Butler, Bullitt East cruise to regional final

Thanks to Molly Lockhart’s big game, the Butler girls’ basketball team is one win away from returning to the Sweet 16.

The 6-foot-3 junior center had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Bearettes to a 59-39 win over Mercy in the Sixth Region girls basketball tournament semifinals Wednesday afternoon at Valley High School.

Butler (31-2), which is No. 1 in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings and has won two of the past three state titles, will face 13th-ranked Bullitt East (27-7), which beat North Bullitt 66-38 in the first semi, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the regional final at Valley. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16, March 8-12 at Northern Kentucky University.

“It’s exciting. Now we’ve just got to focus on Bullitt East and execute well and hopefully everything will be alright,” said Lockhart, who was 7 of 9 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, despite playing only 16 minutes.

Tasia Jeffries added 15 points and Jaelynn Penn tallied 12 and nine rebounds for the Bearettes, who earned their ninth appearance in the Sixth Region final in 10 years – they’ve won it six times: 2008, 2010-12, 2014 and 2016.

Butler, which had previously beaten Mercy 58-35 on Jan. 12, trailed the 12th-ranked Jaguars 17-16 early in the second quarter before taking control behind Lockhart and its defense.

Lockhart scored half of the Bearettes’ points in a 12-1 run that spanned more than 5 minutes of the second quarter and helped them build a 28-20 halftime lead.

She scored six more in the third quarter, when Butler outscored Mercy 22-10 to pull away.

“We knew that going in, that she was a key for them and that we had to box her out,” Jaguars coach Keith Baisch said. “But then you let her get 11 rebounds and she probably scored on half of those. (She had) five offensive rebounds and she probably had at least six points off of just offensive rebounding. That was one of the things we had to stop and we didn’t do a very good job of it.”



Freshman guard Hope Sivori scored 11 points, but she was the only player in double figures for Mercy (16-15), which shot just 31.1 percent (14 for 45) from the field and was outrebounded 41-27, including 20-9 in the second half.

“When it came to toughness in this game we didn’t step up, we kind of gave in,” Baisch said. “We played a great first half, but it almost had a sense of we were satisfied, that ‘Okay we were playing them close.’ But it’s not about playing them close, it’s about winning.

“That’s what we told the kids in (the locker room), ‘Don’t be satisfied with just being a contender. You’ve got to strive to be your best to beat the best.’ That’s something that I don’t think we did the second half. I don’t think we did a very good job of attacking.”

Saturday’s game will be the second meeting of the season between Butler and Bullitt East. The Bearettes beat the Chargers 84-72 Dec. 6 in Mount Washington.

Bullitt East 66, North Bullitt 38: Lindsey Duvall knows this is her last chance to make the Sweet 16, so the Bullitt East star is giving this final run everything she’s got.

The University of Louisville signee scored 18 of her 24 points in the first half to lead the No. 13 Chargers to a 66-38 victory over North Bullitt (26-8) in the Sixth Region semifinals at Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Duvall made eight of 14 shots, and between the second and third quarters made four straight 3-pointers. The senior added seven rebounds and four steals.

“I want to leave literally everything out there,” Duvall said. “I don’t want to have any regret. (This run) is with my best friends, and I know we can do it if we play as hard as we can.”

Bullitt East made just 9-of-19 shots in the opening eight minutes, but the Chargers forced 10 North Bullitt turnovers in the period. The Chargers turned those Eagles miscues into 13 points. It was a similar story in the teams’ regular season matchup, when the Chargers won at home 77-44 on Feb. 10, Eagles coach David Marion said.

“We talked about it since the draw, well since we played them the last time, we talked about pressure defense,” Marion said. “That’s what they did. They didn’t change anything. We just didn’t adjust to it from last game to this game.”

Hayley Free led the Eagles with 10 points and six rebounds. Lauren Deel added nine points, 15 rebounds and six blocks.

With the victory, Bullitt East returns to the regional final after a year’s absence. The Chargers seek their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2004, when they represented the Eighth Region.

Even with eight seniors on the roster, Bullitt East coach Chris Stallings said he doesn’t feel any added pressure in trying to get this team to the state tournament. Rather, they just make it a point of playing hard.

“Good things usually happen when you show up, play hard and compete,” he said. “This bunch has been fortunate. We’ve been in a lot of finals, postseason and Christmastime. So, they’re experienced playing in finals. So, we just got to continue to work on our execution.”

CLASS ACT 6TH REGION TOURNAMENT

Semifinal at Valley

BULLITT EAST 66, NORTH BULLITT 38

North Bullitt (26-8, 10-2 Sixth Region)

Katie Milby 2p, Lexi Mouser 4p, Hayley Free 10p 6r, Ayanna Rios 2p, Lauren Deel 9p 15r 6b 3s, Sarah Hanes 2p, Caroline Janes 4p, Kayli Davis 5p.

Bullitt East (27-7, 9-1 Sixth Region)

Lauren Masden 8p 3s, Amber Higdon 2p, Lindsey Duvall 24p 7r 4s, Cori Etherton 3p, Alexis Taylor 6p, Alyssa Peak 11p 8r 7a 4s, Kirstie Henn 4p, Kathleen Scott 7p, Emmy Ralph 1p.

BUTLER 59, MERCY 39

MERCY (16-15) – Hope Sivori 11p; Regan Berger 8p, 3a, 3stl; Josie Woods 4p; Danielle Feldkamp 4p; Sadie Zeisloft 8p, 4r; Camryn Muss 4p, 4r, 2blk; Raquael Reese 3r.

BUTLER (31-2) – Bre Torrens 5p, 3a, 3stl; Tasia Jeffries 15p; Jaelynn Penn 12p, 9r, 3bs; Teri Goodlett 4p, 7r, 4a; Molly Lockhart 18p, 11r, 4blk; Janna Lewis 3p, 6r; Jabriel Kelly 2p.