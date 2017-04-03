Brycen Schumacher's championship-level confidence benefiting Regis

Brycen Schumacher’s return to the baseball field for Regis this spring came with a championship level of confidence.

After helping the Rams’ football team to the OSAA Class 2A state championship as a lineman last fall, the senior utility player has made another step forward on the baseball diamond.

Schumacher struck out 11 batters in seven innings and was 3 for 5 with an RBI in Monday’s 10-4 win against Toledo.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Anthony Zellner, West Salem baseball: The senior was 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs in Monday’s 10-6 win against Bishop Manogue.

Nick Raska, North Salem baseball: The sophomore pitcher struck out seven batters and gave up one hit in Monday’s 22-0 win against Franklin.

Nicole Duran, McNary softball: The senior infield had four RBIs in Tuesday’s 6-5 win against Southridge.

Jacob Denning, West Salem baseball: The junior was 3 for 4 with two RBIs in Wednesday’s 17-11 loss to Ralston Valley.

Seth Rediger, Sprague baseball: The senior was 3 for 3 with an RBI double in Thursday’s 30-0 win against Roosevelt.

Maygen McGrath, South Salem softball: The junior pitcher was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a two-run home run in Monday’s 4-2 loss to Lebanon, was 3 for 4 with three RBIs, a double, a triple and a three-run home run in Monday’s 12-4 loss to North Medford, was 5 for 5 with four runs scored, two RBIs, two doubles and a triple and struck out 15 in Tuesday’s 10-1 win against Thursday and was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs in Tuesday’s 7-1 win against Mountain View.

Read more:

North Salem grad Dylan Young finally gets his pro football shot

Despite tough loss, Oregon Ducks basketball redefined itself with Final Four run