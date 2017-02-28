Menu
Basketball

Butler girls stay No. 1 in Litkenhous Ratings

Butler guard Teri Goodlett puts up a 3-point shot in the Girls' LIT championship. She had the team's second-hightest score with 21 points. 28 January 2017

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Tuesday.

The Bearettes are 30-2 after beating Moore 81-20 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the Sixth Region Tournament. Butler will face No. 12 Mercy (16-14) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Sixth Region semifinals at Valley.

Simon Kenton is No. 2, followed by Male, Mercer County and Elizabethtown.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Butler (30-2)

118.2

2.Simon Kenton (25-6)

113.9

3.Male (29-2)

113.7

4.Mercer County (25-6)

113.5

5.Elizabethtown (27-3)

111.9

6.Sacred Heart (27-5)

111.2

7.Manual (22-7)

109.6

8.Murray (23-5)

107.8

9.Franklin County (27-5)

107.6

10.Mason County (21-8)

107.2

11.Holmes (24-5)

106.3

12.Mercy (16-14)

105.7

13.Bullitt East (26-7)

105.2

14.Scott County (20-9)

103.7

15.Eastern (23-8)

102.1

16.Henderson County (24-5)

101.1

17.Highlands (22-9)

100.7

18.Conner (26-6)

100.3

19.Clark County (27-4)

100.3

20.Campbell County (19-12)

99.2

REGION 1

1.Murray

107.8

2.Marshall County

91.9

3.Graves County

91.1

4.Calloway County

80.2

5.Carlisle County

71.5

6.McCracken County

66.0

7.Mayfield

61.3

8.Ballard Memorial

52.1

9.Fulton County

51.2

10.Paducah Tilghman

51.0

11.St. Mary

44.9

12.Fulton City

39.8

13.Hickman County

36.9

14.Community Christian

16.4

REGION 2

1.Henderson County

101.1

2.Hopkinsville

87.0

3.Webster County

87.0

4.Christian County

79.5

5.Madisonville

76.5

6.Crittenden County

71.0

7.Lyon County

64.6

8.Caldwell County

63.9

9.Hopkins Central

63.1

10.Union County

61.3

11.University Heights

60.0

12.Livingston Central

57.9

13.Dawson Springs

44.9

14.Trigg County

41.1

15.Fort Campbell

32.5

REGION 3

1.Grayson County

88.4

2.Apollo

85.4

3.Owensboro Catholic

85.1

4.Breckinridge County

83.7

5.Edmonson County

83.3

6.Muhlenberg County

80.3

7.Daviess County

78.3

8.Meade County

77.6

9.McLean County

70.7

10.Owensboro

65.9

11.Butler County

63.0

12.Hancock County

57.9

13.Whitesville Trinity

48.0

14.Ohio County

44.2

15.Frederick Fraize

30.0

REGION 4

1.Monroe County

98.9

2.South Warren

95.0

3.Russell County

91.9

4.Bowling Green

91.6

5.Glasgow

84.2

6.Barren County

80.3

7.Greenwood

78.5

8.Allen County

78.3

9.Metcalfe County

76.4

10.Franklin-Simpson

72.3

11.Warren Central

67.9

12.Clinton County

61.2

13.Logan County

59.6

14.Cumberland County

59.5

15.Warren East

55.5

16.Russellville

54.7

17.Todd Central

52.3

REGION 5

1.Elizabethtown

111.9

2.Nelson County

96.1

3.John Hardin

91.9

4.Green County

90.2

5.Marion County

81.8

6.Bardstown

80.7

7.Central Hardin

70.2

8.Taylor County

69.0

9.Larue County

68.3

10.Campbellsville

68.2

11.North Hardin

68.1

12.Thomas Nelson

61.3

13.Adair County

60.7

14.Hart County

60.1

15.Bethlehem

59.9

16.Caverna

53.0

17.Washington County

42.8

18.Fort Knox

23.1

REGION 6

1.Butler

118.2

2.Mercy

105.7

3.Bullitt East

105.2

4.North Bullitt

87.9

5.Fern Creek

77.9

6.PRP

68.6

7.Holy Cross

68.1

8.Fairdale

67.2

9.Moore

65.5

10.Bullitt Central

53.5

11.Doss

51.0

12.Valley

47.8

13.Jeffersontown

44.4

14.Western

42.9

15.Southern

42.6

16.Whitefield Academy

39.3

17.Beth Haven

20.9

18.Iroquois

17.2

REGION 7

1.Male

113.7

2.Sacred Heart

111.2

3.Manual

109.6

4.Eastern

102.1

5.Christian Academy

90.4

6.Assumption

82.6

7.Central

75.9

8.Presentation

74.7

9.Ballard

64.7

10.Shawnee

61.7

11.Brown

49.1

12.Atherton

48.9

13.Waggener

42.1

14.Seneca

39.2

15.KCD

38.4

16.Collegiate

36.0

17.St. Francis

33.7

18.Portland Christian

6.4

REGION 8

1.Simon Kenton

113.9

2.Anderson County

94.5

3.Trimble County

85.5

4.Collins

80.3

5.Walton-Verona

78.6

6.Spencer County

76.8

7.Grant County

76.7

8.Owen County

76.6

9.Shelby County

75.6

10.Oldham County

73.5

11.South Oldham

73.3

12.Williamstown

67.7

13.Gallatin County

64.9

14.Carroll County

60.7

15.North Oldham

54.9

16.Eminence

49.5

17.Henry County

44.2

REGION 9

1.Holmes

106.3

2.Highlands

100.7

3.Conner

100.3

4.Cooper

98.4

5.Ryle

97.6

6.Covington Holy Cross

89.4

7.Dixie Heights

84.1

8.Boone County

82.3

9.St. Henry

82.2

10.Notre Dame

81.7

11.Newport Catholic

77.5

12.Beechwood

69.9

13.Erlanger Lloyd

67.8

14.Dayton

63.2

15.Ludlow

62.7

16.Bellevue

58.4

17.Newport

58.3

18.Villa Madonna

37.9

19.Covington Latin

24.8

REGION 10

1.Mason County

107.2

2.Clark County

100.3

3.Campbell County

99.2

4.Scott High

96.6

5.Nicholas County

79.1

6.Bishop Brossart

72.4

7.Bourbon County

71.3

8.Bracken County

66.9

9.Harrison County

61.0

10.Paris

58.9

11.Montgomery County

53.3

12.Pendleton County

45.8

13.Robertson County

42.2

14.Calvary Christian

38.8

15.Augusta

36.2

16.St. Patrick

29.6

17.Silver Grove

10.6

REGION 11

1.Franklin County

107.6

2.Scott County

103.7

3.Lafayette

92.2

4.Madison Central

90.0

5.Paul Laurence Dunbar

89.8

6.Henry Clay

87.5

7.Bryan Station

82.1

8.Lexington Catholic

72.5

9.Sayre

71.3

10.Woodford County

71.0

11.Madison Southern

70.0

12.Western Hills

69.0

13.Lexington Christian

61.8

14.Tates Creek

59.8

15.Berea

58.8

16.Model

57.4

17.Frankfort

55.4

REGION 12

1.Mercer County

113.5

2.Lincoln County

96.1

3.Southwestern

91.9

4.Boyle County

88.9

5.Pulaski County

88.0

6.Danville

87.6

7.Casey County

87.0

8.Garrard County

83.2

9.Wayne County

83.0

10.Rockcastle County

81.3

11.Somerset

80.4

12.West Jessamine

76.4

13.McCreary Central

56.4

14.East Jessamine

49.8

15.Burgin

17.0

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Harlan County

94.5

2.South Laurel

89.7

3.Harlan

83.3

4.Clay County

82.9

5.North Laurel

81.0

6.Whitley County

76.7

7.Corbin

73.0

8.Williamsburg

65.4

9.Pineville

64.9

10.Knox Central

63.8

11.Bell County

63.0

12.Lynn Camp

60.7

13.Jackson County

59.0

14.Barbourville

56.1

15.Middlesboro

52.4

16.Oneida Baptist

38.1

17.Red Bird

24.2

REGION 14

1.Leslie County

85.4

2.Perry Central

84.3

3.Knott Central

83.0

4.Hazard

75.1

5.Lee County

71.7

6.Letcher Central

70.8

7.Estill County

68.0

8.Breathitt County

63.0

9.Powell County

60.5

10.Owsley County

60.4

11.Wolfe County

56.5

12.Jenkins

43.9

13.Buckhorn

43.1

14.Jackson City

41.9

15.June Buchanan

33.2

16.Riverside Christian

27.9

17.Cordia

7.0

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

91.7

2.Shelby Valley

90.2

3.Paintsville

88.9

4.Pikeville

83.7

5.Pike Central

74.5

6.South Floyd

73.7

7.Belfry

72.3

8.Sheldon Clark

66.6

9.East Ridge

65.9

10.Magoffin County

63.4

11.Betsy Layne

62.2

12.Prestonsburg

60.8

13.Lawrence County

60.6

14.Phelps

47.9

15.Allen Central

37.4

16.Piarist

20.3

REGION 16

1.East Carter

96.7

2.Boyd County

96.0

3.Russell

91.5

4.Fleming County

76.3

5.Lewis County

75.6

6.Ashland Blazer

75.2

7.Rowan County

73.8

8.Menifee County

73.5

9.West Carter

72.8

10.Greenup County

67.0

11.Morgan County

58.5

12.Bath County

55.0

13.Raceland

52.4

14.Fairview

43.8

15.Elliott County

41.0

16.Rose Hill

24.4

