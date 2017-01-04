Menu

Buchanan (Calif.) jumps to No. 2 in Super 25 wrestling rankings

1/24/16 12:39:37 PM -- Blairstown, NJ, U.S.A -- Blair Academy vs. Wyoming Seminary high school wrestling. Blair Academy Junior Chase Singletary , shown, celebrates his 3-1 victory over Wyoming Seminary Senior Nick Reenan in the 195 match. Blair Academy won, 35-20. Photo by Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images, Gannett ORG XMIT: US 134401 prep wrestling 1/23/2 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]

Blair Academy wrestler Chase Singletary (Photo: Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports)

Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) continues to flex its muscles in the USA TODAY/National High School Coaches Association Super wrestling rankings.

The Buccaneers rolled to the team championship at the Mount Madness Wrestling Tournament in Maryland last week.  Blair crowned 10 individual champions, scoring 354 points, which was 161.5 points more than runner-up and host Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore).

One of the biggest changes in the first Super 25 of 2017 is that Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) jumps two spots to No. 2.

The Bears’ rise is a result of their second consecutive championship at The Clash duals in Rochester, Minn..  In winning the championship, Buchanan beat former No. 2 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), which slips to No. 3 this week, and former No. 3 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, FL), which also drops one spot this week to No. 4.

Breaking into the Top 10 are Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) at No. 9 and Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.) at No. 10.

SEM, which will wrestle No. 1 Blair on Jan. 13 in a dual match, jumped three spots after winning the POWERade Tournament in Pennsylvania.

New to the rankings are Park Hill (Kansas City) at No. 12, Kiski Area (Vandergrift, Pa.) at No. 23 and Kasson-Mantorville (Kasson, Minn.) at No. 24.

Shaping next week’s rankings will be the 73rd annual Geary Tournament, the nation’s oldest wrestling tournament, in Oklahoma.  No. 1 Blair will be challenged by Oklahoma powers No. 13 Tuttle, No. 19 Charles Page (Sand Springs) and No. 21 Choctaw in the individual format that also will crown a team champion.

