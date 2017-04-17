Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg's son, Jack, to walk on to Michigan State basketball team

Excited to announce I will be continuing my education and basketball career at Michigan State University! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/U2sjpVN8Rp — Jack Hoiberg (@JackHoiberg) April 15, 2017

The South Dakota golf program lost a talented future contributor on Saturday night, but the Coyotes’ loss was Tom Izzo’s gain.

Jack Hoiberg, the son of Chicago Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg, officially opted out of his golf commitment to South Dakota, instead agreeing to walk on to Michigan State’s basketball team.

The younger Hoiberg has excelled as an undersized point guard – he stands just 5-foot-9 — at Hinsdale Central since the family moved to Chicago following the elder Hoiberg’s run as head coach at Iowa State.

It’s not known if Iowa State expressed any interest in having Hoiberg join the Cyclones on similar terms.

Now Jack Hoiberg is staying closer to home for college, though not that close. His decision to join the Spartans surely gave the Hoiberg family something to celebrate two days in a row, with Jack’s decision preceding the Bulls’ upset victory in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference playoff series with the Boston Celtics.