Butler keeps top spot in girls Litratings

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Tuesday.
The defending state champion Bearettes (27-2) will open postseason play at 6 p.m. Thursday when they face Iroquois in the 22nd District Tournament semifinals at DeSales.
Butler is among four Louisville schools in the top seven, joining No. 3 Male (27-2), No. 6 Sacred Heart (24-5) and No. 7 Manual (19-7).
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete Litratings:
|
The LITKENHOUS RATINGS
|
1.Butler (27-2)
|
118.4
|
2.Simon Kenton (23-6)
|
114.0
|
3.Male (27-2)
|
113.6
|
4.Mercer County (23-6)
|
113.6
|
5.Elizabethtown (24-3)
|
111.6
|
6.Sacred Heart (24-5)
|
111.4
|
7.Manual (19-7)
|
110.3
|
8.Murray (22-5)
|
108.0
|
9.Franklin County (25-5)
|
107.7
|
10.Mason County (20-8)
|
107.3
|
11.Holmes (23-4)
|
106.3
|
12.Mercy (14-13)
|
106.0
|
13.Bullitt East (23-7)
|
105.7
|
14.Scott County (17-9)
|
103.8
|
15.Eastern (21-8)
|
102.4
|
16.Henderson County (24-4)
|
101.9
|
17.Highlands (20-8)
|
101.0
|
18.Clark County (25-4)
|
100.4
|
19.Conner (24-6)
|
100.2
|
20.Campbell County (17-12)
|
99.7
|
DISTRICT 1
|
1.Carlisle County
|
71.5
|
2.Fulton County
|
51.2
|
3.Fulton City
|
39.8
|
4.Hickman County
|
36.9
|
DISTRICT 2
|
1.McCracken County
|
66.1
|
2.Paducah Tilghman
|
51.0
|
3.St. Mary
|
44.9
|
4.Community Christian
|
16.4
|
DISTRICT 3
|
1.Graves County
|
91.4
|
2.Mayfield
|
61.3
|
3.Ballard Memorial
|
51.8
|
DISTRICT 4
|
1.Murray
|
108.0
|
2.Marshall County
|
92.0
|
3.Calloway County
|
80.2
|
DISTRICT 5
|
1.Crittenden County
|
71.0
|
2.Lyon County
|
64.7
|
3.Livingston Central
|
57.9
|
4.Trigg County
|
41.2
|
DISTRICT 6
|
1.Henderson County
|
101.9
|
2.Webster County
|
86.5
|
3.Union County
|
61.3
|
DISTRICT 7
|
1.Madisonville
|
76.6
|
2.Caldwell County
|
64.0
|
3.Hopkins Central
|
63.1
|
4.Dawson Springs
|
44.9
|
DISTRICT 8
|
1.Hopkinsville
|
87.1
|
2.Christian County
|
79.5
|
3.University Heights
|
60.1
|
4.Fort Campbell
|
32.5
|
DISTRICT 9
|
1.Apollo
|
85.6
|
2.Owensboro Catholic
|
85.2
|
3.Daviess County
|
78.4
|
4.Owensboro
|
65.9
|
DISTRICT 10
|
1.Muhlenberg County
|
80.5
|
2.McLean County
|
70.5
|
3.Ohio County
|
44.3
|
DISTRICT 11
|
1.Breckinridge County
|
83.7
|
2.Meade County
|
77.7
|
3.Hancock County
|
57.9
|
4.Frederick Fraize
|
30.0
|
DISTRICT 12
|
1.Grayson County
|
88.5
|
2.Edmonson County
|
83.3
|
3.Butler County
|
63.0
|
4.Whitesville Trinity
|
48.0
|
DISTRICT 13
|
1.Franklin-Simpson
|
72.3
|
2.Logan County
|
60.1
|
3.Russellville
|
54.3
|
4.Todd Central
|
52.4
|
DISTRICT 14
|
1.South Warren
|
95.1
|
2.Bowling Green
|
91.6
|
3.Greenwood
|
78.5
|
4.Warren Central
|
68.0
|
5.Warren East
|
55.5
|
DISTRICT 15
|
1.Monroe County
|
99.0
|
2.Glasgow
|
84.3
|
3.Barren County
|
80.4
|
4.Allen County
|
78.3
|
DISTRICT 16
|
1.Russell County
|
92.0
|
2.Metcalfe County
|
76.7
|
3.Clinton County
|
61.2
|
4.Cumberland County
|
59.3
|
DISTRICT 17
|
1.Elizabethtown
|
111.6
|
2.John Hardin
|
91.6
|
3.Central Hardin
|
70.8
|
4.North Hardin
|
68.4
|
5.Fort Knox
|
23.1
|
DISTRICT 18
|
1.Green County
|
89.9
|
2.Larue County
|
68.2
|
3.Hart County
|
60.4
|
4.Caverna
|
53.4
|
DISTRICT 19
|
1.Nelson County
|
96.1
|
2.Bardstown
|
80.6
|
3.Thomas Nelson
|
61.5
|
4.Bethlehem
|
60.0
|
5.Washington County
|
42.8
|
DISTRICT 20
|
1.Marion County
|
81.7
|
2.Taylor County
|
69.3
|
3.Campbellsville
|
68.6
|
4.Adair County
|
60.5
|
DISTRICT 21
|
1.PRP
|
68.8
|
2.Holy Cross
|
67.8
|
3.Fairdale
|
66.9
|
4.Valley
|
48.0
|
5.Beth Haven
|
20.9
|
DISTRICT 22
|
1.Butler
|
118.4
|
2.Doss
|
50.9
|
3.Western
|
42.8
|
4.Iroquois
|
17.1
|
DISTRICT 23
|
1.North Bullitt
|
88.1
|
2.Moore
|
64.9
|
3.Bullitt Central
|
53.9
|
4.Southern
|
42.5
|
DISTRICT 24
|
1.Mercy
|
106.0
|
2.Bullitt East
|
105.7
|
3.Fern Creek
|
77.8
|
4.Jeffersontown
|
43.9
|
5.Whitefield Academy
|
39.2
|
DISTRICT 25
|
1.Manual
|
110.3
|
2.Central
|
75.4
|
3.Presentation
|
75.2
|
4.Shawnee
|
61.0
|
5.St. Francis
|
33.6
|
6.Portland Christian
|
6.3
|
DISTRICT 26
|
1.Male
|
113.6
|
2.Assumption
|
82.9
|
3.Brown
|
49.1
|
4.Collegiate
|
36.0
|
DISTRICT 27
|
1.Sacred Heart
|
111.4
|
2.Atherton
|
49.4
|
3.Waggener
|
41.6
|
4.Seneca
|
39.2
|
DISTRICT 28
|
1.Eastern
|
102.4
|
2.Christian Academy
|
90.3
|
3.Ballard
|
64.8
|
4.KCD
|
38.4
|
DISTRICT 29
|
1.Trimble County
|
86.0
|
2.South Oldham
|
73.8
|
3.Oldham County
|
73.1
|
4.North Oldham
|
54.7
|
DISTRICT 30
|
1.Anderson County
|
94.4
|
2.Collins
|
80.5
|
3.Spencer County
|
76.6
|
4.Shelby County
|
75.8
|
DISTRICT 31
|
1.Owen County
|
77.0
|
2.Gallatin County
|
65.2
|
3.Carroll County
|
60.6
|
4.Eminence
|
49.3
|
5.Henry County
|
44.3
|
DISTRICT 32
|
1.Simon Kenton
|
114.0
|
2.Walton-Verona
|
78.7
|
3.Grant County
|
76.3
|
4.Williamstown
|
68.1
|
DISTRICT 33
|
1.Conner
|
100.2
|
2.Cooper
|
98.5
|
3.Ryle
|
97.8
|
4.Boone County
|
82.4
|
DISTRICT 34
|
1.Dixie Heights
|
83.8
|
2.St. Henry
|
82.6
|
3.Erlanger Lloyd
|
67.8
|
4.Ludlow
|
62.7
|
5.Villa Madonna
|
37.8
|
DISTRICT 35
|
1.Holmes
|
106.3
|
2.Covington Holy Cross
|
89.2
|
3.Notre Dame
|
82.1
|
4.Beechwood
|
69.9
|
5.Covington Latin
|
24.7
|
DISTRICT 36
|
1.Highlands
|
101.0
|
2.Newport Catholic
|
77.3
|
3.Dayton
|
63.5
|
4.Bellevue
|
58.4
|
5.Newport
|
58.1
|
DISTRICT 37
|
1.Campbell County
|
99.7
|
2.Scott High
|
97.0
|
3.Bishop Brossart
|
72.0
|
4.Calvary Christian
|
38.4
|
5.Silver Grove
|
10.5
|
DISTRICT 38
|
1.Nicholas County
|
79.1
|
2.Harrison County
|
61.0
|
3.Pendleton County
|
45.8
|
4.Robertson County
|
42.2
|
DISTRICT 39
|
1.Mason County
|
107.3
|
2.Bracken County
|
67.3
|
3.Augusta
|
36.1
|
4.St. Patrick
|
29.3
|
DISTRICT 40
|
1.Clark County
|
100.4
|
2.Bourbon County
|
71.3
|
3.Paris
|
58.9
|
4.Montgomery County
|
53.4
|
DISTRICT 41
|
1.Franklin County
|
107.7
|
2.Woodford County
|
70.4
|
3.Western Hills
|
69.7
|
4.Frankfort
|
55.5
|
DISTRICT 42
|
1.Scott County
|
103.8
|
2.Henry Clay
|
87.6
|
3.Bryan Station
|
82.1
|
4.Sayre
|
71.3
|
DISTRICT 43
|
1.Lafayette
|
92.2
|
2.Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
89.7
|
3.Lexington Catholic
|
72.4
|
4.Lexington Christian
|
61.9
|
5.Tates Creek
|
59.9
|
DISTRICT 44
|
1.Madison Central
|
90.0
|
2.Madison Southern
|
69.9
|
3.Berea
|
58.8
|
4.Model
|
57.4
|
DISTRICT 45
|
1.Lincoln County
|
96.0
|
2.Boyle County
|
88.5
|
3.Danville
|
88.0
|
4.Garrard County
|
83.2
|
5.Ky Deaf School
|
1.0
|
DISTRICT 46
|
1.Mercer County
|
113.6
|
2.West Jessamine
|
76.4
|
3.East Jessamine
|
49.8
|
4.Burgin
|
17.0
|
DISTRICT 47
|
1.Pulaski County
|
88.0
|
2.Casey County
|
87.0
|
3.Rockcastle County
|
81.3
|
4.Somerset
|
80.4
|
DISTRICT 48
|
1.Southwestern
|
91.9
|
2.Wayne County
|
82.9
|
3.McCreary Central
|
56.4
|
DISTRICT 49
|
1.Clay County
|
83.2
|
2.North Laurel
|
81.0
|
3.Jackson County
|
59.0
|
4.Oneida Baptist
|
37.9
|
5.Red Bird
|
24.2
|
DISTRICT 50
|
1.South Laurel
|
89.7
|
2.Whitley County
|
77.3
|
3.Corbin
|
72.4
|
4.Williamsburg
|
65.4
|
DISTRICT 51
|
1.Pineville
|
64.9
|
2.Knox Central
|
63.8
|
3.Lynn Camp
|
60.7
|
4.Barbourville
|
56.1
|
DISTRICT 52
|
1.Harlan County
|
94.6
|
2.Harlan
|
83.3
|
3.Bell County
|
63.0
|
4.Middlesboro
|
52.4
|
DISTRICT 53
|
1.Knott Central
|
82.8
|
2.Letcher Central
|
71.4
|
3.Jenkins
|
43.3
|
4.June Buchanan
|
33.4
|
5.Cordia
|
7.0
|
DISTRICT 54
|
1.Leslie County
|
85.5
|
2.Perry Central
|
84.3
|
3.Hazard
|
75.1
|
4.Buckhorn
|
43.1
|
DISTRICT 55
|
1.Breathitt County
|
63.0
|
2.Wolfe County
|
56.5
|
3.Jackson City
|
41.9
|
4.Riverside Christian
|
27.9
|
DISTRICT 56
|
1.Lee County
|
71.7
|
2.Estill County
|
68.0
|
3.Powell County
|
60.6
|
4.Owsley County
|
60.4
|
DISTRICT 57
|
1.Johnson Central
|
91.7
|
2.Paintsville
|
88.9
|
3.Sheldon Clark
|
66.6
|
4.Magoffin County
|
63.4
|
DISTRICT 58
|
1.South Floyd
|
73.7
|
2.Betsy Layne
|
62.1
|
3.Prestonsburg
|
61.0
|
4.Allen Central
|
37.4
|
DISTRICT 59
|
1.Shelby Valley
|
90.8
|
2.Pikeville
|
83.7
|
3.East Ridge
|
66.0
|
4.Piarist
|
19.7
|
DISTRICT 60
|
1.Pike Central
|
74.1
|
2.Belfry
|
72.4
|
3.Lawrence County
|
60.7
|
4.Phelps
|
48.3
|
DISTRICT 61
|
1.Fleming County
|
76.3
|
2.Rowan County
|
73.9
|
3.Menifee County
|
73.6
|
4.Bath County
|
55.1
|
DISTRICT 62
|
1.East Carter
|
96.8
|
2.West Carter
|
72.9
|
3.Morgan County
|
58.5
|
4.Elliott County
|
41.0
|
DISTRICT 63
|
1.Russell
|
91.6
|
2.Lewis County
|
75.8
|
3.Greenup County
|
66.7
|
4.Raceland
|
52.5
|
DISTRICT 64
|
1.Boyd County
|
96.6
|
2.Ashland Blazer
|
74.8
|
3.Fairview
|
43.8
|
4.Rose Hill
|
24.4