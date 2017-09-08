Buddy Boeheim, son of Jim, commits to Syracuse

Buddy Boeheim, the son of Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim, committed Friday to play for his father in a video produced by Syracuse.com.

Boeheim’s other son, Jimmy, committed in March to play at Cornell and is currently a freshman.

And while one is compelled to believe Boeheim is getting a chance to play for the Orange just because of his last name, that may not entirely be the case.

Boeheim has shown an impressive scoring ability and three-point shot, and, at 6-5, he has the size to compete in major college basketball.

“Buddy has proven that he has an elite skill set that translates to any level of college basketball,” Boeheim’s AAU coach told CBSSports.com in July. “He led the EYBL in 3-point percentage and repeated that at Peach Jam. Our team was 11-1 with him during the EYBL season and 0-4 without him. He has been nothing short of fantastic for us.”

Boeheim averaged 26.3 points per game last year at Jamesville-DeWitt (N.Y.), but he will play his senior season at Brewster Academy in New Hamshire.

Aside from Syracuse, Boeheim also had an offer from Gonzaga.