Butler girls stay No. 1 in Litkenhous Ratings

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

The Bearettes are 26-2 and will close their regular season Friday when they host No. 16 Henderson County (24-3) at 7:30 p.m.

Mercer County (21-6) is No. 2 in the Litratings, followed by Simon Kenton (22-5), Male (25-2) and Elizabethtown (23-3).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Butler (26-2) 118.3 2.Mercer County (21-6) 116.2 3.Simon Kenton (22-5) 115.0 4.Male (25-2) 113.6 5.Elizabethtown (23-3) 111.5 6.Sacred Heart (23-5) 111.5 7.Manual (19-6) 110.8 8.Murray (22-5) 108.1 9.Mason County (19-7) 107.8 10.Franklin County (24-5) 107.5 11.Holmes (22-4) 106.3 12.Mercy (13-13) 106.1 13.Bullitt East (23-6) 105.9 14.Scott County (16-9) 103.7 15.Eastern (19-8) 102.5 16.Henderson County (24-3) 102.2 17.Highlands (19-8) 100.6 18.Clark County (23-4) 100.2 19.Conner (23-6) 100.1 20.Campbell County (16-12) 100.0

REGION 1 1.Murray 108.1 2.Marshall County 92.2 3.Graves County 91.5 4.Calloway County 80.9 5.Carlisle County 70.5 6.McCracken County 65.9 7.Mayfield 61.9 8.Paducah Tilghman 52.3 9.Fulton County 50.8 10.Ballard Memorial 50.4 11.St. Mary 45.5 12.Fulton City 40.1 13.Hickman County 35.9 14.Community Christian 15.9

REGION 2 1.Henderson County 102.2 2.Hopkinsville 87.3 3.Webster County 86.5 4.Christian County 79.9 5.Madisonville 76.7 6.Crittenden County 70.8 7.Lyon County 64.5 8.Caldwell County 64.0 9.Hopkins Central 64.0 10.Union County 61.0 11.University Heights 60.9 12.Livingston Central 57.5 13.Dawson Springs 45.6 14.Trigg County 41.0 15.Fort Campbell 32.1

REGION 3 1.Grayson County 88.9 2.Owensboro Catholic 85.5 3.Apollo 85.1 4.Breckinridge County 84.0 5.Edmonson County 82.8 6.Muhlenberg County 80.7 7.Daviess County 78.9 8.Meade County 78.3 9.McLean County 71.1 10.Owensboro 65.7 11.Butler County 63.3 12.Hancock County 57.5 13.Whitesville Trinity 48.2 14.Ohio County 44.5 15.Frederick Fraize 28.9

REGION 4 1.Monroe County 98.9 2.South Warren 95.1 3.Russell County 93.2 4.Bowling Green 91.7 5.Glasgow 84.7 6.Barren County 79.5 7.Greenwood 78.7 8.Allen County 78.5 9.Metcalfe County 76.0 10.Franklin-Simpson 72.1 11.Warren Central 67.6 12.Clinton County 61.1 13.Logan County 59.9 14.Cumberland County 59.3 15.Warren East 54.9 16.Russellville 53.2 17.Todd Central 52.6

REGION 5 1.Elizabethtown 111.5 2.Nelson County 96.0 3.John Hardin 91.7 4.Green County 89.9 5.Marion County 81.3 6.Bardstown 80.4 7.Central Hardin 70.2 8.Taylor County 69.2 9.Larue County 69.0 10.North Hardin 68.3 11.Campbellsville 68.0 12.Thomas Nelson 61.3 13.Hart County 60.7 14.Adair County 60.1 15.Bethlehem 59.8 16.Caverna 53.8 17.Washington County 42.7 18.Fort Knox 22.3

REGION 6 1.Butler 118.3 2.Mercy 106.1 3.Bullitt East 105.9 4.North Bullitt 88.1 5.Fern Creek 77.8 6.PRP 68.6 7.Holy Cross 68.3 8.Fairdale 66.8 9.Moore 65.1 10.Bullitt Central 53.9 11.Doss 51.1 12.Valley 48.0 13.Jeffersontown 44.0 14.Western 42.7 15.Southern 42.4 16.Whitefield Academy 39.6 17.Beth Haven 21.1 18.Iroquois 17.1

REGION 7 1.Male 113.6 2.Sacred Heart 111.5 3.Manual 110.8 4.Eastern 102.5 5.Christian Academy 89.9 6.Assumption 82.9 7.Central 75.4 8.Presentation 74.6 9.Ballard 66.3 10.Shawnee 60.7 11.Atherton 49.5 12.Brown 47.9 13.Waggener 41.7 14.Seneca 40.3 15.KCD 39.2 16.Collegiate 35.4 17.St. Francis 34.0 18.Portland Christian 5.7

REGION 8 1.Simon Kenton 115.0 2.Anderson County 93.8 3.Trimble County 86.0 4.Collins 80.5 5.Walton-Verona 77.7 6.Owen County 76.7 7.Spencer County 76.5 8.Grant County 76.4 9.Shelby County 75.9 10.South Oldham 74.3 11.Oldham County 72.8 12.Williamstown 67.8 13.Gallatin County 65.1 14.Carroll County 60.5 15.North Oldham 54.7 16.Eminence 48.2 17.Henry County 43.2

REGION 9 1.Holmes 106.3 2.Highlands 100.6 3.Conner 100.1 4.Cooper 98.4 5.Ryle 97.5 6.Covington Holy Cross 89.2 7.Dixie Heights 84.0 8.Notre Dame 82.5 9.St. Henry 82.5 10.Boone County 82.0 11.Newport Catholic 77.5 12.Beechwood 70.3 13.Erlanger Lloyd 67.5 14.Dayton 63.4 15.Ludlow 62.8 16.Bellevue 58.9 17.Newport 56.7 18.Villa Madonna 37.9 19.Covington Latin 26.5

REGION 10 1.Mason County 107.8 2.Clark County 100.2 3.Campbell County 100.0 4.Scott High 96.9 5.Nicholas County 79.6 6.Bishop Brossart 72.0 7.Bourbon County 71.0 8.Bracken County 67.2 9.Harrison County 60.8 10.Paris 57.8 11.Montgomery County 53.9 12.Pendleton County 46.3 13.Robertson County 42.1 14.Calvary Christian 37.6 15.Augusta 36.9 16.St. Patrick 29.8 17.Silver Grove 11.3

REGION 11 1.Franklin County 107.5 2.Scott County 103.7 3.Lafayette 93.2 4.Madison Central 90.2 5.Paul Laurence Dunbar 89.9 6.Henry Clay 87.9 7.Bryan Station 82.3 8.Lexington Catholic 73.3 9.Sayre 71.5 10.Madison Southern 70.2 11.Woodford County 70.1 12.Western Hills 69.9 13.Lexington Christian 62.4 14.Tates Creek 59.9 15.Berea 58.0 16.Model 57.4 17.Frankfort 54.5

REGION 12 1.Mercer County 116.2 2.Lincoln County 96.8 3.Southwestern 92.5 4.Pulaski County 89.0 5.Danville 88.2 6.Boyle County 88.1 7.Casey County 87.1 8.Wayne County 83.4 9.Garrard County 83.0 10.Rockcastle County 81.1 11.Somerset 79.7 12.West Jessamine 76.4 13.McCreary Central 56.2 14.East Jessamine 49.2 15.Burgin 14.6 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Harlan County 94.8 2.South Laurel 89.4 3.Clay County 83.6 4.Harlan 83.3 5.North Laurel 81.3 6.Whitley County 77.8 7.Corbin 72.4 8.Pineville 65.7 9.Williamsburg 64.9 10.Knox Central 63.8 11.Bell County 62.0 12.Lynn Camp 58.8 13.Jackson County 58.5 14.Barbourville 56.2 15.Middlesboro 52.7 16.Oneida Baptist 36.7 17.Red Bird 23.6

REGION 14 1.Leslie County 85.2 2.Perry Central 83.8 3.Knott Central 82.6 4.Hazard 75.2 5.Lee County 71.1 6.Letcher Central 71.0 7.Estill County 68.5 8.Breathitt County 63.4 9.Powell County 60.2 10.Owsley County 59.6 11.Wolfe County 57.0 12.Jenkins 43.1 13.Buckhorn 42.8 14.Jackson City 41.1 15.June Buchanan 32.9 16.Riverside Christian 28.3 17.Cordia 7.3

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 91.3 2.Shelby Valley 90.6 3.Paintsville 89.6 4.Pikeville 83.9 5.Pike Central 74.8 6.Belfry 73.1 7.South Floyd 73.0 8.Sheldon Clark 67.0 9.East Ridge 65.0 10.Magoffin County 63.0 11.Betsy Layne 62.2 12.Prestonsburg 60.5 13.Lawrence County 59.2 14.Phelps 49.2 15.Allen Central 37.5 16.Piarist 19.4