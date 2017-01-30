Busy week of winter high school sports playoffs

A busy week of girls district basketball tournament action will mean an even busier week of winter sports postseason activity for Brevard County high schools through Saturday.

While the girls basketball teams will just be opening their drives toward state-level competition, five area girls soccer teams can just about see the state tournament from here. Friday’s regional final winners will advance to play in state semifinal games the following week, one more win shy of state championship game appearances.

Vote for Athlete of the Week

Boys soccer teams will begin FHSAA bracket play on Wednesday, and that night’s winners will earn regional semifinal dates for Saturday.

Tuesday’s girls soccer games will be highlighted by a pair of rematches, including one featuring the two schools that have won the last four Class 4A state titles. At Melbourne High’s Tom McIntyre Stadium, the Bulldogs will host rival Viera. Melbourne has a pair of 1-0 wins over the Hawks this season, but it is Viera that is the two-time defending state champion. The Bulldogs won the two before that, in 2013 and ’14.

Titusville will visit Merritt Island for a third meeting between those two District 12-3A girls soccer teams. The Mustangs have a pair of wins over the Terriers this year by a combined score of 7-0. In the last meeting, Merritt Island won the district crown at home, 5-0, on Jan. 20.

Girls basketball teams in Brevard are divided among five districts, and three of those fields will determine their champion inside the county.

Top-seeded Heritage will host the District 13-7A tournament, which began Monday. The District 14-6A champion will be crowned at Merritt Island, and Rockledge is the No. 1 seed in that all-Brevard event. Holy Trinity will host the District 7-5A tournament, where Melbourne Central Catholic is the top seed and will not play until Thursday’s semifinal round.

Melbourne, Merritt Island roll on in girls soccer

Melbourne, Titusville, West Shore win boys district soccer

St. Cloud will host District 6-8A beginning with Thursday’s semifinals, but both Viera and Melbourne will play first-round games at home on Tuesday.

Covenant Christian, which reached the Class 2A state tournament last year in girls basketball, is the No. 1 seed for District 6-2A, which will be played at Morningside in Port St. Lucie. The Lions will play a semfinal game on Tuesday.

This week’s high school postseason schedule

GIRLS SOCCER

Tuesday

Class 4A

Viera at Melbourne, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Titusville at Merritt Island, 7

Class 2A

Bishop Moore at Edgewood, 7

Friday

Regional final matchups to be determined, 7

BOYS SOCCER

Wednesday

Class 4A

Lake Minneola at Melbourne, 7

Class 3A

Hardee at Titusville, 7

Merritt Island at Lake Wales, 7

Class 2A

Lake Highland Prep at West Shore, 7

Melbourne Central Catholic at Bishop Moore, 7

Saturday

Regional semifinal matchups to be determined, 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday

District 13-7A at Heritage

No. 6 Jensen Beach vs. No. 3 Eau Gallie, 5:30

No. 7 Bayside vs. No. 2 Sebastian River, 7

District 6-2A

No. 5 Community Christian at No. 4 Merritt Island Christian, 6

Tuesday

District 6-8A

No. 6 Harmony at Viera, 7

No. 7 Liberty at Melbourne, 7

District 14-6A at Merritt Island

No. 5 Satellite vs. No. 4 Space Coast, 5:30

No. 6 Merritt Island vs. No. 3 Titusville, 7

District 7-5A at Holy Trinity

No. 5 Cocoa vs. No. 4 Cocoa Beach, 5

No. 7 Edgewood vs. No. 2 Astronaut, 6:30

No. 6 West Shore vs. No. 3 Holy Trinity, 8

District 6-2A at Port St. Lucie Morningside

CC-MIC winner vs. No. 1 Covenant Christian, 5:30

Wednesday

District 13-7A at Heritage

SR-Bay winner vs. JB-EG winner, 5:30

South Fork-Okeechobee winner vs. No. 1 Heritage, 7

Thursday

District 6-8A semifinal at St. Cloud, 5

District 14-6A at Merritt Island

T/MI winner vs. No. 2 Palm Bay, 5:30

Sat/SC winner vs. No. 1 Rockledge, 7

District 7-5A at Holy Trinity

Co/CB winner vs. No. 1 Melbourne CC, 5:30

Edg/Ast winner vs. WS/HT winner, 7

Friday

District 6-8A final at St. Cloud, 7

District 14-6A final at Merritt Island, 6

District 13-7A final at Heritage, 7

District 6-2A final at Port St. Lucie Morningside, 7

High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/

Saturday

District 7-5A final at Holy Trinity, 7