Butler, Male stay 1-2 in girls Litratings

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 ranking in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.
The Bearettes (20-1) have won 20 straight games since a season-opening loss to Male and will face South Warren at 4 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals of the Republic Bank/Coca-Cola Consolidated Louisville Invitational Tournament at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall.
Male (18-1) kept the No. 2 spot in the ratings and will meet No. 17 Henderson County in an LIT quarterfinal set for 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Butler and Male both are ranked nationally in the USA Today Super 25.
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete ratings:
GIRLS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS
1.Butler (20-1)
117.9
2.Male (18-1)
116.7
3.Mercer County (16-5)
116.6
4.Simon Kenton (17-3)
114.7
5.Sacred Heart (16-4)
112.8
6.Manual (15-6)
111.4
7.Elizabethtown (17-2)
111.4
8.Mason County (15-4)
110.2
9.Holmes (16-3)
107.9
10.Murray (17-3)
106.8
11.Mercy (12-11)
106.5
12.Bullitt East (20-4)
106.3
13.Franklin County (16-5)
105.2
14.Highlands (14-6)
103.7
15.Scott County (13-7)
103.1
16.Eastern (15-7)
101.4
17.Henderson County (17-2)
101.1
18.Clark County (17-3)
100.9
19.Conner (17-4)
100.4
20.Monroe County (20-2)
100.4
REGION 1
1.Murray
106.8
2.Marshall County
93.7
3.Graves County
93.4
4.Calloway County
80.4
5.Carlisle County
69.0
6.McCracken County
65.9
7.Mayfield
62.3
8.Paducah Tilghman
52.7
9.Fulton County
49.6
10.Ballard Memorial
47.5
11.St. Mary
44.3
12.Fulton City
37.9
13.Hickman County
34.6
14.Community Christian
13.7
REGION 2
1.Henderson County
101.1
2.Hopkinsville
89.0
3.Webster County
86.8
4.Christian County
79.3
5.Madisonville
76.3
6.Crittenden County
68.2
7.Lyon County
65.3
8.Caldwell County
63.9
9.University Heights
62.5
10.Hopkins Central
62.3
11.Union County
59.6
12.Livingston Central
53.0
13.Dawson Springs
44.7
14.Trigg County
40.8
15.Fort Campbell
29.2
REGION 3
1.Grayson County
91.5
2.Owensboro Catholic
86.3
3.Apollo
86.2
4.Breckinridge County
85.6
5.Edmonson County
83.4
6.Meade County
82.6
7.Muhlenberg County
81.3
8.Daviess County
79.3
9.McLean County
71.3
10.Owensboro
65.2
11.Butler County
63.4
12.Hancock County
57.8
13.Ohio County
47.4
14.Whitesville Trinity
47.4
15.Frederick Fraize
28.2
REGION 4
1.Monroe County
100.4
2.South Warren
96.3
3.Russell County
95.8
4.Bowling Green
93.5
5.Glasgow
88.2
6.Barren County
79.6
7.Allen County
78.6
8.Greenwood
77.7
9.Metcalfe County
77.2
10.Franklin-Simpson
71.6
11.Warren Central
66.7
12.Clinton County
62.0
13.Logan County
61.3
14.Cumberland County
60.1
15.Todd Central
57.1
16.Russellville
54.4
17.Warren East
53.2
REGION 5
1.Elizabethtown
111.4
2.Nelson County
96.7
3.John Hardin
92.4
4.Green County
90.2
5.Marion County
82.2
6.Bardstown
79.2
7.Central Hardin
70.9
8.Campbellsville
70.3
9.Taylor County
69.6
10.North Hardin
68.5
11.Larue County
68.0
12.Adair County
61.2
13.Thomas Nelson
60.7
14.Hart County
59.4
15.Bethlehem
58.3
16.Caverna
52.9
17.Washington County
41.8
18.Fort Knox
22.6
REGION 6
1.Butler
117.9
2.Mercy
106.5
3.Bullitt East
106.3
4.North Bullitt
87.3
5.Fern Creek
77.3
6.PRP
72.2
7.Holy Cross
66.9
8.Moore
66.6
9.Fairdale
65.9
10.Bullitt Central
55.6
11.Doss
48.0
12.Valley
46.9
13.Jeffersontown
43.1
14.Southern
42.8
15.Whitefield Academy
40.3
16.Western
38.6
17.Beth Haven
22.1
18.Iroquois
11.1
REGION 7
1.Male
116.7
2.Sacred Heart
112.8
3.Manual
111.4
4.Eastern
101.4
5.Christian Academy
90.0
6.Assumption
84.7
7.Presentation
75.3
8.Central
74.5
9.Ballard
68.2
10.Shawnee
61.3
11.Atherton
48.7
12.Brown
44.7
13.Seneca
41.0
14.Waggener
41.0
15.KCD
37.4
16.St. Francis
35.8
17.Collegiate
35.5
18.Portland Christian
6.2
REGION 8
1.Simon Kenton
114.7
2.Anderson County
92.2
3.Trimble County
87.3
4.Collins
79.9
5.Spencer County
78.6
6.Walton-Verona
77.9
7.Shelby County
75.7
8.Owen County
75.5
9.Grant County
74.4
10.South Oldham
73.9
11.Oldham County
71.8
12.Williamstown
70.6
13.Gallatin County
68.8
14.Carroll County
60.5
15.North Oldham
53.8
16.Eminence
48.7
17.Henry County
41.3
REGION 9
1.Holmes
107.9
2.Highlands
103.7
3.Conner
100.4
4.Ryle
98.4
5.Cooper
97.4
6.Covington Holy Cross
90.4
7.Notre Dame
83.8
8.Dixie Heights
83.0
9.Boone County
80.7
10.St. Henry
79.9
11.Newport Catholic
76.7
12.Beechwood
69.0
13.Erlanger Lloyd
66.4
14.Ludlow
65.0
15.Dayton
62.6
16.Bellevue
60.5
17.Newport
56.2
18.Villa Madonna
38.9
19.Covington Latin
23.4
REGION 10
1.Mason County
110.2
2.Clark County
100.9
3.Campbell County
99.6
4.Scott High
96.9
5.Nicholas County
79.1
6.Bourbon County
71.4
7.Bishop Brossart
71.3
8.Bracken County
67.8
9.Harrison County
60.2
10.Paris
58.3
11.Montgomery County
55.7
12.Pendleton County
45.7
13.Calvary Christian
39.5
14.Robertson County
38.3
15.Augusta
37.3
16.St. Patrick
29.9
17.Silver Grove
10.1
REGION 11
1.Franklin County
105.2
2.Scott County
103.1
3.Lafayette
93.9
4.Madison Central
89.2
5.Paul Laurence Dunbar
88.8
6.Henry Clay
88.6
7.Bryan Station
82.0
8.Lexington Catholic
73.6
9.Sayre
72.2
10.Woodford County
71.4
11.Madison Southern
71.2
12.Western Hills
68.1
13.Lexington Christian
63.6
14.Tates Creek
60.5
15.Model
58.5
16.Berea
57.2
17.Frankfort
51.5
REGION 12
1.Mercer County
116.6
2.Lincoln County
99.5
3.Southwestern
92.7
4.Pulaski County
89.0
5.Casey County
88.0
6.Boyle County
87.9
7.Danville
87.8
8.Wayne County
82.9
9.Garrard County
82.7
10.Rockcastle County
81.8
11.Somerset
79.5
12.West Jessamine
78.5
13.McCreary Central
56.1
14.East Jessamine
49.5
15.Burgin
14.9
16.Ky Deaf School
1.0
REGION 13
1.Harlan County
96.1
2.South Laurel
90.0
3.Clay County
85.6
4.North Laurel
82.7
5.Harlan
80.7
6.Whitley County
79.6
7.Corbin
70.8
8.Pineville
64.7
9.Williamsburg
63.9
10.Knox Central
62.9
11.Bell County
59.7
12.Jackson County
58.1
13.Barbourville
56.4
14.Lynn Camp
55.0
15.Middlesboro
50.5
16.Oneida Baptist
35.2
17.Red Bird
19.5
REGION 14
1.Leslie County
86.7
2.Perry Central
86.6
3.Knott Central
82.3
4.Hazard
75.8
5.Lee County
71.4
6.Letcher Central
70.6
7.Estill County
69.4
8.Owsley County
62.0
9.Breathitt County
61.4
10.Powell County
61.2
11.Wolfe County
57.2
12.Buckhorn
42.8
13.Jenkins
39.9
14.Jackson City
38.1
15.June Buchanan
32.6
16.Riverside Christian
27.1
17.Cordia
6.1
REGION 15
1.Johnson Central
92.4
2.Shelby Valley
92.1
3.Paintsville
89.9
4.Pikeville
84.7
5.Pike Central
75.3
6.Belfry
74.5
7.South Floyd
73.0
8.Sheldon Clark
68.1
9.Betsy Layne
65.5
10.East Ridge
62.9
11.Magoffin County
61.2
12.Lawrence County
61.0
13.Prestonsburg
58.7
14.Phelps
50.9
15.Allen Central
36.6
16.Piarist
19.2
REGION 16
1.Boyd County
98.2
2.East Carter
97.3
3.Russell
93.4
4.Lewis County
76.8
5.Rowan County
76.4
6.West Carter
76.4
7.Fleming County
76.1
8.Ashland Blazer
74.1
9.Menifee County
74.0
10.Greenup County
68.7
11.Morgan County
60.7
12.Raceland
54.6
13.Bath County
54.0
14.Fairview
43.8
15.Elliott County
38.8
16.Rose Hill
|
22.5
