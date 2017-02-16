Butler girls stay No. 1 in Litkenhous Ratings

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.
The Bearettes are 26-2 and will close their regular season Friday when they host No. 16 Henderson County (24-3) at 7:30 p.m.
Mercer County (21-6) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Simon Kenton (22-5), Male (25-2) and Elizabethtown (23-3).
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete Litratings:
|
The LITKENHOUS RATINGS
|
1.Butler (26-2)
|
118.3
|
2.Mercer County (21-6)
|
116.2
|
3.Simon Kenton (22-5)
|
115.0
|
4.Male (25-2)
|
113.6
|
5.Elizabethtown (23-3)
|
111.5
|
6.Sacred Heart (23-5)
|
111.5
|
7.Manual (19-6)
|
110.8
|
8.Murray (22-5)
|
108.1
|
9.Mason County (19-7)
|
107.8
|
10.Franklin County (24-5)
|
107.5
|
11.Holmes (22-4)
|
106.3
|
12.Mercy (13-13)
|
106.1
|
13.Bullitt East (23-6)
|
105.9
|
14.Scott County (16-9)
|
103.7
|
15.Eastern (19-8)
|
102.5
|
16.Henderson County (24-3)
|
102.2
|
17.Highlands (19-8)
|
100.6
|
18.Clark County (23-4)
|
100.2
|
19.Conner (23-6)
|
100.1
|
20.Campbell County (16-12)
|
100.0
|
REGION 1
|
1.Murray
|
108.1
|
2.Marshall County
|
92.2
|
3.Graves County
|
91.5
|
4.Calloway County
|
80.9
|
5.Carlisle County
|
70.5
|
6.McCracken County
|
65.9
|
7.Mayfield
|
61.9
|
8.Paducah Tilghman
|
52.3
|
9.Fulton County
|
50.8
|
10.Ballard Memorial
|
50.4
|
11.St. Mary
|
45.5
|
12.Fulton City
|
40.1
|
13.Hickman County
|
35.9
|
14.Community Christian
|
15.9
|
REGION 2
|
1.Henderson County
|
102.2
|
2.Hopkinsville
|
87.3
|
3.Webster County
|
86.5
|
4.Christian County
|
79.9
|
5.Madisonville
|
76.7
|
6.Crittenden County
|
70.8
|
7.Lyon County
|
64.5
|
8.Caldwell County
|
64.0
|
9.Hopkins Central
|
64.0
|
10.Union County
|
61.0
|
11.University Heights
|
60.9
|
12.Livingston Central
|
57.5
|
13.Dawson Springs
|
45.6
|
14.Trigg County
|
41.0
|
15.Fort Campbell
|
32.1
|
REGION 3
|
1.Grayson County
|
88.9
|
2.Owensboro Catholic
|
85.5
|
3.Apollo
|
85.1
|
4.Breckinridge County
|
84.0
|
5.Edmonson County
|
82.8
|
6.Muhlenberg County
|
80.7
|
7.Daviess County
|
78.9
|
8.Meade County
|
78.3
|
9.McLean County
|
71.1
|
10.Owensboro
|
65.7
|
11.Butler County
|
63.3
|
12.Hancock County
|
57.5
|
13.Whitesville Trinity
|
48.2
|
14.Ohio County
|
44.5
|
15.Frederick Fraize
|
28.9
|
REGION 4
|
1.Monroe County
|
98.9
|
2.South Warren
|
95.1
|
3.Russell County
|
93.2
|
4.Bowling Green
|
91.7
|
5.Glasgow
|
84.7
|
6.Barren County
|
79.5
|
7.Greenwood
|
78.7
|
8.Allen County
|
78.5
|
9.Metcalfe County
|
76.0
|
10.Franklin-Simpson
|
72.1
|
11.Warren Central
|
67.6
|
12.Clinton County
|
61.1
|
13.Logan County
|
59.9
|
14.Cumberland County
|
59.3
|
15.Warren East
|
54.9
|
16.Russellville
|
53.2
|
17.Todd Central
|
52.6
|
REGION 5
|
1.Elizabethtown
|
111.5
|
2.Nelson County
|
96.0
|
3.John Hardin
|
91.7
|
4.Green County
|
89.9
|
5.Marion County
|
81.3
|
6.Bardstown
|
80.4
|
7.Central Hardin
|
70.2
|
8.Taylor County
|
69.2
|
9.Larue County
|
69.0
|
10.North Hardin
|
68.3
|
11.Campbellsville
|
68.0
|
12.Thomas Nelson
|
61.3
|
13.Hart County
|
60.7
|
14.Adair County
|
60.1
|
15.Bethlehem
|
59.8
|
16.Caverna
|
53.8
|
17.Washington County
|
42.7
|
18.Fort Knox
|
22.3
|
REGION 6
|
1.Butler
|
118.3
|
2.Mercy
|
106.1
|
3.Bullitt East
|
105.9
|
4.North Bullitt
|
88.1
|
5.Fern Creek
|
77.8
|
6.PRP
|
68.6
|
7.Holy Cross
|
68.3
|
8.Fairdale
|
66.8
|
9.Moore
|
65.1
|
10.Bullitt Central
|
53.9
|
11.Doss
|
51.1
|
12.Valley
|
48.0
|
13.Jeffersontown
|
44.0
|
14.Western
|
42.7
|
15.Southern
|
42.4
|
16.Whitefield Academy
|
39.6
|
17.Beth Haven
|
21.1
|
18.Iroquois
|
17.1
|
REGION 7
|
1.Male
|
113.6
|
2.Sacred Heart
|
111.5
|
3.Manual
|
110.8
|
4.Eastern
|
102.5
|
5.Christian Academy
|
89.9
|
6.Assumption
|
82.9
|
7.Central
|
75.4
|
8.Presentation
|
74.6
|
9.Ballard
|
66.3
|
10.Shawnee
|
60.7
|
11.Atherton
|
49.5
|
12.Brown
|
47.9
|
13.Waggener
|
41.7
|
14.Seneca
|
40.3
|
15.KCD
|
39.2
|
16.Collegiate
|
35.4
|
17.St. Francis
|
34.0
|
18.Portland Christian
|
5.7
|
REGION 8
|
1.Simon Kenton
|
115.0
|
2.Anderson County
|
93.8
|
3.Trimble County
|
86.0
|
4.Collins
|
80.5
|
5.Walton-Verona
|
77.7
|
6.Owen County
|
76.7
|
7.Spencer County
|
76.5
|
8.Grant County
|
76.4
|
9.Shelby County
|
75.9
|
10.South Oldham
|
74.3
|
11.Oldham County
|
72.8
|
12.Williamstown
|
67.8
|
13.Gallatin County
|
65.1
|
14.Carroll County
|
60.5
|
15.North Oldham
|
54.7
|
16.Eminence
|
48.2
|
17.Henry County
|
43.2
|
REGION 9
|
1.Holmes
|
106.3
|
2.Highlands
|
100.6
|
3.Conner
|
100.1
|
4.Cooper
|
98.4
|
5.Ryle
|
97.5
|
6.Covington Holy Cross
|
89.2
|
7.Dixie Heights
|
84.0
|
8.Notre Dame
|
82.5
|
9.St. Henry
|
82.5
|
10.Boone County
|
82.0
|
11.Newport Catholic
|
77.5
|
12.Beechwood
|
70.3
|
13.Erlanger Lloyd
|
67.5
|
14.Dayton
|
63.4
|
15.Ludlow
|
62.8
|
16.Bellevue
|
58.9
|
17.Newport
|
56.7
|
18.Villa Madonna
|
37.9
|
19.Covington Latin
|
26.5
|
REGION 10
|
1.Mason County
|
107.8
|
2.Clark County
|
100.2
|
3.Campbell County
|
100.0
|
4.Scott High
|
96.9
|
5.Nicholas County
|
79.6
|
6.Bishop Brossart
|
72.0
|
7.Bourbon County
|
71.0
|
8.Bracken County
|
67.2
|
9.Harrison County
|
60.8
|
10.Paris
|
57.8
|
11.Montgomery County
|
53.9
|
12.Pendleton County
|
46.3
|
13.Robertson County
|
42.1
|
14.Calvary Christian
|
37.6
|
15.Augusta
|
36.9
|
16.St. Patrick
|
29.8
|
17.Silver Grove
|
11.3
|
REGION 11
|
1.Franklin County
|
107.5
|
2.Scott County
|
103.7
|
3.Lafayette
|
93.2
|
4.Madison Central
|
90.2
|
5.Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
89.9
|
6.Henry Clay
|
87.9
|
7.Bryan Station
|
82.3
|
8.Lexington Catholic
|
73.3
|
9.Sayre
|
71.5
|
10.Madison Southern
|
70.2
|
11.Woodford County
|
70.1
|
12.Western Hills
|
69.9
|
13.Lexington Christian
|
62.4
|
14.Tates Creek
|
59.9
|
15.Berea
|
58.0
|
16.Model
|
57.4
|
17.Frankfort
|
54.5
|
REGION 12
|
1.Mercer County
|
116.2
|
2.Lincoln County
|
96.8
|
3.Southwestern
|
92.5
|
4.Pulaski County
|
89.0
|
5.Danville
|
88.2
|
6.Boyle County
|
88.1
|
7.Casey County
|
87.1
|
8.Wayne County
|
83.4
|
9.Garrard County
|
83.0
|
10.Rockcastle County
|
81.1
|
11.Somerset
|
79.7
|
12.West Jessamine
|
76.4
|
13.McCreary Central
|
56.2
|
14.East Jessamine
|
49.2
|
15.Burgin
|
14.6
|
16.Ky Deaf School
|
1.0
|
REGION 13
|
1.Harlan County
|
94.8
|
2.South Laurel
|
89.4
|
3.Clay County
|
83.6
|
4.Harlan
|
83.3
|
5.North Laurel
|
81.3
|
6.Whitley County
|
77.8
|
7.Corbin
|
72.4
|
8.Pineville
|
65.7
|
9.Williamsburg
|
64.9
|
10.Knox Central
|
63.8
|
11.Bell County
|
62.0
|
12.Lynn Camp
|
58.8
|
13.Jackson County
|
58.5
|
14.Barbourville
|
56.2
|
15.Middlesboro
|
52.7
|
16.Oneida Baptist
|
36.7
|
17.Red Bird
|
23.6
|
REGION 14
|
1.Leslie County
|
85.2
|
2.Perry Central
|
83.8
|
3.Knott Central
|
82.6
|
4.Hazard
|
75.2
|
5.Lee County
|
71.1
|
6.Letcher Central
|
71.0
|
7.Estill County
|
68.5
|
8.Breathitt County
|
63.4
|
9.Powell County
|
60.2
|
10.Owsley County
|
59.6
|
11.Wolfe County
|
57.0
|
12.Jenkins
|
43.1
|
13.Buckhorn
|
42.8
|
14.Jackson City
|
41.1
|
15.June Buchanan
|
32.9
|
16.Riverside Christian
|
28.3
|
17.Cordia
|
7.3
|
REGION 15
|
1.Johnson Central
|
91.3
|
2.Shelby Valley
|
90.6
|
3.Paintsville
|
89.6
|
4.Pikeville
|
83.9
|
5.Pike Central
|
74.8
|
6.Belfry
|
73.1
|
7.South Floyd
|
73.0
|
8.Sheldon Clark
|
67.0
|
9.East Ridge
|
65.0
|
10.Magoffin County
|
63.0
|
11.Betsy Layne
|
62.2
|
12.Prestonsburg
|
60.5
|
13.Lawrence County
|
59.2
|
14.Phelps
|
49.2
|
15.Allen Central
|
37.5
|
16.Piarist
|
19.4
|
REGION 16
|
1.East Carter
|
98.2
|
2.Boyd County
|
96.7
|
3.Russell
|
92.1
|
4.Fleming County
|
76.7
|
5.Lewis County
|
76.0
|
6.Ashland Blazer
|
75.0
|
7.Rowan County
|
74.5
|
8.Menifee County
|
73.1
|
9.West Carter
|
72.9
|
10.Greenup County
|
67.5
|
11.Morgan County
|
59.2
|
12.Bath County
|
54.7
|
13.Raceland
|
52.4
|
14.Fairview
|
44.9
|
15.Elliott County
|
40.8
|
16.Rose Hill
|
23.9