Brownstown No. 1 in latest Class 3A AP poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A



W-L Pts Prv

1. New Albany (12) 15-2 304 1

2. Ft. Wayne North (2) 17-1 263 4

3. Warren Central 14-1 241 6

4. Logansport 16-1 206 5

5. North Central 15-3 192 2

6. Carmel 13-3 167 3

7. S. Bend Riley (1) 12-0 141 9

8. McCutcheon 15-2 136 7

9. Castle (1) 16-2 107 8

10. Pike 14-4 76 10

Others receiving votes: Valparaiso 16. Hamilton Southeastern 14. Lawrence North 13. Crown Point 12. Floyd Central 9. Homestead 9. Ben Davis 8. Connersville 6.

Class 3A



W-L Pts Prv

1. Brownstown (12) 16-0 292 2

2. Culver Academy (4) 11-1 253 4

3. NorthWood 14-1 224 1

4. Ev. Bosse 11-5 193 3

5. Park Tudor 13-4 179 5

6. Griffith 14-2 166 6

7. Twin Lakes 15-2 157 7

8. Brebeuf Jesuit 10-4 114 9

9. Andrean 11-2 103 8

10. Salem 13-1 95 NR

Others receiving votes: Manual 69. Crispus Attucks 32. Northview 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 8. Silver Creek 7. Tri-West 6. Beech Grove 6.

Class 2A



W-L Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (13) 16-1 308 1

2. Providence (2) 15-1 284 2

3. Oak Hill (1) 14-2 258 3

4. Linton-Stockton 15-3 191 4

5. Broad Ripple 11-3 180 5

6. Northeastern 14-4 172 6

7. Henryville 15-3 143 7

8. Monroe Central 16-1 131 8

9. Howe 10-7 69 9

10. Hagerstown 14-3 64 10

Others receiving votes: S. Knox 30. Covington 20. Shenandoah 19. Scecina 17. Lapel 12. Gary Roosevelt 8. Cloverdale 8. Irvington 6.

Class 1A



W-L Pts Prv

1. Tindley (10) 12-4 280 2

2. Oldenburg (3) 16-1 257 4

3. Lafayette Catholic (2) 10-4 248 3

4. Tri-County (1) 15-2 228 1

5. Wood Memorial 11-4 201 5

6. Clinton Prairie 14-3 188 8

7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 11-8 116 6

8. Arlington 9-5 75 7

9. Westville 13-1 74 NR

10. Pioneer 10-5 48 NR

Others receiving votes: Lakewood Park 36. Bethesda Christian 35. S. Newton 32. W. Washington 31. Shakamak 18. Loogootee 13. Gary 21st Century 13. Hauser 8. Elkhart Christian 7. Oregon-Davis 6. University 6.