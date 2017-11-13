Butch Jones told a Tennessee recruit 'find a place to go, quickly' just after firing

Apparently Butch Jones wasn’t quite as oblivious as Tennessee fans have made him out to be.

Before the news of Jones’ firing leaked out to the general public, Dr. Phillips (Fla.) defensive back Tanner Ingle, a three-star prospect who has been a firm Volunteers commit since mid June, received a very interesting call from Jones himself. The message? He was gone, and Ingle should look into going somewhere else himself, too.

“I spoke with Coach Jones about 30 minutes ago,” Ingle told the Orlando Sentinel. “He said he didn’t really expect that to happen, but it did so he told me to find a place to go, quickly … and that if he gets anything he will contact me.”

That’s a pretty impressive commitment from an ousted coach to his former recruit, whether it is kindness or Jones burning every bridge on his way out depends on how you view him. That speaks volumes about Jones’ character, or perhaps his opportunism.

For now, Ingle is still committed to Tennessee though he told the Sentinel he was opening up his recruiting and would consider other offers. North Carolina State is reportedly one likely pursuer. Virginia Tech is another. Both schools who have extended scholarship offers to Ingle will reportedly receive an official visit.

And Jones? If he lands somewhere that school may very well land an Ingle visit, too. After all, Jones said if he gets anything he would tell him.