La. high school QB shot and killed days before graduation

A Louisiana high school quarterback was shot and killed days before graduation, according to multiple reports.

Bryant Lee, 18, from McKinley High (Baton Rouge) was among three people shot early Saturday, according to McKinley coach Ken Hilton. The two other victims suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The shooting occurred at a graduation party not far from Lee’s home at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Lee was shot once in the head, a police department spokesman told The Advocate. Lee also had also been shot in the leg several months ago in a drive-by shooting while he was standing out his house.

His family told WBRZ that he was an innocent bystander in both incidents.

“This was not a young man who was in and out of trouble or some gang thing,” Hilton told The Advocate. “It was a kid who in my eyes was a good kid. Everything he said was ‘no, sir’ or ‘yes, sir’ and shook your hand. …

“He had that it factor where he could rally the kids and lead the group. He led by example. He never missed a workout.”

Lee transferred from Scotlandville High before his sophomore year and was the McKinley starter last fall.

Hilton said Lee had a 3.5 grade point average and was set to graduate Wednesday. He planned to attend Southern University and hoped to walk on the football team, Hilton said.

Herman Brister, the principal of McKinley High, released a statement:

“The entire faculty and staff at McKinley Senior High School wish to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Bryant Lee. Bryant was an 18-year old dedicated scholar who put his academics above his job as the leader of our football team. Bryant transferred to McKinley High School from Scotlandville his sophomore year, and joined the Panther football team as quarterback.

Students and teachers alike will remember Bryant as intelligent, hard-working, focused, fun-loving and as having a great sense of humor. As a student he was concerned about his grades, as an athlete he played tough and gave it all he had. One of the characteristics coaches loved about him is that he was coachable. He was respected by his coaches and teammates.

It is hard to gauge the impact a young man like Bryant may have had in this world had he fulfilled his plans to attend college and carried his great attitude with him into his future endeavors. As we strive to complete the 2016-2017 school year, we at McKinley High School will give our students and teachers support in dealing with the tragic death of Bryant Lee, and will focus on encouraging our students to live in a way that honors his memory.”