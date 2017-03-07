Gallery Brownstown plays Salem for sectional title By USA TODAY Sports March 6, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Brownstown Central's Cody Waskom (34) reacts to a technical foul being called against Salem's Hunter Weedin (in back left) on Monday during the 2017 IHSAA 3A Sectional 30 Championship game at Salem High School. Brownstown Central won 78-58. Brownstown Central's Cody Waskom (34) reacts after a big basket against Salem on Monday during the 2017 IHSAA 3A Sectional 30 Championship game at Salem High School. Brownstown Central won 78-58. Brownstown Central's Cody Waskom (left) and Gavin Bane (right) celebrate their 78-58 win over Salem on Monday during the 2017 IHSAA 3A Sectional 30 Championship game at Salem High School. Brownstown Central won 78-58. Brownstown Central's Cody Waskom (34) shoots against Salem on Monday during the 2017 IHSAA 3A Sectional 30 Championship game at Salem High School. Brownstown Central won 78-58. Brownstown Central poses with their trophy after beating Salem 78-58 on Monday during the 2017 IHSAA 3A Sectional 30 Championship game at Salem High School. Brownstown Central head coach Dave Benter encourages his Braves as they take on Salem on Monday during the 2017 IHSAA 3A Sectional 30 Championship game at Salem High School. Brownstown Central won 78-58. Salem head coach Hank Weedin (right) is not happy about a call as the Lions take on Brownstown Central on Monday during the 2017 IHSAA 3A Sectional 30 Championship game at Salem High School. Brownstown Central won 78-58. Brownstown Central's Carson Lambring (left) defends against Salem's Hunter Weedin (15) on Monday during the 2017 IHSAA 3A Sectional 30 Championship game at Salem High School. Brownstown Central won 78-58. Salem's Seth Hobson (in back, top) goes up to block the shot of Brownstown Central's Cody Waskom on Monday during the 2017 IHSAA 3A Sectional 30 Championship game at Salem High School. Brownstown Central won 78-58. Tears of joy mark the face of Brownstown Central's Jordan Peters (42) after defeating Salem 78-58 on Monday during the 2017 IHSAA 3A Sectional 30 Championship game at Salem High School. NewAlbany, Brownstown Central High School (Brownstown IN), Hart County High School (Munfordville KY), Salem High School (Salem IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Brownstown expects Sectional 30 'bloodbath' News Roundup: West Wash, New Wash nab sectional crowns News Roundup: Defending champ West Wash moves on