Bruce Judson takes electric ability to Oregon

Bruce Judson made official on Wednesday that he will attend and play football for the University of Oregon beginning next season, joining former USF coach Willie Taggart at the Pac 12 university.

Judson, the four-year quarterback for Cocoa High, led the Tigers to the 2016 Class 4A championship with a 31-17 win over Jacksonville Bolles on Dec. 8 in Orlando. Judson finished the game with 158 rushing yards and exploded for a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter following the first Bolles touchdown.

In the regular season, Judson rushed for 503 yards on 77 carries and scored five touchdowns on the ground. He completed 47 of 68 passes for 889 yards. He threw 13 touchdown passes compared to three interceptions.

Adding the postseason, Judson passed for 1,163 yards and 16 touchdowns while leading the Tigers to a 12-1 record. He finished with 866 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing.

His biggest passing season was 2014, when, as a 10th-grader, he passed for 2,051 yards and 33 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions. That season, he also rushed for 892 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His career passing numbers were 5,095 yards and 75 touchdowns against 18 interceptions. In four seasons, Judson rushed 496 times for 4,230 yards and 52 touchdowns.

Wednesday was the first day high school seniors could sign with college football programs. Judson announced his decision to sign with Oregon in recent days. He had previously committed to Ohio State before the school year and later switched to the University of South Florida, where Taggart was the coach at the time. Taggart was named to coach Oregon in early December.

