Butler girls hand Montini Catholic first loss

After a triple-overtime victory over Manual on Friday, the Butler High School girls basketball team got the defensive effort it needed Saturday to knock off one of the top teams in the nation.

Jaelynn Penn posted a double-double and the Bearettes’ defense smothered the 3-point line to defeat Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic 43-31 in the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic at Mercy.

Montini Catholic (21-1) entered the game ranked No. 10 in the nation by USA Today.

“We came into it like we were the underdogs,” said Penn, an Indiana University signee who finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. “We didn’t think we were expected to win because they’re so highly ranked and undefeated. I think we play well when we have that mind-set.”

Molly Lockhart added 11 points and six rebounds for Butler (19-1), which is No. 1 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings and ran its winning streak to 19.

Lindsey Jarosinski scored 12 points to lead the Broncos, who shot just 21.6 percent (11 of 51) overall and were 3 of 26 from 3-point range.

Bearettes coach Larry Just said his team’s defensive effort was much better after Friday’s 72-71 win over Manual.

”I thought we did a great job on their shooters in terms of getting out on them,” Just said. “We knew they would shoot 3s if given opportunities.”

The teams were tied at 25 after three quarters before Butler outscored Montini Catholic 18-6 in the fourth. Penn scored eight points in the period.

Butler senior Janna Lewis made her season debut and played six minutes. The Tennessee State University signee averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season but hasn’t played this season for what Just called “a coach’s decision.”

“If she continues to work and do what she needs to do, that’s another piece of the depth chart I’ve been hoping can come along,” Just said.

* Male 58, St. Louis Incarnate Word 55: The No. 2 Bulldogs (17-1) blew a 20-point lead and then hit three big free throws in the final seconds to beat the Red Knights (15-3), who are ranked No. 1 in Missouri’s Class 4.

Down 43-23 late in the third quarter, Incarnate Word tied the score at 55 on Marissa Warren’s 3-point play with 32 seconds left.

Cameron Browning hit 1 of 2 free throws for a 56-55 Male lead with 14.7 seconds left, and Emilia Sexton got the offensive rebound on the miss. After Ciaja Harbison hit two free throws for a 58-55 lead, Incarnate Word’s Sonya Morris missed a 3-point try at the buzzer.

“Sometimes you get a big lead and relax, and (Incarnate Word) is a great team,” Male coach Champ Ligon Jr. said. “We pretty much stopped playing on both ends. … To our girls’ credit, they made the plays at the end when they needed to.”

Harbison, who has committed to Saint Louis University, led Male with 18 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds.

Kiki Britzmann paced the Red Knights with 14 points and added nine rebounds and four assists.

* Mercer County 80, Manual 55: The No. 3 Titans (15-5) hit nine 3-pointers in the first quarter – taking a 27-14 lead – and never looked back in their victory over the No. 4 Crimsons (15-5).

Seygan Robins, a University of Louisville commit, and Emma Souder both scored 21 points to lead Mercer County, which finished 14 of 33 from 3-point range (42.4 percent).

Tonysha Curry had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Manual.

* Bullitt East 50, Mason County 47: Down 43-34 midway through the fourth quarter, the No. 13 Chargers (18-4) closed the game with a 16-4 run to beat the No. 8 Royals (13-4).

U of L signee Lindsey Duvall scored 30 points to lead Bullitt East, including two free throws that gave Bullitt East a 48-47 lead with 29 seconds left. Kirstie Henn sank a pair of free throws with 4 seconds left for the final margin.

Briana McNutt led Mason County with 21 points and seven rebounds.

* Mercy 61, Columbus (Ind.) North 47: T.T. Jenks and Josie Woods scored 12 points apiece and Danielle Feldkamp added 10 points and eight rebounds to lead the No. 9 Jaguars (11-10) over the Bulldogs (15-6). Imani Guy led Columbus North with 13 points.

* Sacred Heart 66, Huntington (W.Va.) St. Joseph Central Catholic 53: Kiki Samsel hit 4 of 6 3-point tries and scored 19 points and Grace Berger added 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the No. 6 Valkyries (15-4) over the Irish (7-7).

* Eastern 57, Toledo (Ohio) Rogers 52: Bri Mishler scored 19 points and Natalie Collins added 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the No. 18 Eagles (14-6) over the Rams (8-7). Sophomore guard Zia Cooke had 32 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and four steals to lead Rogers.

* Christian Academy 94, Cincinnati Princeton 65: Sarah McDonald (28 points), Shelby Calhoun (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Summer Conti (18 points, five steals, four assists) had big games to lead the Centurions (14-6) over the Vikings (11-5). CAL shot 54.2 percent (32 of 59).

BUTLER 43, LOMBARD (ILL.) MONTINI CATHOLIC 31

MONTINI CATHOLIC (21-1) – Frankie Kokkines 2p; Illysse Pitts 7p, 6r; Kaylee Bambule 5p; Aaliyah Patty 5p, 9r, 4s; Lindsey Jarosinski 12p.

BUTLER (19-1) – Bre Torrens 6p, 6r; Tasia Jeffries 4p; Jaelynn Penn 14p, 10r, 3s; Teri Goodlett 8p, 4a; Molly Lockhart 11p, 6r.

MALE 58, ST. LOUIS INCARNATE WORD 55

MALE (17-1) – Ciaja Harbison 18p, 7a, 5s, 4r; Emilia Sexton 6p; Alana Striverson 2p; Jada Owens 6p, 4r; India Green 8p; Kyra Hogan 2p, 4r; Cameron Browning 10p; Logan Calvert 6p.

INCARNATE WORD (15-3) – Gracie Fortmann 2p; Naomi Johnson 4p, 6r; Sonya Morris 13p; Kiki Britzmann 14p, 9r, 4a, 3b; Marissa Warren 12p, 9r; Kay Jackson-Morris 4p, 10r; Rickie Woltman 6p.

MERCER COUNTY 80, MANUAL 55

Mercer County (15-5) – Emma Davis 6p, 4a; Seygan Robins 21p, 5a; Alie Burke 3p; Faith Lake 7p, 8r; Lexy Lake 12p, 4a; Emma Souder 21p; Lyric Houston 10p, 9r.

Manual (15-5) – Jaela Johnson 6p; Tyonne Howard 3p, 4a, 3s; Jeanay Riley 3p; Aniah Griffin 6p; Tonysha Curry 14p, 11r; Deja Chatman 6p; Anna Littlefield 3p; Nila Blackford 9p, 6r; Olivia Evans 5p.

MERCY 61, COLUMBUS (IND.) NORTH 47

COLUMBUS NORTH (15-6) – Ashlynn Huffman 2p; Jahna Smiley 2p; Imani Guy 13p, 4b; Jenna Borger 6p, 6r, 4a; Sierra Norman 3p; Maliah Howard-Bass 9p, 5s; Nadia Lomax 10p; Kenzie Patberg 2p.

MERCY (11-10) – T.T. Jenks 12p; Hope Sivori 4p, 5r, 4a; Sadie Zeisloft 2p; Regan Berger 9p; Josie Woods 12p, 3s; Camryn Muss 6p; Raquael Reese 5p; Sydney Rivette 1p; Danielle Feldkamp 10p, 8r.

BULLITT EAST 50, MASON COUNTY 47

MASON COUNTY (13-4) – Whitney O’Mara 12p, 3s; A.J. Reed 2p; Briana McNutt 21p, 7r; Jordan Frodge 6p, 7r; Maddie Boone 6p, 5a.

BULLITT EAST (18-4) – Lauren Masden 2p; Amber Higdon 4p; Lindsey Duvall 30p, 5r, 3s; Alyssa Peak 5p; Kirstie Henn 4p, 3s; Kathleen Scott 5p.

SACRED HEART 66, HUNTINGTON (W.VA.) ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL CATHOLIC 53

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL CATHOLIC (7-7) – Tyesha Taylor 6p, 6r; Dena Jarrells 22p, 5a; Alexis Hall 5p, 4a, 3s; Errin Kay 2p; Paige Shy 18p.

SACRED HEART (15-4) – Destinee Marshall 5p; Cierra Scott 1p; Ashlee Harris 3p; Kiki Samsel 19p; Caroline Flaherty 3p; Erin Toller 7p; Kia Sivils 1p, 7r, 4a; Kristen Clemons 2p, 7r; Grace Berger 16p, 10r; Natalie Fichter 9p, 8r.

EASTERN 57, TOLEDO (OHIO) ROGERS 52

TOLEDO ROGERS (8-7) – Zia Cooke 32p, 12r, 4b, 4s; Ariss Amison 1p, 3a; Geionna Hollingsworth 7p; Keyaira Burroughs 8p; Tasya Gant 2p, 8r; Tanaziah Hines 2p.

EASTERN (14-6) – Bri Mishler 19p, 5s, 3a; Breanna Anthony 3p; Mikayla Kinnard 10p; Natalie Collins 13p, 11r; Kiara Pearl 9p; Devin Beach 3p, 12r.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 94, CINCINNATI PRINCETON 65

CINCINNATI PRINCETON (11-5) – Malika Wildon 11p; Trinity Morris 6p; Nadia Seye 10p; Ashley Thomas 2p; Willow White 2p; Jacquelyn Hinesman 4p, 3a; Jimeisha Smith 12p, 8r, 3s; DeAsia Reed 18p, 10r.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (14-6) – Hayley Ice 6p; Emma Wesley 7p; Summer Conti 18p, 5s, 4a; Emma Frank 2p; Shelby Calhoun 20p, 15r; Sarah McDonald 28p; Mia Beam 10p; Abigail Embry 3p.