Butler keeps top spot in girls Litratings

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Tuesday.

The defending state champion Bearettes (27-2) will open postseason play at 6 p.m. Thursday when they face Iroquois in the 22nd District Tournament semifinals at DeSales.

Butler is among four Louisville schools in the top seven, joining No. 3 Male (27-2), No. 6 Sacred Heart (24-5) and No. 7 Manual (19-7).

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete Litratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Butler (27-2) 118.4 2.Simon Kenton (23-6) 114.0 3.Male (27-2) 113.6 4.Mercer County (23-6) 113.6 5.Elizabethtown (24-3) 111.6 6.Sacred Heart (24-5) 111.4 7.Manual (19-7) 110.3 8.Murray (22-5) 108.0 9.Franklin County (25-5) 107.7 10.Mason County (20-8) 107.3 11.Holmes (23-4) 106.3 12.Mercy (14-13) 106.0 13.Bullitt East (23-7) 105.7 14.Scott County (17-9) 103.8 15.Eastern (21-8) 102.4 16.Henderson County (24-4) 101.9 17.Highlands (20-8) 101.0 18.Clark County (25-4) 100.4 19.Conner (24-6) 100.2 20.Campbell County (17-12) 99.7

DISTRICT 1 1.Carlisle County 71.5 2.Fulton County 51.2 3.Fulton City 39.8 4.Hickman County 36.9

DISTRICT 2 1.McCracken County 66.1 2.Paducah Tilghman 51.0 3.St. Mary 44.9 4.Community Christian 16.4

DISTRICT 3 1.Graves County 91.4 2.Mayfield 61.3 3.Ballard Memorial 51.8

DISTRICT 4 1.Murray 108.0 2.Marshall County 92.0 3.Calloway County 80.2

DISTRICT 5 1.Crittenden County 71.0 2.Lyon County 64.7 3.Livingston Central 57.9 4.Trigg County 41.2

DISTRICT 6 1.Henderson County 101.9 2.Webster County 86.5 3.Union County 61.3

DISTRICT 7 1.Madisonville 76.6 2.Caldwell County 64.0 3.Hopkins Central 63.1 4.Dawson Springs 44.9

DISTRICT 8 1.Hopkinsville 87.1 2.Christian County 79.5 3.University Heights 60.1 4.Fort Campbell 32.5

DISTRICT 9 1.Apollo 85.6 2.Owensboro Catholic 85.2 3.Daviess County 78.4 4.Owensboro 65.9

DISTRICT 10 1.Muhlenberg County 80.5 2.McLean County 70.5 3.Ohio County 44.3

DISTRICT 11 1.Breckinridge County 83.7 2.Meade County 77.7 3.Hancock County 57.9 4.Frederick Fraize 30.0

DISTRICT 12 1.Grayson County 88.5 2.Edmonson County 83.3 3.Butler County 63.0 4.Whitesville Trinity 48.0

DISTRICT 13 1.Franklin-Simpson 72.3 2.Logan County 60.1 3.Russellville 54.3 4.Todd Central 52.4

DISTRICT 14 1.South Warren 95.1 2.Bowling Green 91.6 3.Greenwood 78.5 4.Warren Central 68.0 5.Warren East 55.5

DISTRICT 15 1.Monroe County 99.0 2.Glasgow 84.3 3.Barren County 80.4 4.Allen County 78.3

DISTRICT 16 1.Russell County 92.0 2.Metcalfe County 76.7 3.Clinton County 61.2 4.Cumberland County 59.3

DISTRICT 17 1.Elizabethtown 111.6 2.John Hardin 91.6 3.Central Hardin 70.8 4.North Hardin 68.4 5.Fort Knox 23.1

DISTRICT 18 1.Green County 89.9 2.Larue County 68.2 3.Hart County 60.4 4.Caverna 53.4

DISTRICT 19 1.Nelson County 96.1 2.Bardstown 80.6 3.Thomas Nelson 61.5 4.Bethlehem 60.0 5.Washington County 42.8

DISTRICT 20 1.Marion County 81.7 2.Taylor County 69.3 3.Campbellsville 68.6 4.Adair County 60.5

DISTRICT 21 1.PRP 68.8 2.Holy Cross 67.8 3.Fairdale 66.9 4.Valley 48.0 5.Beth Haven 20.9

DISTRICT 22 1.Butler 118.4 2.Doss 50.9 3.Western 42.8 4.Iroquois 17.1

DISTRICT 23 1.North Bullitt 88.1 2.Moore 64.9 3.Bullitt Central 53.9 4.Southern 42.5

DISTRICT 24 1.Mercy 106.0 2.Bullitt East 105.7 3.Fern Creek 77.8 4.Jeffersontown 43.9 5.Whitefield Academy 39.2

DISTRICT 25 1.Manual 110.3 2.Central 75.4 3.Presentation 75.2 4.Shawnee 61.0 5.St. Francis 33.6 6.Portland Christian 6.3

DISTRICT 26 1.Male 113.6 2.Assumption 82.9 3.Brown 49.1 4.Collegiate 36.0

DISTRICT 27 1.Sacred Heart 111.4 2.Atherton 49.4 3.Waggener 41.6 4.Seneca 39.2

DISTRICT 28 1.Eastern 102.4 2.Christian Academy 90.3 3.Ballard 64.8 4.KCD 38.4

DISTRICT 29 1.Trimble County 86.0 2.South Oldham 73.8 3.Oldham County 73.1 4.North Oldham 54.7

DISTRICT 30 1.Anderson County 94.4 2.Collins 80.5 3.Spencer County 76.6 4.Shelby County 75.8

DISTRICT 31 1.Owen County 77.0 2.Gallatin County 65.2 3.Carroll County 60.6 4.Eminence 49.3 5.Henry County 44.3

DISTRICT 32 1.Simon Kenton 114.0 2.Walton-Verona 78.7 3.Grant County 76.3 4.Williamstown 68.1

DISTRICT 33 1.Conner 100.2 2.Cooper 98.5 3.Ryle 97.8 4.Boone County 82.4

DISTRICT 34 1.Dixie Heights 83.8 2.St. Henry 82.6 3.Erlanger Lloyd 67.8 4.Ludlow 62.7 5.Villa Madonna 37.8

DISTRICT 35 1.Holmes 106.3 2.Covington Holy Cross 89.2 3.Notre Dame 82.1 4.Beechwood 69.9 5.Covington Latin 24.7

DISTRICT 36 1.Highlands 101.0 2.Newport Catholic 77.3 3.Dayton 63.5 4.Bellevue 58.4 5.Newport 58.1

DISTRICT 37 1.Campbell County 99.7 2.Scott High 97.0 3.Bishop Brossart 72.0 4.Calvary Christian 38.4 5.Silver Grove 10.5

DISTRICT 38 1.Nicholas County 79.1 2.Harrison County 61.0 3.Pendleton County 45.8 4.Robertson County 42.2

DISTRICT 39 1.Mason County 107.3 2.Bracken County 67.3 3.Augusta 36.1 4.St. Patrick 29.3

DISTRICT 40 1.Clark County 100.4 2.Bourbon County 71.3 3.Paris 58.9 4.Montgomery County 53.4

DISTRICT 41 1.Franklin County 107.7 2.Woodford County 70.4 3.Western Hills 69.7 4.Frankfort 55.5

DISTRICT 42 1.Scott County 103.8 2.Henry Clay 87.6 3.Bryan Station 82.1 4.Sayre 71.3

DISTRICT 43 1.Lafayette 92.2 2.Paul Laurence Dunbar 89.7 3.Lexington Catholic 72.4 4.Lexington Christian 61.9 5.Tates Creek 59.9

DISTRICT 44 1.Madison Central 90.0 2.Madison Southern 69.9 3.Berea 58.8 4.Model 57.4

DISTRICT 45 1.Lincoln County 96.0 2.Boyle County 88.5 3.Danville 88.0 4.Garrard County 83.2 5.Ky Deaf School 1.0

DISTRICT 46 1.Mercer County 113.6 2.West Jessamine 76.4 3.East Jessamine 49.8 4.Burgin 17.0

DISTRICT 47 1.Pulaski County 88.0 2.Casey County 87.0 3.Rockcastle County 81.3 4.Somerset 80.4

DISTRICT 48 1.Southwestern 91.9 2.Wayne County 82.9 3.McCreary Central 56.4

DISTRICT 49 1.Clay County 83.2 2.North Laurel 81.0 3.Jackson County 59.0 4.Oneida Baptist 37.9 5.Red Bird 24.2

DISTRICT 50 1.South Laurel 89.7 2.Whitley County 77.3 3.Corbin 72.4 4.Williamsburg 65.4

DISTRICT 51 1.Pineville 64.9 2.Knox Central 63.8 3.Lynn Camp 60.7 4.Barbourville 56.1

DISTRICT 52 1.Harlan County 94.6 2.Harlan 83.3 3.Bell County 63.0 4.Middlesboro 52.4

DISTRICT 53 1.Knott Central 82.8 2.Letcher Central 71.4 3.Jenkins 43.3 4.June Buchanan 33.4 5.Cordia 7.0

DISTRICT 54 1.Leslie County 85.5 2.Perry Central 84.3 3.Hazard 75.1 4.Buckhorn 43.1

DISTRICT 55 1.Breathitt County 63.0 2.Wolfe County 56.5 3.Jackson City 41.9 4.Riverside Christian 27.9

DISTRICT 56 1.Lee County 71.7 2.Estill County 68.0 3.Powell County 60.6 4.Owsley County 60.4

DISTRICT 57 1.Johnson Central 91.7 2.Paintsville 88.9 3.Sheldon Clark 66.6 4.Magoffin County 63.4

DISTRICT 58 1.South Floyd 73.7 2.Betsy Layne 62.1 3.Prestonsburg 61.0 4.Allen Central 37.4

DISTRICT 59 1.Shelby Valley 90.8 2.Pikeville 83.7 3.East Ridge 66.0 4.Piarist 19.7

DISTRICT 60 1.Pike Central 74.1 2.Belfry 72.4 3.Lawrence County 60.7 4.Phelps 48.3

DISTRICT 61 1.Fleming County 76.3 2.Rowan County 73.9 3.Menifee County 73.6 4.Bath County 55.1

DISTRICT 62 1.East Carter 96.8 2.West Carter 72.9 3.Morgan County 58.5 4.Elliott County 41.0

DISTRICT 63 1.Russell 91.6 2.Lewis County 75.8 3.Greenup County 66.7 4.Raceland 52.5