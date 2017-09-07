N.M. football coach explains importance of being all-in in emotional motivational speech

“All-in” is a term that gets thrown around quite a bit, especially in the context of athletics.

Bruce Binkley, the head football coach at Del Norte in Albuquerque, wants to clear up for you what it truly means to be all-in.

Binkley discusses primarily the difference in being all-in vs. saying you’re all-in, drawing on examples ranging from absent fathers to Jim Harbaugh to his own experience with his daughter.

His full speech can be seen above (with a tiny bit of salty language), but a small portion is below:

They’re gutless. They don’t give everything they’ve got. They give 95 percent…just enough to say, ‘I gave everything I’ve got when they leave. If you give everything you’ve got and you lose, it’s gonna hurt. But it’s yours. … Most people don’t do it because they’re scared of it. Because it’s going to hurt. Most people aren’t all in as fathers because it hurts.

The most indelible portion of the speech may also be the most simple: “You’re either all-in or you’re out.”

h/t Football Scoop