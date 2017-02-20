Brownstown expects Sectional 30 'bloodbath'

It’s been more than four years since Brownstown basketball claimed a sectional championship, but Class 3-A’s top-ranked Braves have solidified themselves as the favorites entering postseason play this year.

Now 20-2 on the season, Brownstown was one of 399 Indiana high school basketball teams to officially learn their postseason fate Sunday night as the Indiana High School Athletic Association released its 2016-17 boys basketball state tournament pairings.

In Sectional 30 at Salem, the Braves will match up with North Harrison (11-10) in their opener on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and the winner will meet Charlestown (10-10) in the semifinals on Friday. In the bottom half of the bracket, Class 3-A No. 9 Salem (18-2) – Brownstown’s top challenger – will host Scottsburg (5-17) at 6 p.m. March 1, and Silver Creek (13-8) will take on Corydon (7-14) in the nightcap.

Brownstown is 6-0 versus sectional opponents, 7-0 against Class 3-A teams and 9-0 against Mid-Southern Conference foes this season. Still, coach Dave Benter’s Braves aren’t expecting anything easy.

“Our sectional, it’s all conference schools. It’s going to be a grind every night,” Benter said. “No matter who we draw, the other team is going to know us really well, and we’re going to know them really well. It’s going to be a physical bloodbath. The team that goes out and plays three good games is the team that’s going to win.”

The Braves saw their 20-game win streak come to an end last week at the hands of visiting Floyd Central, winner of 14 straight and No. 11 in the Class 4-A rankings. Brownstown dropped a two-point decision in overtime at Class 2-A No. 2 Providence on Saturday, too, but Benter said the Braves’ late-season schedule was designed to prepare the team for postseason play.

“We wanted that to get us ready for the postseason,” Benter said. “We’ve had a really successful season, but everyone starts 0-0 once the postseason starts, and I think our guys are ready. I think our guys are excited. We have one regular-season game left. We’ll start talking about our sectional opponents this week, and I think our schedule has definitely prepared us for the following week.”

Brownstown opened its season with a narrow three-point win at Salem before racking up its consecutive wins. The Lions, meanwhile, bounced back and won a record 15 straight games after falling to the Braves. Hank Weedin’s bunch has put together its best season in program history this year with hopes of coming away with its third sectional title all-time.

Host Salem defeated its first-round foe Scottsburg 76-41 on Jan. 13, the Lions’ second-highest margin of victory during their 15-game unbeaten streak. Salem is 5-1 against sectional opponents this season, with the one loss coming to Brownstown. The Lions conclude the regular season versus Jeffersonville (14-8) and at Borden (11-10).

Silver Creek, the defending sectional champ, is riding a three-game win streak into its regular-season finale at Seymour. The Dragons are 4-3 when pitted against sectional foes this season, as is Charlestown. Silver Creek handled Corydon 56-39 on Saturday.

Class 3-A Sectional 30 at Salem



Feb. 28: North Harrison vs. Brownstown, 7 p.m.

March 1: Salem vs. Scottsburg, 6 p.m.; Silver Creek vs. Corydon, 7:30 p.m.

March 3: North Harrison-Brownstown winner vs. Charlestown, 6 p.m.; Salem-Scottsburg winner vs. Silver Creek-Corydon winner, 7:30 p.m.

March 4: Final at 7:30 p.m.