ben Davis 110 9-4 17 Merrillville 94 10-4 18 NorthWood 78 12-0 19 Michigan City 47 10-4 20 Brownstown Central 43 12-0 Other Schools Receiving Votes Andrean, Barr-Reeve, Bloomington South, Connersville, Culver Academies, Evansville Bosse, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Snider, Griffith, Indianapolis Broad Ripple, New Castle Chrysler, Park Tudor, Terre Haute South Vigo, Twin Lakes, Warsaw Community, Zionsville

GIRLS