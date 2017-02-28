Butler girls stay No. 1 in Litkenhous Ratings

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Tuesday.

The Bearettes are 30-2 after beating Moore 81-20 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Sixth Region Tournament. Butler will face No. 12 Mercy (16-14) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Sixth Region semifinals at Valley.

Simon Kenton is No. 2, followed by Male, Mercer County and Elizabethtown.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Butler (30-2) 118.2 2.Simon Kenton (25-6) 113.9 3.Male (29-2) 113.7 4.Mercer County (25-6) 113.5 5.Elizabethtown (27-3) 111.9 6.Sacred Heart (27-5) 111.2 7.Manual (22-7) 109.6 8.Murray (23-5) 107.8 9.Franklin County (27-5) 107.6 10.Mason County (21-8) 107.2 11.Holmes (24-5) 106.3 12.Mercy (16-14) 105.7 13.Bullitt East (26-7) 105.2 14.Scott County (20-9) 103.7 15.Eastern (23-8) 102.1 16.Henderson County (24-5) 101.1 17.Highlands (22-9) 100.7 18.Conner (26-6) 100.3 19.Clark County (27-4) 100.3 20.Campbell County (19-12) 99.2

REGION 1 1.Murray 107.8 2.Marshall County 91.9 3.Graves County 91.1 4.Calloway County 80.2 5.Carlisle County 71.5 6.McCracken County 66.0 7.Mayfield 61.3 8.Ballard Memorial 52.1 9.Fulton County 51.2 10.Paducah Tilghman 51.0 11.St. Mary 44.9 12.Fulton City 39.8 13.Hickman County 36.9 14.Community Christian 16.4

REGION 2 1.Henderson County 101.1 2.Hopkinsville 87.0 3.Webster County 87.0 4.Christian County 79.5 5.Madisonville 76.5 6.Crittenden County 71.0 7.Lyon County 64.6 8.Caldwell County 63.9 9.Hopkins Central 63.1 10.Union County 61.3 11.University Heights 60.0 12.Livingston Central 57.9 13.Dawson Springs 44.9 14.Trigg County 41.1 15.Fort Campbell 32.5

REGION 3 1.Grayson County 88.4 2.Apollo 85.4 3.Owensboro Catholic 85.1 4.Breckinridge County 83.7 5.Edmonson County 83.3 6.Muhlenberg County 80.3 7.Daviess County 78.3 8.Meade County 77.6 9.McLean County 70.7 10.Owensboro 65.9 11.Butler County 63.0 12.Hancock County 57.9 13.Whitesville Trinity 48.0 14.Ohio County 44.2 15.Frederick Fraize 30.0

REGION 4 1.Monroe County 98.9 2.South Warren 95.0 3.Russell County 91.9 4.Bowling Green 91.6 5.Glasgow 84.2 6.Barren County 80.3 7.Greenwood 78.5 8.Allen County 78.3 9.Metcalfe County 76.4 10.Franklin-Simpson 72.3 11.Warren Central 67.9 12.Clinton County 61.2 13.Logan County 59.6 14.Cumberland County 59.5 15.Warren East 55.5 16.Russellville 54.7 17.Todd Central 52.3

REGION 5 1.Elizabethtown 111.9 2.Nelson County 96.1 3.John Hardin 91.9 4.Green County 90.2 5.Marion County 81.8 6.Bardstown 80.7 7.Central Hardin 70.2 8.Taylor County 69.0 9.Larue County 68.3 10.Campbellsville 68.2 11.North Hardin 68.1 12.Thomas Nelson 61.3 13.Adair County 60.7 14.Hart County 60.1 15.Bethlehem 59.9 16.Caverna 53.0 17.Washington County 42.8 18.Fort Knox 23.1

REGION 6 1.Butler 118.2 2.Mercy 105.7 3.Bullitt East 105.2 4.North Bullitt 87.9 5.Fern Creek 77.9 6.PRP 68.6 7.Holy Cross 68.1 8.Fairdale 67.2 9.Moore 65.5 10.Bullitt Central 53.5 11.Doss 51.0 12.Valley 47.8 13.Jeffersontown 44.4 14.Western 42.9 15.Southern 42.6 16.Whitefield Academy 39.3 17.Beth Haven 20.9 18.Iroquois 17.2

REGION 7 1.Male 113.7 2.Sacred Heart 111.2 3.Manual 109.6 4.Eastern 102.1 5.Christian Academy 90.4 6.Assumption 82.6 7.Central 75.9 8.Presentation 74.7 9.Ballard 64.7 10.Shawnee 61.7 11.Brown 49.1 12.Atherton 48.9 13.Waggener 42.1 14.Seneca 39.2 15.KCD 38.4 16.Collegiate 36.0 17.St. Francis 33.7 18.Portland Christian 6.4

REGION 8 1.Simon Kenton 113.9 2.Anderson County 94.5 3.Trimble County 85.5 4.Collins 80.3 5.Walton-Verona 78.6 6.Spencer County 76.8 7.Grant County 76.7 8.Owen County 76.6 9.Shelby County 75.6 10.Oldham County 73.5 11.South Oldham 73.3 12.Williamstown 67.7 13.Gallatin County 64.9 14.Carroll County 60.7 15.North Oldham 54.9 16.Eminence 49.5 17.Henry County 44.2

REGION 9 1.Holmes 106.3 2.Highlands 100.7 3.Conner 100.3 4.Cooper 98.4 5.Ryle 97.6 6.Covington Holy Cross 89.4 7.Dixie Heights 84.1 8.Boone County 82.3 9.St. Henry 82.2 10.Notre Dame 81.7 11.Newport Catholic 77.5 12.Beechwood 69.9 13.Erlanger Lloyd 67.8 14.Dayton 63.2 15.Ludlow 62.7 16.Bellevue 58.4 17.Newport 58.3 18.Villa Madonna 37.9 19.Covington Latin 24.8

REGION 10 1.Mason County 107.2 2.Clark County 100.3 3.Campbell County 99.2 4.Scott High 96.6 5.Nicholas County 79.1 6.Bishop Brossart 72.4 7.Bourbon County 71.3 8.Bracken County 66.9 9.Harrison County 61.0 10.Paris 58.9 11.Montgomery County 53.3 12.Pendleton County 45.8 13.Robertson County 42.2 14.Calvary Christian 38.8 15.Augusta 36.2 16.St. Patrick 29.6 17.Silver Grove 10.6

REGION 11 1.Franklin County 107.6 2.Scott County 103.7 3.Lafayette 92.2 4.Madison Central 90.0 5.Paul Laurence Dunbar 89.8 6.Henry Clay 87.5 7.Bryan Station 82.1 8.Lexington Catholic 72.5 9.Sayre 71.3 10.Woodford County 71.0 11.Madison Southern 70.0 12.Western Hills 69.0 13.Lexington Christian 61.8 14.Tates Creek 59.8 15.Berea 58.8 16.Model 57.4 17.Frankfort 55.4

REGION 12 1.Mercer County 113.5 2.Lincoln County 96.1 3.Southwestern 91.9 4.Boyle County 88.9 5.Pulaski County 88.0 6.Danville 87.6 7.Casey County 87.0 8.Garrard County 83.2 9.Wayne County 83.0 10.Rockcastle County 81.3 11.Somerset 80.4 12.West Jessamine 76.4 13.McCreary Central 56.4 14.East Jessamine 49.8 15.Burgin 17.0 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Harlan County 94.5 2.South Laurel 89.7 3.Harlan 83.3 4.Clay County 82.9 5.North Laurel 81.0 6.Whitley County 76.7 7.Corbin 73.0 8.Williamsburg 65.4 9.Pineville 64.9 10.Knox Central 63.8 11.Bell County 63.0 12.Lynn Camp 60.7 13.Jackson County 59.0 14.Barbourville 56.1 15.Middlesboro 52.4 16.Oneida Baptist 38.1 17.Red Bird 24.2

REGION 14 1.Leslie County 85.4 2.Perry Central 84.3 3.Knott Central 83.0 4.Hazard 75.1 5.Lee County 71.7 6.Letcher Central 70.8 7.Estill County 68.0 8.Breathitt County 63.0 9.Powell County 60.5 10.Owsley County 60.4 11.Wolfe County 56.5 12.Jenkins 43.9 13.Buckhorn 43.1 14.Jackson City 41.9 15.June Buchanan 33.2 16.Riverside Christian 27.9 17.Cordia 7.0

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 91.7 2.Shelby Valley 90.2 3.Paintsville 88.9 4.Pikeville 83.7 5.Pike Central 74.5 6.South Floyd 73.7 7.Belfry 72.3 8.Sheldon Clark 66.6 9.East Ridge 65.9 10.Magoffin County 63.4 11.Betsy Layne 62.2 12.Prestonsburg 60.8 13.Lawrence County 60.6 14.Phelps 47.9 15.Allen Central 37.4 16.Piarist 20.3