Butler girls on top of Litkenhous Ratings

The Butler High School girls basketball team took the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.
The Bearettes are 15-1 and have won 15 straight games since a season-opening loss to No. 2 Male. Butler will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at No. 8 Mercy.
Butler and Male are followed in the Litratings by Simon Kenton, Manual and Sacred Heart.
Mercer County was No. 1 in last week’s Litratings but dropped to No. 6 following an 80-55 loss at Butler on Saturday.
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete ratings:
|
GIRLS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS, JANUARY 12
|
1.Butler (15-1)
|
116.5
|
2.Male (13-1)
|
115.7
|
3.Simon Kenton (12-3)
|
113.5
|
4.Manual (13-3)
|
113.5
|
5.Sacred Heart (11-4)
|
113.2
|
6.Mercer County (11-4)
|
113.1
|
7.Elizabethtown (11-2)
|
112.0
|
8.Mercy (9-8)
|
109.1
|
9.Mason County (11-2)
|
108.6
|
10.Franklin County (13-2)
|
108.4
|
11.Scott County (10-4)
|
108.3
|
12.Murray (12-3)
|
108.2
|
13.Holmes (13-2)
|
106.0
|
14.Highlands (11-4)
|
105.4
|
15.Bullitt East (13-4)
|
104.5
|
16.Henderson County (11-2)
|
104.1
|
17.Campbell County (12-4)
|
102.8
|
18.Eastern (10-5)
|
101.3
|
19.Conner (12-3)
|
101.0
|
20.Lincoln County (10-5)
|
99.8
|
REGION 1
|
1.Murray
|
108.2
|
2.Marshall County
|
95.3
|
3.Graves County
|
93.2
|
4.Calloway County
|
77.9
|
5.Carlisle County
|
71.4
|
6.McCracken County
|
70.1
|
7.Mayfield
|
62.2
|
8.Paducah Tilghman
|
51.9
|
9.Fulton County
|
47.8
|
10.Ballard Memorial
|
46.8
|
11.St. Mary
|
40.7
|
12.Fulton City
|
35.2
|
13.Hickman County
|
31.3
|
14.Community Christian
|
13.7
|
REGION 2
|
1.Henderson County
|
104.1
|
2.Hopkinsville
|
87.8
|
3.Webster County
|
86.0
|
4.Christian County
|
78.8
|
5.Madisonville
|
73.8
|
6.Crittenden County
|
67.6
|
7.Lyon County
|
63.7
|
8.University Heights
|
63.4
|
9.Caldwell County
|
62.7
|
10.Hopkins Central
|
61.7
|
11.Union County
|
56.5
|
12.Livingston Central
|
53.5
|
13.Dawson Springs
|
43.0
|
14.Trigg County
|
39.7
|
15.Fort Campbell
|
27.1
|
REGION 3
|
1.Grayson County
|
93.4
|
2.Breckinridge County
|
89.6
|
3.Owensboro Catholic
|
87.4
|
4.Apollo
|
85.3
|
5.Meade County
|
83.8
|
6.Daviess County
|
83.2
|
7.Edmonson County
|
82.6
|
8.Muhlenberg County
|
80.7
|
9.McLean County
|
72.5
|
10.Owensboro
|
64.8
|
11.Butler County
|
63.5
|
12.Hancock County
|
56.5
|
13.Ohio County
|
50.3
|
14.Whitesville Trinity
|
47.2
|
15.Frederick Fraize
|
28.2
|
REGION 4
|
1.Monroe County
|
99.7
|
2.South Warren
|
97.4
|
3.Bowling Green
|
95.4
|
4.Russell County
|
95.4
|
5.Glasgow
|
89.4
|
6.Allen County
|
79.8
|
7.Metcalfe County
|
78.0
|
8.Barren County
|
77.8
|
9.Greenwood
|
77.5
|
10.Franklin-Simpson
|
73.8
|
11.Warren Central
|
66.3
|
12.Clinton County
|
62.8
|
13.Cumberland County
|
60.9
|
14.Logan County
|
60.1
|
15.Todd Central
|
58.1
|
16.Warren East
|
55.8
|
17.Russellville
|
53.9
|
REGION 5
|
1.Elizabethtown
|
112.0
|
2.Nelson County
|
96.5
|
3.John Hardin
|
90.7
|
4.Green County
|
89.0
|
5.Marion County
|
83.7
|
6.Bardstown
|
76.2
|
7.Campbellsville
|
74.3
|
8.Taylor County
|
72.1
|
9.Central Hardin
|
69.7
|
10.North Hardin
|
67.8
|
11.Larue County
|
64.3
|
12.Thomas Nelson
|
62.1
|
13.Adair County
|
60.9
|
14.Hart County
|
59.1
|
15.Bethlehem
|
57.5
|
16.Caverna
|
54.0
|
17.Washington County
|
41.5
|
18.Fort Knox
|
22.2
|
REGION 6
|
1.Butler
|
116.5
|
2.Mercy
|
109.1
|
3.Bullitt East
|
104.5
|
4.North Bullitt
|
88.1
|
5.Fern Creek
|
76.2
|
6.PRP
|
71.0
|
7.Holy Cross
|
67.8
|
8.Fairdale
|
66.0
|
9.Moore
|
65.4
|
10.Bullitt Central
|
55.9
|
11.Doss
|
45.9
|
12.Valley
|
45.1
|
13.Jeffersontown
|
42.3
|
14.Southern
|
40.7
|
15.Whitefield Academy
|
39.4
|
16.Western
|
38.6
|
17.Beth Haven
|
20.9
|
18.Iroquois
|
8.7
|
REGION 7
|
1.Male
|
115.7
|
2.Manual
|
113.5
|
3.Sacred Heart
|
113.2
|
4.Eastern
|
101.3
|
5.Christian Academy
|
87.9
|
6.Assumption
|
87.4
|
7.Presentation
|
77.1
|
8.Central
|
74.8
|
9.Ballard
|
68.7
|
10.Shawnee
|
62.1
|
11.Atherton
|
50.3
|
12.Brown
|
45.1
|
13.Waggener
|
40.9
|
14.Seneca
|
39.0
|
15.KCD
|
35.8
|
16.St. Francis
|
35.8
|
17.Collegiate
|
35.1
|
18.Portland Christian
|
5.4
|
REGION 8
|
1.Simon Kenton
|
113.5
|
2.Anderson County
|
89.7
|
3.Trimble County
|
86.9
|
4.Spencer County
|
80.4
|
5.Collins
|
80.4
|
6.Shelby County
|
78.1
|
7.Walton-Verona
|
76.1
|
8.South Oldham
|
75.7
|
9.Grant County
|
75.4
|
10.Owen County
|
74.5
|
11.Oldham County
|
71.2
|
12.Williamstown
|
70.6
|
13.Gallatin County
|
68.9
|
14.Carroll County
|
58.3
|
15.North Oldham
|
53.7
|
16.Eminence
|
49.5
|
17.Henry County
|
40.1
|
REGION 9
|
1.Holmes
|
106.0
|
2.Highlands
|
105.4
|
3.Conner
|
101.0
|
4.Ryle
|
98.1
|
5.Cooper
|
92.8
|
6.Covington Holy Cross
|
88.7
|
7.Notre Dame
|
84.6
|
8.Dixie Heights
|
82.4
|
9.Boone County
|
81.4
|
10.St. Henry
|
81.2
|
11.Newport Catholic
|
77.0
|
12.Beechwood
|
69.7
|
13.Erlanger Lloyd
|
64.1
|
14.Ludlow
|
63.7
|
15.Dayton
|
61.6
|
16.Bellevue
|
61.2
|
17.Newport
|
54.4
|
18.Villa Madonna
|
36.0
|
19.Covington Latin
|
20.2
|
REGION 10
|
1.Mason County
|
108.6
|
2.Campbell County
|
102.8
|
3.Clark County
|
99.5
|
4.Scott High
|
98.1
|
5.Nicholas County
|
77.5
|
6.Bishop Brossart
|
72.4
|
7.Bourbon County
|
70.8
|
8.Bracken County
|
70.0
|
9.Harrison County
|
60.3
|
10.Paris
|
59.5
|
11.Montgomery County
|
55.8
|
12.Pendleton County
|
43.2
|
13.Calvary Christian
|
40.9
|
14.Robertson County
|
38.4
|
15.Augusta
|
34.9
|
16.St. Patrick
|
28.0
|
17.Silver Grove
|
11.9
|
REGION 11
|
1.Franklin County
|
108.4
|
2.Scott County
|
108.3
|
3.Lafayette
|
93.1
|
4.Madison Central
|
90.3
|
5.Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
89.0
|
6.Henry Clay
|
88.7
|
7.Bryan Station
|
82.4
|
8.Woodford County
|
74.3
|
9.Lexington Catholic
|
73.9
|
10.Sayre
|
72.5
|
11.Madison Southern
|
70.9
|
12.Western Hills
|
68.6
|
13.Lexington Christian
|
64.6
|
14.Tates Creek
|
61.1
|
15.Model
|
58.7
|
16.Berea
|
56.7
|
17.Frankfort
|
51.5
|
REGION 12
|
1.Mercer County
|
113.1
|
2.Lincoln County
|
99.8
|
3.Southwestern
|
96.3
|
4.Casey County
|
88.9
|
5.Pulaski County
|
88.8
|
6.Danville
|
88.0
|
7.Boyle County
|
87.1
|
8.Garrard County
|
82.7
|
9.Wayne County
|
82.5
|
10.Rockcastle County
|
81.5
|
11.Somerset
|
79.2
|
12.West Jessamine
|
78.8
|
13.McCreary Central
|
56.1
|
14.East Jessamine
|
50.7
|
15.Burgin
|
14.0
|
16.Ky Deaf School
|
1.0
|
REGION 13
|
1.Harlan County
|
96.7
|
2.South Laurel
|
87.9
|
3.Clay County
|
85.5
|
4.North Laurel
|
83.9
|
5.Harlan
|
79.7
|
6.Whitley County
|
78.1
|
7.Corbin
|
70.2
|
8.Knox Central
|
64.1
|
9.Williamsburg
|
64.0
|
10.Bell County
|
61.0
|
11.Pineville
|
60.1
|
12.Jackson County
|
58.9
|
13.Barbourville
|
58.4
|
14.Middlesboro
|
52.3
|
15.Lynn Camp
|
52.1
|
16.Oneida Baptist
|
38.5
|
17.Red Bird
|
11.9
|
REGION 14
|
1.Perry Central
|
88.2
|
2.Leslie County
|
85.4
|
3.Knott Central
|
83.0
|
4.Hazard
|
78.1
|
5.Estill County
|
73.5
|
6.Lee County
|
71.7
|
7.Letcher Central
|
71.0
|
8.Breathitt County
|
62.2
|
9.Powell County
|
60.1
|
10.Owsley County
|
60.0
|
11.Wolfe County
|
56.3
|
12.Buckhorn
|
42.3
|
13.Jenkins
|
39.2
|
14.Jackson City
|
36.6
|
15.June Buchanan
|
30.0
|
16.Riverside Christian
|
26.9
|
17.Cordia
|
5.9
|
REGION 15
|
1.Johnson Central
|
93.2
|
2.Shelby Valley
|
91.7
|
3.Paintsville
|
88.8
|
4.Pikeville
|
83.3
|
5.Pike Central
|
74.1
|
6.South Floyd
|
73.7
|
7.Belfry
|
72.5
|
8.Sheldon Clark
|
68.9
|
9.Betsy Layne
|
64.8
|
10.Lawrence County
|
62.5
|
11.East Ridge
|
60.5
|
12.Prestonsburg
|
59.5
|
13.Magoffin County
|
59.2
|
14.Phelps
|
53.4
|
15.Allen Central
|
38.0
|
16.Piarist
|
19.8
|
REGION 16
|
1.Boyd County
|
98.5
|
2.East Carter
|
96.9
|
3.Russell
|
95.6
|
4.Lewis County
|
77.9
|
5.Fleming County
|
76.8
|
6.Rowan County
|
75.6
|
7.Ashland Blazer
|
74.7
|
8.Menifee County
|
74.6
|
9.West Carter
|
74.1
|
10.Greenup County
|
64.8
|
11.Morgan County
|
57.9
|
12.Bath County
|
54.0
|
13.Raceland
|
53.8
|
14.Fairview
|
44.5
|
15.Elliott County
|
38.2
|
16.Rose Hill
|
24.3
