Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy opens up about his faith, favorite player and how he achieved his athletic dream

USA TODAY High School Sports caught up with past American Family Insurance ALL-USA athletes for a personal look back at their upbringing and road to their present global success – their hometown, early success/struggles, growth through high school, college, and into the pros. The video series, presented by American Family Insurance, will feature stories told by the athletes themselves, families, coaches, and teammates.

Gerald McCoy grew up idolizing Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Warren Sapp, and he was determined to one day play in the NFL. He discusses starring in high school and later at Oklahoma, and the difficulties of being the center of attention.