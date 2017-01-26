Butler, Male stay 1-2 in girls Litratings

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 ranking in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

The Bearettes (20-1) have won 20 straight games since a season-opening loss to Male and will face South Warren at 4 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals of the Republic Bank/Coca-Cola Consolidated Louisville Invitational Tournament at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall.

Male (18-1) kept the No. 2 spot in the ratings and will meet No. 17 Henderson County in an LIT quarterfinal set for 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Butler and Male both are ranked nationally in the USA Today Super 25.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

GIRLS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Butler (20-1) 117.9 2.Male (18-1) 116.7 3.Mercer County (16-5) 116.6 4.Simon Kenton (17-3) 114.7 5.Sacred Heart (16-4) 112.8 6.Manual (15-6) 111.4 7.Elizabethtown (17-2) 111.4 8.Mason County (15-4) 110.2 9.Holmes (16-3) 107.9 10.Murray (17-3) 106.8 11.Mercy (12-11) 106.5 12.Bullitt East (20-4) 106.3 13.Franklin County (16-5) 105.2 14.Highlands (14-6) 103.7 15.Scott County (13-7) 103.1 16.Eastern (15-7) 101.4 17.Henderson County (17-2) 101.1 18.Clark County (17-3) 100.9 19.Conner (17-4) 100.4 20.Monroe County (20-2) 100.4

REGION 1 1.Murray 106.8 2.Marshall County 93.7 3.Graves County 93.4 4.Calloway County 80.4 5.Carlisle County 69.0 6.McCracken County 65.9 7.Mayfield 62.3 8.Paducah Tilghman 52.7 9.Fulton County 49.6 10.Ballard Memorial 47.5 11.St. Mary 44.3 12.Fulton City 37.9 13.Hickman County 34.6 14.Community Christian 13.7

REGION 2 1.Henderson County 101.1 2.Hopkinsville 89.0 3.Webster County 86.8 4.Christian County 79.3 5.Madisonville 76.3 6.Crittenden County 68.2 7.Lyon County 65.3 8.Caldwell County 63.9 9.University Heights 62.5 10.Hopkins Central 62.3 11.Union County 59.6 12.Livingston Central 53.0 13.Dawson Springs 44.7 14.Trigg County 40.8 15.Fort Campbell 29.2

REGION 3 1.Grayson County 91.5 2.Owensboro Catholic 86.3 3.Apollo 86.2 4.Breckinridge County 85.6 5.Edmonson County 83.4 6.Meade County 82.6 7.Muhlenberg County 81.3 8.Daviess County 79.3 9.McLean County 71.3 10.Owensboro 65.2 11.Butler County 63.4 12.Hancock County 57.8 13.Ohio County 47.4 14.Whitesville Trinity 47.4 15.Frederick Fraize 28.2

REGION 4 1.Monroe County 100.4 2.South Warren 96.3 3.Russell County 95.8 4.Bowling Green 93.5 5.Glasgow 88.2 6.Barren County 79.6 7.Allen County 78.6 8.Greenwood 77.7 9.Metcalfe County 77.2 10.Franklin-Simpson 71.6 11.Warren Central 66.7 12.Clinton County 62.0 13.Logan County 61.3 14.Cumberland County 60.1 15.Todd Central 57.1 16.Russellville 54.4 17.Warren East 53.2

REGION 5 1.Elizabethtown 111.4 2.Nelson County 96.7 3.John Hardin 92.4 4.Green County 90.2 5.Marion County 82.2 6.Bardstown 79.2 7.Central Hardin 70.9 8.Campbellsville 70.3 9.Taylor County 69.6 10.North Hardin 68.5 11.Larue County 68.0 12.Adair County 61.2 13.Thomas Nelson 60.7 14.Hart County 59.4 15.Bethlehem 58.3 16.Caverna 52.9 17.Washington County 41.8 18.Fort Knox 22.6

REGION 6 1.Butler 117.9 2.Mercy 106.5 3.Bullitt East 106.3 4.North Bullitt 87.3 5.Fern Creek 77.3 6.PRP 72.2 7.Holy Cross 66.9 8.Moore 66.6 9.Fairdale 65.9 10.Bullitt Central 55.6 11.Doss 48.0 12.Valley 46.9 13.Jeffersontown 43.1 14.Southern 42.8 15.Whitefield Academy 40.3 16.Western 38.6 17.Beth Haven 22.1 18.Iroquois 11.1

REGION 7 1.Male 116.7 2.Sacred Heart 112.8 3.Manual 111.4 4.Eastern 101.4 5.Christian Academy 90.0 6.Assumption 84.7 7.Presentation 75.3 8.Central 74.5 9.Ballard 68.2 10.Shawnee 61.3 11.Atherton 48.7 12.Brown 44.7 13.Seneca 41.0 14.Waggener 41.0 15.KCD 37.4 16.St. Francis 35.8 17.Collegiate 35.5 18.Portland Christian 6.2

REGION 8 1.Simon Kenton 114.7 2.Anderson County 92.2 3.Trimble County 87.3 4.Collins 79.9 5.Spencer County 78.6 6.Walton-Verona 77.9 7.Shelby County 75.7 8.Owen County 75.5 9.Grant County 74.4 10.South Oldham 73.9 11.Oldham County 71.8 12.Williamstown 70.6 13.Gallatin County 68.8 14.Carroll County 60.5 15.North Oldham 53.8 16.Eminence 48.7 17.Henry County 41.3

REGION 9 1.Holmes 107.9 2.Highlands 103.7 3.Conner 100.4 4.Ryle 98.4 5.Cooper 97.4 6.Covington Holy Cross 90.4 7.Notre Dame 83.8 8.Dixie Heights 83.0 9.Boone County 80.7 10.St. Henry 79.9 11.Newport Catholic 76.7 12.Beechwood 69.0 13.Erlanger Lloyd 66.4 14.Ludlow 65.0 15.Dayton 62.6 16.Bellevue 60.5 17.Newport 56.2 18.Villa Madonna 38.9 19.Covington Latin 23.4

REGION 10 1.Mason County 110.2 2.Clark County 100.9 3.Campbell County 99.6 4.Scott High 96.9 5.Nicholas County 79.1 6.Bourbon County 71.4 7.Bishop Brossart 71.3 8.Bracken County 67.8 9.Harrison County 60.2 10.Paris 58.3 11.Montgomery County 55.7 12.Pendleton County 45.7 13.Calvary Christian 39.5 14.Robertson County 38.3 15.Augusta 37.3 16.St. Patrick 29.9 17.Silver Grove 10.1

REGION 11 1.Franklin County 105.2 2.Scott County 103.1 3.Lafayette 93.9 4.Madison Central 89.2 5.Paul Laurence Dunbar 88.8 6.Henry Clay 88.6 7.Bryan Station 82.0 8.Lexington Catholic 73.6 9.Sayre 72.2 10.Woodford County 71.4 11.Madison Southern 71.2 12.Western Hills 68.1 13.Lexington Christian 63.6 14.Tates Creek 60.5 15.Model 58.5 16.Berea 57.2 17.Frankfort 51.5

REGION 12 1.Mercer County 116.6 2.Lincoln County 99.5 3.Southwestern 92.7 4.Pulaski County 89.0 5.Casey County 88.0 6.Boyle County 87.9 7.Danville 87.8 8.Wayne County 82.9 9.Garrard County 82.7 10.Rockcastle County 81.8 11.Somerset 79.5 12.West Jessamine 78.5 13.McCreary Central 56.1 14.East Jessamine 49.5 15.Burgin 14.9 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Harlan County 96.1 2.South Laurel 90.0 3.Clay County 85.6 4.North Laurel 82.7 5.Harlan 80.7 6.Whitley County 79.6 7.Corbin 70.8 8.Pineville 64.7 9.Williamsburg 63.9 10.Knox Central 62.9 11.Bell County 59.7 12.Jackson County 58.1 13.Barbourville 56.4 14.Lynn Camp 55.0 15.Middlesboro 50.5 16.Oneida Baptist 35.2 17.Red Bird 19.5

REGION 14 1.Leslie County 86.7 2.Perry Central 86.6 3.Knott Central 82.3 4.Hazard 75.8 5.Lee County 71.4 6.Letcher Central 70.6 7.Estill County 69.4 8.Owsley County 62.0 9.Breathitt County 61.4 10.Powell County 61.2 11.Wolfe County 57.2 12.Buckhorn 42.8 13.Jenkins 39.9 14.Jackson City 38.1 15.June Buchanan 32.6 16.Riverside Christian 27.1 17.Cordia 6.1

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 92.4 2.Shelby Valley 92.1 3.Paintsville 89.9 4.Pikeville 84.7 5.Pike Central 75.3 6.Belfry 74.5 7.South Floyd 73.0 8.Sheldon Clark 68.1 9.Betsy Layne 65.5 10.East Ridge 62.9 11.Magoffin County 61.2 12.Lawrence County 61.0 13.Prestonsburg 58.7 14.Phelps 50.9 15.Allen Central 36.6 16.Piarist 19.2