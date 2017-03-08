Butler knocks off Sacred Heart in Sweet 16

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – Jaelynn Penn scored 15 points and Tasia Jeffries added 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds as the Butler High School girls basketball team beat Sacred Heart 50-36 on Wednesday in the first round of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16.

Butler (33-2) – No. 1 in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – advanced to face the Murray-Nelson County winner in Friday’s noon quarterfinal. Butler outscored Sacred Heart 25-12 in the second half after leading 25-24 at halftime.

No. 5 Sacred Heart (29-6) shot just 24.3 percent (9 of 37). Grace Berger led the Valkyries with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

This story will be updated.

