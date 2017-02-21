Menu
Basketball

Butler keeps top spot in girls Litratings

Butler center Molly Lockhart looks to drive as she is pressured by Sacred Heart forward-center Kristen Clemons. 08 February 2017

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Tuesday.

The defending state champion Bearettes (27-2) will open postseason play at 6 p.m. Thursday when they face Iroquois in the 22nd District Tournament semifinals at DeSales.

Butler is among four Louisville schools in the top seven, joining No. 3 Male (27-2), No. 6 Sacred Heart (24-5) and No. 7 Manual (19-7).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Butler (27-2)

118.4

2.Simon Kenton (23-6)

114.0

3.Male (27-2)

113.6

4.Mercer County (23-6)

113.6

5.Elizabethtown (24-3)

111.6

6.Sacred Heart (24-5)

111.4

7.Manual (19-7)

110.3

8.Murray (22-5)

108.0

9.Franklin County (25-5)

107.7

10.Mason County (20-8)

107.3

11.Holmes (23-4)

106.3

12.Mercy (14-13)

106.0

13.Bullitt East (23-7)

105.7

14.Scott County (17-9)

103.8

15.Eastern (21-8)

102.4

16.Henderson County (24-4)

101.9

17.Highlands (20-8)

101.0

18.Clark County (25-4)

100.4

19.Conner (24-6)

100.2

20.Campbell County (17-12)

99.7

DISTRICT 1

1.Carlisle County

71.5

2.Fulton County

51.2

3.Fulton City

39.8

4.Hickman County

36.9

DISTRICT 2

1.McCracken County

66.1

2.Paducah Tilghman

51.0

3.St. Mary

44.9

4.Community Christian

16.4

DISTRICT 3

1.Graves County

91.4

2.Mayfield

61.3

3.Ballard Memorial

51.8

DISTRICT 4

1.Murray

108.0

2.Marshall County

92.0

3.Calloway County

80.2

DISTRICT 5

1.Crittenden County

71.0

2.Lyon County

64.7

3.Livingston Central

57.9

4.Trigg County

41.2

DISTRICT 6

1.Henderson County

101.9

2.Webster County

86.5

3.Union County

61.3

DISTRICT 7

1.Madisonville

76.6

2.Caldwell County

64.0

3.Hopkins Central

63.1

4.Dawson Springs

44.9

DISTRICT 8

1.Hopkinsville

87.1

2.Christian County

79.5

3.University Heights

60.1

4.Fort Campbell

32.5

DISTRICT 9

1.Apollo

85.6

2.Owensboro Catholic

85.2

3.Daviess County

78.4

4.Owensboro

65.9

DISTRICT 10

1.Muhlenberg County

80.5

2.McLean County

70.5

3.Ohio County

44.3

DISTRICT 11

1.Breckinridge County

83.7

2.Meade County

77.7

3.Hancock County

57.9

4.Frederick Fraize

30.0

DISTRICT 12

1.Grayson County

88.5

2.Edmonson County

83.3

3.Butler County

63.0

4.Whitesville Trinity

48.0

DISTRICT 13

1.Franklin-Simpson

72.3

2.Logan County

60.1

3.Russellville

54.3

4.Todd Central

52.4

DISTRICT 14

1.South Warren

95.1

2.Bowling Green

91.6

3.Greenwood

78.5

4.Warren Central

68.0

5.Warren East

55.5

DISTRICT 15

1.Monroe County

99.0

2.Glasgow

84.3

3.Barren County

80.4

4.Allen County

78.3

DISTRICT 16

1.Russell County

92.0

2.Metcalfe County

76.7

3.Clinton County

61.2

4.Cumberland County

59.3

DISTRICT 17

1.Elizabethtown

111.6

2.John Hardin

91.6

3.Central Hardin

70.8

4.North Hardin

68.4

5.Fort Knox

23.1

DISTRICT 18

1.Green County

89.9

2.Larue County

68.2

3.Hart County

60.4

4.Caverna

53.4

DISTRICT 19

1.Nelson County

96.1

2.Bardstown

80.6

3.Thomas Nelson

61.5

4.Bethlehem

60.0

5.Washington County

42.8

DISTRICT 20

1.Marion County

81.7

2.Taylor County

69.3

3.Campbellsville

68.6

4.Adair County

60.5

DISTRICT 21

1.PRP

68.8

2.Holy Cross

67.8

3.Fairdale

66.9

4.Valley

48.0

5.Beth Haven

20.9

DISTRICT 22

1.Butler

118.4

2.Doss

50.9

3.Western

42.8

4.Iroquois

17.1

DISTRICT 23

1.North Bullitt

88.1

2.Moore

64.9

3.Bullitt Central

53.9

4.Southern

42.5

DISTRICT 24

1.Mercy

106.0

2.Bullitt East

105.7

3.Fern Creek

77.8

4.Jeffersontown

43.9

5.Whitefield Academy

39.2

DISTRICT 25

1.Manual

110.3

2.Central

75.4

3.Presentation

75.2

4.Shawnee

61.0

5.St. Francis

33.6

6.Portland Christian

6.3

DISTRICT 26

1.Male

113.6

2.Assumption

82.9

3.Brown

49.1

4.Collegiate

36.0

DISTRICT 27

1.Sacred Heart

111.4

2.Atherton

49.4

3.Waggener

41.6

4.Seneca

39.2

DISTRICT 28

1.Eastern

102.4

2.Christian Academy

90.3

3.Ballard

64.8

4.KCD

38.4

DISTRICT 29

1.Trimble County

86.0

2.South Oldham

73.8

3.Oldham County

73.1

4.North Oldham

54.7

DISTRICT 30

1.Anderson County

94.4

2.Collins

80.5

3.Spencer County

76.6

4.Shelby County

75.8

DISTRICT 31

1.Owen County

77.0

2.Gallatin County

65.2

3.Carroll County

60.6

4.Eminence

49.3

5.Henry County

44.3

DISTRICT 32

1.Simon Kenton

114.0

2.Walton-Verona

78.7

3.Grant County

76.3

4.Williamstown

68.1

DISTRICT 33

1.Conner

100.2

2.Cooper

98.5

3.Ryle

97.8

4.Boone County

82.4

DISTRICT 34

1.Dixie Heights

83.8

2.St. Henry

82.6

3.Erlanger Lloyd

67.8

4.Ludlow

62.7

5.Villa Madonna

37.8

DISTRICT 35

1.Holmes

106.3

2.Covington Holy Cross

89.2

3.Notre Dame

82.1

4.Beechwood

69.9

5.Covington Latin

24.7

DISTRICT 36

1.Highlands

101.0

2.Newport Catholic

77.3

3.Dayton

63.5

4.Bellevue

58.4

5.Newport

58.1

DISTRICT 37

1.Campbell County

99.7

2.Scott High

97.0

3.Bishop Brossart

72.0

4.Calvary Christian

38.4

5.Silver Grove

10.5

DISTRICT 38

1.Nicholas County

79.1

2.Harrison County

61.0

3.Pendleton County

45.8

4.Robertson County

42.2

DISTRICT 39

1.Mason County

107.3

2.Bracken County

67.3

3.Augusta

36.1

4.St. Patrick

29.3

DISTRICT 40

1.Clark County

100.4

2.Bourbon County

71.3

3.Paris

58.9

4.Montgomery County

53.4

DISTRICT 41

1.Franklin County

107.7

2.Woodford County

70.4

3.Western Hills

69.7

4.Frankfort

55.5

DISTRICT 42

1.Scott County

103.8

2.Henry Clay

87.6

3.Bryan Station

82.1

4.Sayre

71.3

DISTRICT 43

1.Lafayette

92.2

2.Paul Laurence Dunbar

89.7

3.Lexington Catholic

72.4

4.Lexington Christian

61.9

5.Tates Creek

59.9

DISTRICT 44

1.Madison Central

90.0

2.Madison Southern

69.9

3.Berea

58.8

4.Model

57.4

DISTRICT 45

1.Lincoln County

96.0

2.Boyle County

88.5

3.Danville

88.0

4.Garrard County

83.2

5.Ky Deaf School

1.0

DISTRICT 46

1.Mercer County

113.6

2.West Jessamine

76.4

3.East Jessamine

49.8

4.Burgin

17.0

DISTRICT 47

1.Pulaski County

88.0

2.Casey County

87.0

3.Rockcastle County

81.3

4.Somerset

80.4

DISTRICT 48

1.Southwestern

91.9

2.Wayne County

82.9

3.McCreary Central

56.4

DISTRICT 49

1.Clay County

83.2

2.North Laurel

81.0

3.Jackson County

59.0

4.Oneida Baptist

37.9

5.Red Bird

24.2

DISTRICT 50

1.South Laurel

89.7

2.Whitley County

77.3

3.Corbin

72.4

4.Williamsburg

65.4

DISTRICT 51

1.Pineville

64.9

2.Knox Central

63.8

3.Lynn Camp

60.7

4.Barbourville

56.1

DISTRICT 52

1.Harlan County

94.6

2.Harlan

83.3

3.Bell County

63.0

4.Middlesboro

52.4

DISTRICT 53

1.Knott Central

82.8

2.Letcher Central

71.4

3.Jenkins

43.3

4.June Buchanan

33.4

5.Cordia

7.0

DISTRICT 54

1.Leslie County

85.5

2.Perry Central

84.3

3.Hazard

75.1

4.Buckhorn

43.1

DISTRICT 55

1.Breathitt County

63.0

2.Wolfe County

56.5

3.Jackson City

41.9

4.Riverside Christian

27.9

DISTRICT 56

1.Lee County

71.7

2.Estill County

68.0

3.Powell County

60.6

4.Owsley County

60.4

DISTRICT 57

1.Johnson Central

91.7

2.Paintsville

88.9

3.Sheldon Clark

66.6

4.Magoffin County

63.4

DISTRICT 58

1.South Floyd

73.7

2.Betsy Layne

62.1

3.Prestonsburg

61.0

4.Allen Central

37.4

DISTRICT 59

1.Shelby Valley

90.8

2.Pikeville

83.7

3.East Ridge

66.0

4.Piarist

19.7

DISTRICT 60

1.Pike Central

74.1

2.Belfry

72.4

3.Lawrence County

60.7

4.Phelps

48.3

DISTRICT 61

1.Fleming County

76.3

2.Rowan County

73.9

3.Menifee County

73.6

4.Bath County

55.1

DISTRICT 62

1.East Carter

96.8

2.West Carter

72.9

3.Morgan County

58.5

4.Elliott County

41.0

DISTRICT 63

1.Russell

91.6

2.Lewis County

75.8

3.Greenup County

66.7

4.Raceland

52.5

DISTRICT 64

1.Boyd County

96.6

2.Ashland Blazer

74.8

3.Fairview

43.8

4.Rose Hill

24.4

