Texas pitcher Bryce Elder throws consecutive playoff no-hitters

No time like the playoffs …

Bryce Elder, of Decatur (Texas), has posted back-to-back no-hitters in his first two playoffs starts.

He had a five-inning no-hitter last week in a 4A bi-district series against Pinkston (Dallas) and then held Melissa hitless over six innings in the first game of the area round series, according to the Wise County Messenger.

Game 2 in the series is Friday with Game 3 scheduled for Saturday, if necessary.

“My biggest thing is not looking at the scoreboard,” Elder told the Messenger. “Just go pitch by pitch, inning by inning and keep working one batter at a time and at the end you get a no-hitter.”

He had eight strikeouts against Pinkston and struck out nine against Melissa, which had two runners reach base. One came on a walk after he had retired the first 10 batters of the game, including six via strikeout, and the other on an error.