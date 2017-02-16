Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Butler girls stay No. 1 in Litkenhous Ratings

Butler guard Jaelynn Penn shoots over Mercer County guard Seygan Robins. 07 January 2017

Butler guard Jaelynn Penn shoots over Mercer County guard Seygan Robins. 07 January 2017

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

The Bearettes are 26-2 and will close their regular season Friday when they host No. 16 Henderson County (24-3) at 7:30 p.m.

Mercer County (21-6) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Simon Kenton (22-5), Male (25-2) and Elizabethtown (23-3).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Butler (26-2)

118.3

2.Mercer County (21-6)

116.2

3.Simon Kenton (22-5)

115.0

4.Male (25-2)

113.6

5.Elizabethtown (23-3)

111.5

6.Sacred Heart (23-5)

111.5

7.Manual (19-6)

110.8

8.Murray (22-5)

108.1

9.Mason County (19-7)

107.8

10.Franklin County (24-5)

107.5

11.Holmes (22-4)

106.3

12.Mercy (13-13)

106.1

13.Bullitt East (23-6)

105.9

14.Scott County (16-9)

103.7

15.Eastern (19-8)

102.5

16.Henderson County (24-3)

102.2

17.Highlands (19-8)

100.6

18.Clark County (23-4)

100.2

19.Conner (23-6)

100.1

20.Campbell County (16-12)

100.0

REGION 1

1.Murray

108.1

2.Marshall County

92.2

3.Graves County

91.5

4.Calloway County

80.9

5.Carlisle County

70.5

6.McCracken County

65.9

7.Mayfield

61.9

8.Paducah Tilghman

52.3

9.Fulton County

50.8

10.Ballard Memorial

50.4

11.St. Mary

45.5

12.Fulton City

40.1

13.Hickman County

35.9

14.Community Christian

15.9

REGION 2

1.Henderson County

102.2

2.Hopkinsville

87.3

3.Webster County

86.5

4.Christian County

79.9

5.Madisonville

76.7

6.Crittenden County

70.8

7.Lyon County

64.5

8.Caldwell County

64.0

9.Hopkins Central

64.0

10.Union County

61.0

11.University Heights

60.9

12.Livingston Central

57.5

13.Dawson Springs

45.6

14.Trigg County

41.0

15.Fort Campbell

32.1

REGION 3

1.Grayson County

88.9

2.Owensboro Catholic

85.5

3.Apollo

85.1

4.Breckinridge County

84.0

5.Edmonson County

82.8

6.Muhlenberg County

80.7

7.Daviess County

78.9

8.Meade County

78.3

9.McLean County

71.1

10.Owensboro

65.7

11.Butler County

63.3

12.Hancock County

57.5

13.Whitesville Trinity

48.2

14.Ohio County

44.5

15.Frederick Fraize

28.9

REGION 4

1.Monroe County

98.9

2.South Warren

95.1

3.Russell County

93.2

4.Bowling Green

91.7

5.Glasgow

84.7

6.Barren County

79.5

7.Greenwood

78.7

8.Allen County

78.5

9.Metcalfe County

76.0

10.Franklin-Simpson

72.1

11.Warren Central

67.6

12.Clinton County

61.1

13.Logan County

59.9

14.Cumberland County

59.3

15.Warren East

54.9

16.Russellville

53.2

17.Todd Central

52.6

REGION 5

1.Elizabethtown

111.5

2.Nelson County

96.0

3.John Hardin

91.7

4.Green County

89.9

5.Marion County

81.3

6.Bardstown

80.4

7.Central Hardin

70.2

8.Taylor County

69.2

9.Larue County

69.0

10.North Hardin

68.3

11.Campbellsville

68.0

12.Thomas Nelson

61.3

13.Hart County

60.7

14.Adair County

60.1

15.Bethlehem

59.8

16.Caverna

53.8

17.Washington County

42.7

18.Fort Knox

22.3

REGION 6

1.Butler

118.3

2.Mercy

106.1

3.Bullitt East

105.9

4.North Bullitt

88.1

5.Fern Creek

77.8

6.PRP

68.6

7.Holy Cross

68.3

8.Fairdale

66.8

9.Moore

65.1

10.Bullitt Central

53.9

11.Doss

51.1

12.Valley

48.0

13.Jeffersontown

44.0

14.Western

42.7

15.Southern

42.4

16.Whitefield Academy

39.6

17.Beth Haven

21.1

18.Iroquois

17.1

REGION 7

1.Male

113.6

2.Sacred Heart

111.5

3.Manual

110.8

4.Eastern

102.5

5.Christian Academy

89.9

6.Assumption

82.9

7.Central

75.4

8.Presentation

74.6

9.Ballard

66.3

10.Shawnee

60.7

11.Atherton

49.5

12.Brown

47.9

13.Waggener

41.7

14.Seneca

40.3

15.KCD

39.2

16.Collegiate

35.4

17.St. Francis

34.0

18.Portland Christian

5.7

REGION 8

1.Simon Kenton

115.0

2.Anderson County

93.8

3.Trimble County

86.0

4.Collins

80.5

5.Walton-Verona

77.7

6.Owen County

76.7

7.Spencer County

76.5

8.Grant County

76.4

9.Shelby County

75.9

10.South Oldham

74.3

11.Oldham County

72.8

12.Williamstown

67.8

13.Gallatin County

65.1

14.Carroll County

60.5

15.North Oldham

54.7

16.Eminence

48.2

17.Henry County

43.2

REGION 9

1.Holmes

106.3

2.Highlands

100.6

3.Conner

100.1

4.Cooper

98.4

5.Ryle

97.5

6.Covington Holy Cross

89.2

7.Dixie Heights

84.0

8.Notre Dame

82.5

9.St. Henry

82.5

10.Boone County

82.0

11.Newport Catholic

77.5

12.Beechwood

70.3

13.Erlanger Lloyd

67.5

14.Dayton

63.4

15.Ludlow

62.8

16.Bellevue

58.9

17.Newport

56.7

18.Villa Madonna

37.9

19.Covington Latin

26.5

REGION 10

1.Mason County

107.8

2.Clark County

100.2

3.Campbell County

100.0

4.Scott High

96.9

5.Nicholas County

79.6

6.Bishop Brossart

72.0

7.Bourbon County

71.0

8.Bracken County

67.2

9.Harrison County

60.8

10.Paris

57.8

11.Montgomery County

53.9

12.Pendleton County

46.3

13.Robertson County

42.1

14.Calvary Christian

37.6

15.Augusta

36.9

16.St. Patrick

29.8

17.Silver Grove

11.3

REGION 11

1.Franklin County

107.5

2.Scott County

103.7

3.Lafayette

93.2

4.Madison Central

90.2

5.Paul Laurence Dunbar

89.9

6.Henry Clay

87.9

7.Bryan Station

82.3

8.Lexington Catholic

73.3

9.Sayre

71.5

10.Madison Southern

70.2

11.Woodford County

70.1

12.Western Hills

69.9

13.Lexington Christian

62.4

14.Tates Creek

59.9

15.Berea

58.0

16.Model

57.4

17.Frankfort

54.5

REGION 12

1.Mercer County

116.2

2.Lincoln County

96.8

3.Southwestern

92.5

4.Pulaski County

89.0

5.Danville

88.2

6.Boyle County

88.1

7.Casey County

87.1

8.Wayne County

83.4

9.Garrard County

83.0

10.Rockcastle County

81.1

11.Somerset

79.7

12.West Jessamine

76.4

13.McCreary Central

56.2

14.East Jessamine

49.2

15.Burgin

14.6

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Harlan County

94.8

2.South Laurel

89.4

3.Clay County

83.6

4.Harlan

83.3

5.North Laurel

81.3

6.Whitley County

77.8

7.Corbin

72.4

8.Pineville

65.7

9.Williamsburg

64.9

10.Knox Central

63.8

11.Bell County

62.0

12.Lynn Camp

58.8

13.Jackson County

58.5

14.Barbourville

56.2

15.Middlesboro

52.7

16.Oneida Baptist

36.7

17.Red Bird

23.6

REGION 14

1.Leslie County

85.2

2.Perry Central

83.8

3.Knott Central

82.6

4.Hazard

75.2

5.Lee County

71.1

6.Letcher Central

71.0

7.Estill County

68.5

8.Breathitt County

63.4

9.Powell County

60.2

10.Owsley County

59.6

11.Wolfe County

57.0

12.Jenkins

43.1

13.Buckhorn

42.8

14.Jackson City

41.1

15.June Buchanan

32.9

16.Riverside Christian

28.3

17.Cordia

7.3

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

91.3

2.Shelby Valley

90.6

3.Paintsville

89.6

4.Pikeville

83.9

5.Pike Central

74.8

6.Belfry

73.1

7.South Floyd

73.0

8.Sheldon Clark

67.0

9.East Ridge

65.0

10.Magoffin County

63.0

11.Betsy Layne

62.2

12.Prestonsburg

60.5

13.Lawrence County

59.2

14.Phelps

49.2

15.Allen Central

37.5

16.Piarist

19.4

REGION 16

1.East Carter

98.2

2.Boyd County

96.7

3.Russell

92.1

4.Fleming County

76.7

5.Lewis County

76.0

6.Ashland Blazer

75.0

7.Rowan County

74.5

8.Menifee County

73.1

9.West Carter

72.9

10.Greenup County

67.5

11.Morgan County

59.2

12.Bath County

54.7

13.Raceland

52.4

14.Fairview

44.9

15.Elliott County

40.8

16.Rose Hill

23.9

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News