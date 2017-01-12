Butler girls on top of Litkenhous Ratings

The Butler High School girls basketball team took the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

The Bearettes are 15-1 and have won 15 straight games since a season-opening loss to No. 2 Male. Butler will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at No. 8 Mercy.

Butler and Male are followed in the Litratings by Simon Kenton, Manual and Sacred Heart.

Mercer County was No. 1 in last week’s Litratings but dropped to No. 6 following an 80-55 loss at Butler on Saturday.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

GIRLS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS, JANUARY 12 1.Butler (15-1) 116.5 2.Male (13-1) 115.7 3.Simon Kenton (12-3) 113.5 4.Manual (13-3) 113.5 5.Sacred Heart (11-4) 113.2 6.Mercer County (11-4) 113.1 7.Elizabethtown (11-2) 112.0 8.Mercy (9-8) 109.1 9.Mason County (11-2) 108.6 10.Franklin County (13-2) 108.4 11.Scott County (10-4) 108.3 12.Murray (12-3) 108.2 13.Holmes (13-2) 106.0 14.Highlands (11-4) 105.4 15.Bullitt East (13-4) 104.5 16.Henderson County (11-2) 104.1 17.Campbell County (12-4) 102.8 18.Eastern (10-5) 101.3 19.Conner (12-3) 101.0 20.Lincoln County (10-5) 99.8

REGION 1 1.Murray 108.2 2.Marshall County 95.3 3.Graves County 93.2 4.Calloway County 77.9 5.Carlisle County 71.4 6.McCracken County 70.1 7.Mayfield 62.2 8.Paducah Tilghman 51.9 9.Fulton County 47.8 10.Ballard Memorial 46.8 11.St. Mary 40.7 12.Fulton City 35.2 13.Hickman County 31.3 14.Community Christian 13.7

REGION 2 1.Henderson County 104.1 2.Hopkinsville 87.8 3.Webster County 86.0 4.Christian County 78.8 5.Madisonville 73.8 6.Crittenden County 67.6 7.Lyon County 63.7 8.University Heights 63.4 9.Caldwell County 62.7 10.Hopkins Central 61.7 11.Union County 56.5 12.Livingston Central 53.5 13.Dawson Springs 43.0 14.Trigg County 39.7 15.Fort Campbell 27.1

REGION 3 1.Grayson County 93.4 2.Breckinridge County 89.6 3.Owensboro Catholic 87.4 4.Apollo 85.3 5.Meade County 83.8 6.Daviess County 83.2 7.Edmonson County 82.6 8.Muhlenberg County 80.7 9.McLean County 72.5 10.Owensboro 64.8 11.Butler County 63.5 12.Hancock County 56.5 13.Ohio County 50.3 14.Whitesville Trinity 47.2 15.Frederick Fraize 28.2

REGION 4 1.Monroe County 99.7 2.South Warren 97.4 3.Bowling Green 95.4 4.Russell County 95.4 5.Glasgow 89.4 6.Allen County 79.8 7.Metcalfe County 78.0 8.Barren County 77.8 9.Greenwood 77.5 10.Franklin-Simpson 73.8 11.Warren Central 66.3 12.Clinton County 62.8 13.Cumberland County 60.9 14.Logan County 60.1 15.Todd Central 58.1 16.Warren East 55.8 17.Russellville 53.9

REGION 5 1.Elizabethtown 112.0 2.Nelson County 96.5 3.John Hardin 90.7 4.Green County 89.0 5.Marion County 83.7 6.Bardstown 76.2 7.Campbellsville 74.3 8.Taylor County 72.1 9.Central Hardin 69.7 10.North Hardin 67.8 11.Larue County 64.3 12.Thomas Nelson 62.1 13.Adair County 60.9 14.Hart County 59.1 15.Bethlehem 57.5 16.Caverna 54.0 17.Washington County 41.5 18.Fort Knox 22.2

REGION 6 1.Butler 116.5 2.Mercy 109.1 3.Bullitt East 104.5 4.North Bullitt 88.1 5.Fern Creek 76.2 6.PRP 71.0 7.Holy Cross 67.8 8.Fairdale 66.0 9.Moore 65.4 10.Bullitt Central 55.9 11.Doss 45.9 12.Valley 45.1 13.Jeffersontown 42.3 14.Southern 40.7 15.Whitefield Academy 39.4 16.Western 38.6 17.Beth Haven 20.9 18.Iroquois 8.7

REGION 7 1.Male 115.7 2.Manual 113.5 3.Sacred Heart 113.2 4.Eastern 101.3 5.Christian Academy 87.9 6.Assumption 87.4 7.Presentation 77.1 8.Central 74.8 9.Ballard 68.7 10.Shawnee 62.1 11.Atherton 50.3 12.Brown 45.1 13.Waggener 40.9 14.Seneca 39.0 15.KCD 35.8 16.St. Francis 35.8 17.Collegiate 35.1 18.Portland Christian 5.4

REGION 8 1.Simon Kenton 113.5 2.Anderson County 89.7 3.Trimble County 86.9 4.Spencer County 80.4 5.Collins 80.4 6.Shelby County 78.1 7.Walton-Verona 76.1 8.South Oldham 75.7 9.Grant County 75.4 10.Owen County 74.5 11.Oldham County 71.2 12.Williamstown 70.6 13.Gallatin County 68.9 14.Carroll County 58.3 15.North Oldham 53.7 16.Eminence 49.5 17.Henry County 40.1

REGION 9 1.Holmes 106.0 2.Highlands 105.4 3.Conner 101.0 4.Ryle 98.1 5.Cooper 92.8 6.Covington Holy Cross 88.7 7.Notre Dame 84.6 8.Dixie Heights 82.4 9.Boone County 81.4 10.St. Henry 81.2 11.Newport Catholic 77.0 12.Beechwood 69.7 13.Erlanger Lloyd 64.1 14.Ludlow 63.7 15.Dayton 61.6 16.Bellevue 61.2 17.Newport 54.4 18.Villa Madonna 36.0 19.Covington Latin 20.2

REGION 10 1.Mason County 108.6 2.Campbell County 102.8 3.Clark County 99.5 4.Scott High 98.1 5.Nicholas County 77.5 6.Bishop Brossart 72.4 7.Bourbon County 70.8 8.Bracken County 70.0 9.Harrison County 60.3 10.Paris 59.5 11.Montgomery County 55.8 12.Pendleton County 43.2 13.Calvary Christian 40.9 14.Robertson County 38.4 15.Augusta 34.9 16.St. Patrick 28.0 17.Silver Grove 11.9

REGION 11 1.Franklin County 108.4 2.Scott County 108.3 3.Lafayette 93.1 4.Madison Central 90.3 5.Paul Laurence Dunbar 89.0 6.Henry Clay 88.7 7.Bryan Station 82.4 8.Woodford County 74.3 9.Lexington Catholic 73.9 10.Sayre 72.5 11.Madison Southern 70.9 12.Western Hills 68.6 13.Lexington Christian 64.6 14.Tates Creek 61.1 15.Model 58.7 16.Berea 56.7 17.Frankfort 51.5

REGION 12 1.Mercer County 113.1 2.Lincoln County 99.8 3.Southwestern 96.3 4.Casey County 88.9 5.Pulaski County 88.8 6.Danville 88.0 7.Boyle County 87.1 8.Garrard County 82.7 9.Wayne County 82.5 10.Rockcastle County 81.5 11.Somerset 79.2 12.West Jessamine 78.8 13.McCreary Central 56.1 14.East Jessamine 50.7 15.Burgin 14.0 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Harlan County 96.7 2.South Laurel 87.9 3.Clay County 85.5 4.North Laurel 83.9 5.Harlan 79.7 6.Whitley County 78.1 7.Corbin 70.2 8.Knox Central 64.1 9.Williamsburg 64.0 10.Bell County 61.0 11.Pineville 60.1 12.Jackson County 58.9 13.Barbourville 58.4 14.Middlesboro 52.3 15.Lynn Camp 52.1 16.Oneida Baptist 38.5 17.Red Bird 11.9

REGION 14 1.Perry Central 88.2 2.Leslie County 85.4 3.Knott Central 83.0 4.Hazard 78.1 5.Estill County 73.5 6.Lee County 71.7 7.Letcher Central 71.0 8.Breathitt County 62.2 9.Powell County 60.1 10.Owsley County 60.0 11.Wolfe County 56.3 12.Buckhorn 42.3 13.Jenkins 39.2 14.Jackson City 36.6 15.June Buchanan 30.0 16.Riverside Christian 26.9 17.Cordia 5.9

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 93.2 2.Shelby Valley 91.7 3.Paintsville 88.8 4.Pikeville 83.3 5.Pike Central 74.1 6.South Floyd 73.7 7.Belfry 72.5 8.Sheldon Clark 68.9 9.Betsy Layne 64.8 10.Lawrence County 62.5 11.East Ridge 60.5 12.Prestonsburg 59.5 13.Magoffin County 59.2 14.Phelps 53.4 15.Allen Central 38.0 16.Piarist 19.8