Bubba Watson, staff of minor league baseball team help restore youth field

Members of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos front office, including PGA Tour star Bubba Watson, battled through rain and muddy conditions Wednesday to help renovate a youth baseball field.

In a partnership with WEAR-TV, Waste Management and Jerry Pate Turf & Irrigation, the Blue Wahoos worked on a field at the Cantonment Sportsplex.

Renovations included measuring and moving the bases, removing weeds and cleaning the infield, edging the base paths and home plate area, picking up trash and painting.

“It’s important to us to give back to the community, so it was a great day,” said Blue Wahoos team president Jonathan Griffith in a news release. “There was a great outpour from this community.

“This is a revival for the Cantonment Sportsplex Association and we wanted to help them and educate them on field turf management.”

The project was led by Ray Sayre, the Blue Wahoos director of turf management and four-time Southern League groundskeeper of the year

“This is exciting for our kids to have a professionally repaired field,” said Cantonment Sportsplex Association President Josh Longo. “It’s good for them to see what it’s like to play on a field that’s prepared by a professional crew.

“By having the parents involved in the nomination process and cleaning, it feels like we’re doing something right.”