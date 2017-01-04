Buchanan (Calif.) jumps to No. 2 in Super 25 wrestling rankings

Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) continues to flex its muscles in the USA TODAY/National High School Coaches Association Super wrestling rankings.

The Buccaneers rolled to the team championship at the Mount Madness Wrestling Tournament in Maryland last week. Blair crowned 10 individual champions, scoring 354 points, which was 161.5 points more than runner-up and host Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore).

One of the biggest changes in the first Super 25 of 2017 is that Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) jumps two spots to No. 2.

The Bears’ rise is a result of their second consecutive championship at The Clash duals in Rochester, Minn.. In winning the championship, Buchanan beat former No. 2 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), which slips to No. 3 this week, and former No. 3 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando, FL), which also drops one spot this week to No. 4.

Breaking into the Top 10 are Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio) at No. 9 and Wyoming Seminary (Kingston, Pa.) at No. 10.

SEM, which will wrestle No. 1 Blair on Jan. 13 in a dual match, jumped three spots after winning the POWERade Tournament in Pennsylvania.

New to the rankings are Park Hill (Kansas City) at No. 12, Kiski Area (Vandergrift, Pa.) at No. 23 and Kasson-Mantorville (Kasson, Minn.) at No. 24.

Shaping next week’s rankings will be the 73rd annual Geary Tournament, the nation’s oldest wrestling tournament, in Oklahoma. No. 1 Blair will be challenged by Oklahoma powers No. 13 Tuttle, No. 19 Charles Page (Sand Springs) and No. 21 Choctaw in the individual format that also will crown a team champion.