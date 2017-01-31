Menu
Basketball

Brownstown No. 1 in latest Class 3A AP poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. New Albany (12)             15-2  304 1

2. Ft. Wayne North (2)         17-1  263 4

3. Warren Central              14-1  241 6

4. Logansport                  16-1  206 5

5. North Central           15-3  192 2

6. Carmel                      13-3  167 3

7. S. Bend Riley (1)           12-0  141 9

8. McCutcheon                  15-2  136 7

9. Castle (1)                  16-2  107 8

10. Pike                 14-4  76  10

Others receiving votes: Valparaiso 16. Hamilton Southeastern 14. Lawrence North 13. Crown Point 12. Floyd Central 9. Homestead 9. Ben Davis 8. Connersville 6.

Class 3A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Brownstown (12)             16-0  292 2

2. Culver Academy (4)          11-1  253 4

3. NorthWood                   14-1  224 1

4. Ev. Bosse                   11-5  193 3

5. Park Tudor           13-4  179 5

6. Griffith                    14-2  166 6

7. Twin Lakes                  15-2  157 7

8. Brebeuf Jesuit              10-4  114 9

9. Andrean                     11-2  103 8

10. Salem                       13-1  95  NR

Others receiving votes: Manual 69. Crispus Attucks 32. Northview 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 8. Silver Creek 7. Tri-West 6. Beech Grove 6.

Class 2A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (13)             16-1  308 1

2. Providence (2)              15-1  284 2

3. Oak Hill (1)                14-2  258 3

4. Linton-Stockton             15-3  191 4

5. Broad Ripple         11-3  180 5

6. Northeastern                14-4  172 6

7. Henryville                  15-3  143 7

8. Monroe Central              16-1  131 8

9. Howe                 10-7 69  9

10. Hagerstown                  14-3  64  10

Others receiving votes: S. Knox 30. Covington 20. Shenandoah 19. Scecina 17. Lapel 12. Gary Roosevelt 8. Cloverdale 8. Irvington 6.

Class 1A

W-L   Pts Prv

1. Tindley (10)                12-4  280 2

2. Oldenburg (3)               16-1  257 4

3. Lafayette Catholic (2)      10-4  248 3

4. Tri-County (1)              15-2  228 1

5. Wood Memorial               11-4  201 5

6. Clinton Prairie             14-3  188 8

7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk         11-8  116 6

8. Arlington            9-5   75  7

9. Westville                   13-1  74  NR

10. Pioneer                     10-5 48  NR

Others receiving votes: Lakewood Park 36. Bethesda Christian 35. S. Newton 32. W. Washington 31. Shakamak 18. Loogootee 13. Gary 21st Century 13. Hauser 8. Elkhart Christian 7. Oregon-Davis 6. University 6.

Brownstown’s Cody Waskom knocks down a 3-pointer. Jan. 15, 2016

