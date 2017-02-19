Buffalo 113-pounder claims state championship

Ethan Smith took the title of the first-ever state wrestling champion to hail from Buffalo, Missouri.

Smith won a 4-3 decision against Rance Waigand of Richmond to claim the Class 1 state championship at 113 pounds Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Smith is Buffalo’s first ever wrestling state champion, and he helped the Bison finish in an unprecedented sixth position in the Class 1 team standings at the state tournament.

A total of nine wrestlers from Buffalo qualified for the state wrestling tournament, in which only 16 wrestlers per weight class content for the championship gold in a period of three days.

“We came in this year knowing that we were going to have a good team,” Buffalo wrestling coach Nate Kenady said. “They came in with that mindset that they wanted to be champions, and they’ve worked extremely hard, put all the time in that some of them need to be successful, and obviously it’s been paying off well.”

87th Missouri State High School Activities Association Wrestling Championships

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia

Championship final results

Class 1

106—Tanner Dalinghaus (Lathrop) dec. Levi Connelly (Seneca) 6-0

113—Ethan Smith (Buffalo) dec. Rance Waigard, Richmond (4-3)

126—Dalton Hembree (Seneca) dec. Dalton Wade (Maysville) 12-8

152—Jarrett Jaques (Father Tolton) dec. Trey Smith (Seneca) 6-2

Class 2

106—Joseph Semerad (Monett) pin Austin Coons (Odessa) 5:27

113—Joel Barrientos (Monett) dec. Jake Huffman (Savannah) 7-2

120—Connor Brown (Oak Grove) maj. dec. Jay Strausbaugh (Rogersville) 11-2

195—Tage McNutt (Benton) dec. Ian Meyer (Monett) 7-2

Class 3

132—Sam Frankowski (Rockwood Summit) dec.Gannon Millard (Neosho) 5-3

145—Jacob Warren (Windsor Imperial) pin Niko Chavez (Willard) 5:05

182—Hunter Vanlue (Webb City) dec. Dayton Brown (Warrensburg) 10-4

285— Adrian Hitchcock (Neosho) pin Zeke Wall (Carl Junction) 3:17