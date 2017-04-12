Buchanan (Calif.) takes over top spot in Super 25 baseball rankings

Unbeaten Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) and Shawnee, Okla., are the top two teams in the new Super 25 baseball rankings.

Buchanan, which was last season’s Super 25 champion, moved up a spot after the previous No. 1, Lutheran (Orange, Calif.), dropped down to No. 10 after losing three games last week.

Buchanan’s Bears went 3-0 for the week to improve to 18-0 through Monday as Brady Hormel homered and drove in four runs in a 7-3 defeat of Esperanza (Anaheim) and Zach Presno went 3-for-5 with two RBI in a 5-1, 10-2 sweep of Central (Fresno.).

Shawnee climbed four spots to No. 2. The Wolves improved to 25-0 as they went 5-0 last week. Tanner Sparks allowed one hit over five innings in a 10-0 defeat of Piedmont. Jake Taylor went 3-for-4 with a homer and six RBI in a 29-16 defeat of Weatherford in the championship of the Bill Tipton tournament. Talon Phillips was 2-for-4 with two doubles in a 9-4 defeat of Chickasha. The Wolves also defeated MacArthur (Lawton) 14-4 and Sparks went 4-for-4 with three RBI in a 16-9 defeat of Alva.

Two teams dropped out: previous No. 12 Green Valley, Henderson, Nev., and former No. 22 American Heritage, Plantation, Fla.