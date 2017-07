Butkus Award Watch List: Florida, California and Ohio lead with most candidates

High school linebackers from 50 schools in 23 states are among the 51 players on the Butkus Award Watch List released Monday.

The Watch List features 51 players selected by a 51-person panel of experienced coaches, talent evaluators and journalists to mirror Butkus’ No. 51. A player does not have to be on the watch list to win the award.

Florida (7), California (6) and Ohio (5) have the most players on the watch list. Semifinalists will be named Oct. 30, finalists Nov. 20 and winners will be notified on or before Dec. 5.

Last year’s winner was Dylan Moses from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) who enrolled early at Alabama.

ATHLETE HIGH SCHOOL CITY STATE Merlin Robertson Junipero Serra Gardena CA Raymond Scott Narbonne Harbor City CA Abdul-Malik McClain JSerra Catholic San Juan Capistrano CA Solomon Tuliaupupu Mater Dei Santa Ana CA Jack Lamb Great Oak Temecula CA Bo Calvert Oaks Christian Westlake Village CA Adrian Jackson Mullen Denver CO Mike Jones Jr. IMG Academy Bradenton FL Kenny Batisda Deerfield Beach Deerfield Beach FL Rosendo Louis Deerfield Beach Deerfield Beach FL Nick Bonitto St. Thomas Aquinas Ft. Lauderdale FL Donovan Georges Champagnat Catholic Hialeah FL Eriq Gilyard Trinity Christian Academy Jacksonville FL Andrew Chatfield American Heritage Plantation FL Quay Walker Crisp County Cordele GA Quin Williams Morgan County Madison GA J.J. Peterson Colquitt County Norman Park GA Dillon Doyle West Senior Iowa City IA Jack Sanborn Lake Zurich Lake Zurich IL Cameron McGrone Lawrence Central Indianapolis IN Justice Dingle Bowling Green Bowling Green KY Damone Clark Southern Lab Baton Rouge LA Durell Nchami Paint Branch Burtonsville MD DeAndre Square Cass Tech Detroit MI Ovie Oghoufo Harrison Farmington Hills MI Adyodele Adeoye Ritenour St. Louis MO Alan Tisdale Page Greensboro NC Dax Hollifield Shelby Shelby NC Javar Garrett Peddie School Hightstown NJ Shayne Simon St. Peter’s Prep Jersey City NJ Vinny DePalma De Paul Catholic Wayne NJ Palaie Gaoteote Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV Brandon Kaho Reno Reno NV Dan Bolden Colerain High Cincinnati OH Chris Oats Winton Woods Cincinnati OH Brian Asamoah St. Francis DeSales Columbus OH Dallas Gant St. John’s Toledo OH Xavier Peters Lakota West West Chester OH Eli’Jah Winston Central Catholic Portland OR Matthew Bauer Cathedral Prep School Erie PA Jesse Luketa Mercyhurst Prep Erie PA Nick Tarburton Pennridge Upper Perkasie PA Jake Venables D.W. Daniel Central SC Channing Tindall Spring Valley Columbia SC Khalid Jones James Byrnes High Duncan SC Jackson Sirmon Brentwood Academy Nashville TN Bumper Pool Lovejoy Lucas TX Chad Bailey Ridge Point Missouri City TX Tennessee Pututau Cottonwood Salt Lake City UT K’Vaughan Pope Dinwiddie County High Dinwiddie VA Teradja Mitchell Bishop Sullivan Virginia Beach VA

Selectors and selection criteria are available at www.thebutkusaward.com