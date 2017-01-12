Menu
Butler girls on top of Litkenhous Ratings

Butler guard Jaelynn Penn comes between Mercer County forward Faith Lake, left, and Mercer County forward Lyric Houston on the way to the basket. 07 January 2017

The Butler High School girls basketball team took the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

The Bearettes are 15-1 and have won 15 straight games since a season-opening loss to No. 2 Male. Butler will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at No. 8 Mercy.

Butler and Male are followed in the Litratings by Simon Kenton, Manual and Sacred Heart.

Mercer County was No. 1 in last week’s Litratings but dropped to No. 6 following an 80-55 loss at Butler on Saturday.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

GIRLS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS, JANUARY 12

1.Butler (15-1)

116.5

2.Male (13-1)

115.7

3.Simon Kenton (12-3)

113.5

4.Manual (13-3)

113.5

5.Sacred Heart (11-4)

113.2

6.Mercer County (11-4)

113.1

7.Elizabethtown (11-2)

112.0

8.Mercy (9-8)

109.1

9.Mason County (11-2)

108.6

10.Franklin County (13-2)

108.4

11.Scott County (10-4)

108.3

12.Murray (12-3)

108.2

13.Holmes (13-2)

106.0

14.Highlands (11-4)

105.4

15.Bullitt East (13-4)

104.5

16.Henderson County (11-2)

104.1

17.Campbell County (12-4)

102.8

18.Eastern (10-5)

101.3

19.Conner (12-3)

101.0

20.Lincoln County (10-5)

99.8

REGION 1

1.Murray

108.2

2.Marshall County

95.3

3.Graves County

93.2

4.Calloway County

77.9

5.Carlisle County

71.4

6.McCracken County

70.1

7.Mayfield

62.2

8.Paducah Tilghman

51.9

9.Fulton County

47.8

10.Ballard Memorial

46.8

11.St. Mary

40.7

12.Fulton City

35.2

13.Hickman County

31.3

14.Community Christian

13.7

REGION 2

1.Henderson County

104.1

2.Hopkinsville

87.8

3.Webster County

86.0

4.Christian County

78.8

5.Madisonville

73.8

6.Crittenden County

67.6

7.Lyon County

63.7

8.University Heights

63.4

9.Caldwell County

62.7

10.Hopkins Central

61.7

11.Union County

56.5

12.Livingston Central

53.5

13.Dawson Springs

43.0

14.Trigg County

39.7

15.Fort Campbell

27.1

REGION 3

1.Grayson County

93.4

2.Breckinridge County

89.6

3.Owensboro Catholic

87.4

4.Apollo

85.3

5.Meade County

83.8

6.Daviess County

83.2

7.Edmonson County

82.6

8.Muhlenberg County

80.7

9.McLean County

72.5

10.Owensboro

64.8

11.Butler County

63.5

12.Hancock County

56.5

13.Ohio County

50.3

14.Whitesville Trinity

47.2

15.Frederick Fraize

28.2

REGION 4

1.Monroe County

99.7

2.South Warren

97.4

3.Bowling Green

95.4

4.Russell County

95.4

5.Glasgow

89.4

6.Allen County

79.8

7.Metcalfe County

78.0

8.Barren County

77.8

9.Greenwood

77.5

10.Franklin-Simpson

73.8

11.Warren Central

66.3

12.Clinton County

62.8

13.Cumberland County

60.9

14.Logan County

60.1

15.Todd Central

58.1

16.Warren East

55.8

17.Russellville

53.9

REGION 5

1.Elizabethtown

112.0

2.Nelson County

96.5

3.John Hardin

90.7

4.Green County

89.0

5.Marion County

83.7

6.Bardstown

76.2

7.Campbellsville

74.3

8.Taylor County

72.1

9.Central Hardin

69.7

10.North Hardin

67.8

11.Larue County

64.3

12.Thomas Nelson

62.1

13.Adair County

60.9

14.Hart County

59.1

15.Bethlehem

57.5

16.Caverna

54.0

17.Washington County

41.5

18.Fort Knox

22.2

REGION 6

1.Butler

116.5

2.Mercy

109.1

3.Bullitt East

104.5

4.North Bullitt

88.1

5.Fern Creek

76.2

6.PRP

71.0

7.Holy Cross

67.8

8.Fairdale

66.0

9.Moore

65.4

10.Bullitt Central

55.9

11.Doss

45.9

12.Valley

45.1

13.Jeffersontown

42.3

14.Southern

40.7

15.Whitefield Academy

39.4

16.Western

38.6

17.Beth Haven

20.9

18.Iroquois

8.7

REGION 7

1.Male

115.7

2.Manual

113.5

3.Sacred Heart

113.2

4.Eastern

101.3

5.Christian Academy

87.9

6.Assumption

87.4

7.Presentation

77.1

8.Central

74.8

9.Ballard

68.7

10.Shawnee

62.1

11.Atherton

50.3

12.Brown

45.1

13.Waggener

40.9

14.Seneca

39.0

15.KCD

35.8

16.St. Francis

35.8

17.Collegiate

35.1

18.Portland Christian

5.4

REGION 8

1.Simon Kenton

113.5

2.Anderson County

89.7

3.Trimble County

86.9

4.Spencer County

80.4

5.Collins

80.4

6.Shelby County

78.1

7.Walton-Verona

76.1

8.South Oldham

75.7

9.Grant County

75.4

10.Owen County

74.5

11.Oldham County

71.2

12.Williamstown

70.6

13.Gallatin County

68.9

14.Carroll County

58.3

15.North Oldham

53.7

16.Eminence

49.5

17.Henry County

40.1

REGION 9

1.Holmes

106.0

2.Highlands

105.4

3.Conner

101.0

4.Ryle

98.1

5.Cooper

92.8

6.Covington Holy Cross

88.7

7.Notre Dame

84.6

8.Dixie Heights

82.4

9.Boone County

81.4

10.St. Henry

81.2

11.Newport Catholic

77.0

12.Beechwood

69.7

13.Erlanger Lloyd

64.1

14.Ludlow

63.7

15.Dayton

61.6

16.Bellevue

61.2

17.Newport

54.4

18.Villa Madonna

36.0

19.Covington Latin

20.2

REGION 10

1.Mason County

108.6

2.Campbell County

102.8

3.Clark County

99.5

4.Scott High

98.1

5.Nicholas County

77.5

6.Bishop Brossart

72.4

7.Bourbon County

70.8

8.Bracken County

70.0

9.Harrison County

60.3

10.Paris

59.5

11.Montgomery County

55.8

12.Pendleton County

43.2

13.Calvary Christian

40.9

14.Robertson County

38.4

15.Augusta

34.9

16.St. Patrick

28.0

17.Silver Grove

11.9

REGION 11

1.Franklin County

108.4

2.Scott County

108.3

3.Lafayette

93.1

4.Madison Central

90.3

5.Paul Laurence Dunbar

89.0

6.Henry Clay

88.7

7.Bryan Station

82.4

8.Woodford County

74.3

9.Lexington Catholic

73.9

10.Sayre

72.5

11.Madison Southern

70.9

12.Western Hills

68.6

13.Lexington Christian

64.6

14.Tates Creek

61.1

15.Model

58.7

16.Berea

56.7

17.Frankfort

51.5

REGION 12

1.Mercer County

113.1

2.Lincoln County

99.8

3.Southwestern

96.3

4.Casey County

88.9

5.Pulaski County

88.8

6.Danville

88.0

7.Boyle County

87.1

8.Garrard County

82.7

9.Wayne County

82.5

10.Rockcastle County

81.5

11.Somerset

79.2

12.West Jessamine

78.8

13.McCreary Central

56.1

14.East Jessamine

50.7

15.Burgin

14.0

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Harlan County

96.7

2.South Laurel

87.9

3.Clay County

85.5

4.North Laurel

83.9

5.Harlan

79.7

6.Whitley County

78.1

7.Corbin

70.2

8.Knox Central

64.1

9.Williamsburg

64.0

10.Bell County

61.0

11.Pineville

60.1

12.Jackson County

58.9

13.Barbourville

58.4

14.Middlesboro

52.3

15.Lynn Camp

52.1

16.Oneida Baptist

38.5

17.Red Bird

11.9

REGION 14

1.Perry Central

88.2

2.Leslie County

85.4

3.Knott Central

83.0

4.Hazard

78.1

5.Estill County

73.5

6.Lee County

71.7

7.Letcher Central

71.0

8.Breathitt County

62.2

9.Powell County

60.1

10.Owsley County

60.0

11.Wolfe County

56.3

12.Buckhorn

42.3

13.Jenkins

39.2

14.Jackson City

36.6

15.June Buchanan

30.0

16.Riverside Christian

26.9

17.Cordia

5.9

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

93.2

2.Shelby Valley

91.7

3.Paintsville

88.8

4.Pikeville

83.3

5.Pike Central

74.1

6.South Floyd

73.7

7.Belfry

72.5

8.Sheldon Clark

68.9

9.Betsy Layne

64.8

10.Lawrence County

62.5

11.East Ridge

60.5

12.Prestonsburg

59.5

13.Magoffin County

59.2

14.Phelps

53.4

15.Allen Central

38.0

16.Piarist

19.8

REGION 16

1.Boyd County

98.5

2.East Carter

96.9

3.Russell

95.6

4.Lewis County

77.9

5.Fleming County

76.8

6.Rowan County

75.6

7.Ashland Blazer

74.7

8.Menifee County

74.6

9.West Carter

74.1

10.Greenup County

64.8

11.Morgan County

57.9

12.Bath County

54.0

13.Raceland

53.8

14.Fairview

44.5

15.Elliott County

38.2

16.Rose Hill

24.3

