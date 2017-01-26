Menu
Butler, Male stay 1-2 in girls Litratings

Mercer County forward Emmy Souder pressures Butler center Molly Lockhart as she drives to the basket. 07 January 2017

The Butler High School girls basketball team kept the No. 1 ranking in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

The Bearettes (20-1) have won 20 straight games since a season-opening loss to Male and will face South Warren at 4 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals of the Republic Bank/Coca-Cola Consolidated Louisville Invitational Tournament at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall.

Male (18-1) kept the No. 2 spot in the ratings and will meet No. 17 Henderson County in an LIT quarterfinal set for 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Butler and Male both are ranked nationally in the USA Today Super 25.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

GIRLS BASKETBALL LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Butler (20-1)

117.9

2.Male (18-1)

116.7

3.Mercer County (16-5)

116.6

4.Simon Kenton (17-3)

114.7

5.Sacred Heart (16-4)

112.8

6.Manual (15-6)

111.4

7.Elizabethtown (17-2)

111.4

8.Mason County (15-4)

110.2

9.Holmes (16-3)

107.9

10.Murray (17-3)

106.8

11.Mercy (12-11)

106.5

12.Bullitt East (20-4)

106.3

13.Franklin County (16-5)

105.2

14.Highlands (14-6)

103.7

15.Scott County (13-7)

103.1

16.Eastern (15-7)

101.4

17.Henderson County (17-2)

101.1

18.Clark County (17-3)

100.9

19.Conner (17-4)

100.4

20.Monroe County (20-2)

100.4

REGION 1

1.Murray

106.8

2.Marshall County

93.7

3.Graves County

93.4

4.Calloway County

80.4

5.Carlisle County

69.0

6.McCracken County

65.9

7.Mayfield

62.3

8.Paducah Tilghman

52.7

9.Fulton County

49.6

10.Ballard Memorial

47.5

11.St. Mary

44.3

12.Fulton City

37.9

13.Hickman County

34.6

14.Community Christian

13.7

REGION 2

1.Henderson County

101.1

2.Hopkinsville

89.0

3.Webster County

86.8

4.Christian County

79.3

5.Madisonville

76.3

6.Crittenden County

68.2

7.Lyon County

65.3

8.Caldwell County

63.9

9.University Heights

62.5

10.Hopkins Central

62.3

11.Union County

59.6

12.Livingston Central

53.0

13.Dawson Springs

44.7

14.Trigg County

40.8

15.Fort Campbell

29.2

REGION 3

1.Grayson County

91.5

2.Owensboro Catholic

86.3

3.Apollo

86.2

4.Breckinridge County

85.6

5.Edmonson County

83.4

6.Meade County

82.6

7.Muhlenberg County

81.3

8.Daviess County

79.3

9.McLean County

71.3

10.Owensboro

65.2

11.Butler County

63.4

12.Hancock County

57.8

13.Ohio County

47.4

14.Whitesville Trinity

47.4

15.Frederick Fraize

28.2

REGION 4

1.Monroe County

100.4

2.South Warren

96.3

3.Russell County

95.8

4.Bowling Green

93.5

5.Glasgow

88.2

6.Barren County

79.6

7.Allen County

78.6

8.Greenwood

77.7

9.Metcalfe County

77.2

10.Franklin-Simpson

71.6

11.Warren Central

66.7

12.Clinton County

62.0

13.Logan County

61.3

14.Cumberland County

60.1

15.Todd Central

57.1

16.Russellville

54.4

17.Warren East

53.2

REGION 5

1.Elizabethtown

111.4

2.Nelson County

96.7

3.John Hardin

92.4

4.Green County

90.2

5.Marion County

82.2

6.Bardstown

79.2

7.Central Hardin

70.9

8.Campbellsville

70.3

9.Taylor County

69.6

10.North Hardin

68.5

11.Larue County

68.0

12.Adair County

61.2

13.Thomas Nelson

60.7

14.Hart County

59.4

15.Bethlehem

58.3

16.Caverna

52.9

17.Washington County

41.8

18.Fort Knox

22.6

REGION 6

1.Butler

117.9

2.Mercy

106.5

3.Bullitt East

106.3

4.North Bullitt

87.3

5.Fern Creek

77.3

6.PRP

72.2

7.Holy Cross

66.9

8.Moore

66.6

9.Fairdale

65.9

10.Bullitt Central

55.6

11.Doss

48.0

12.Valley

46.9

13.Jeffersontown

43.1

14.Southern

42.8

15.Whitefield Academy

40.3

16.Western

38.6

17.Beth Haven

22.1

18.Iroquois

11.1

REGION 7

1.Male

116.7

2.Sacred Heart

112.8

3.Manual

111.4

4.Eastern

101.4

5.Christian Academy

90.0

6.Assumption

84.7

7.Presentation

75.3

8.Central

74.5

9.Ballard

68.2

10.Shawnee

61.3

11.Atherton

48.7

12.Brown

44.7

13.Seneca

41.0

14.Waggener

41.0

15.KCD

37.4

16.St. Francis

35.8

17.Collegiate

35.5

18.Portland Christian

6.2

REGION 8

1.Simon Kenton

114.7

2.Anderson County

92.2

3.Trimble County

87.3

4.Collins

79.9

5.Spencer County

78.6

6.Walton-Verona

77.9

7.Shelby County

75.7

8.Owen County

75.5

9.Grant County

74.4

10.South Oldham

73.9

11.Oldham County

71.8

12.Williamstown

70.6

13.Gallatin County

68.8

14.Carroll County

60.5

15.North Oldham

53.8

16.Eminence

48.7

17.Henry County

41.3

REGION 9

1.Holmes

107.9

2.Highlands

103.7

3.Conner

100.4

4.Ryle

98.4

5.Cooper

97.4

6.Covington Holy Cross

90.4

7.Notre Dame

83.8

8.Dixie Heights

83.0

9.Boone County

80.7

10.St. Henry

79.9

11.Newport Catholic

76.7

12.Beechwood

69.0

13.Erlanger Lloyd

66.4

14.Ludlow

65.0

15.Dayton

62.6

16.Bellevue

60.5

17.Newport

56.2

18.Villa Madonna

38.9

19.Covington Latin

23.4

REGION 10

1.Mason County

110.2

2.Clark County

100.9

3.Campbell County

99.6

4.Scott High

96.9

5.Nicholas County

79.1

6.Bourbon County

71.4

7.Bishop Brossart

71.3

8.Bracken County

67.8

9.Harrison County

60.2

10.Paris

58.3

11.Montgomery County

55.7

12.Pendleton County

45.7

13.Calvary Christian

39.5

14.Robertson County

38.3

15.Augusta

37.3

16.St. Patrick

29.9

17.Silver Grove

10.1

REGION 11

1.Franklin County

105.2

2.Scott County

103.1

3.Lafayette

93.9

4.Madison Central

89.2

5.Paul Laurence Dunbar

88.8

6.Henry Clay

88.6

7.Bryan Station

82.0

8.Lexington Catholic

73.6

9.Sayre

72.2

10.Woodford County

71.4

11.Madison Southern

71.2

12.Western Hills

68.1

13.Lexington Christian

63.6

14.Tates Creek

60.5

15.Model

58.5

16.Berea

57.2

17.Frankfort

51.5

REGION 12

1.Mercer County

116.6

2.Lincoln County

99.5

3.Southwestern

92.7

4.Pulaski County

89.0

5.Casey County

88.0

6.Boyle County

87.9

7.Danville

87.8

8.Wayne County

82.9

9.Garrard County

82.7

10.Rockcastle County

81.8

11.Somerset

79.5

12.West Jessamine

78.5

13.McCreary Central

56.1

14.East Jessamine

49.5

15.Burgin

14.9

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Harlan County

96.1

2.South Laurel

90.0

3.Clay County

85.6

4.North Laurel

82.7

5.Harlan

80.7

6.Whitley County

79.6

7.Corbin

70.8

8.Pineville

64.7

9.Williamsburg

63.9

10.Knox Central

62.9

11.Bell County

59.7

12.Jackson County

58.1

13.Barbourville

56.4

14.Lynn Camp

55.0

15.Middlesboro

50.5

16.Oneida Baptist

35.2

17.Red Bird

19.5

REGION 14

1.Leslie County

86.7

2.Perry Central

86.6

3.Knott Central

82.3

4.Hazard

75.8

5.Lee County

71.4

6.Letcher Central

70.6

7.Estill County

69.4

8.Owsley County

62.0

9.Breathitt County

61.4

10.Powell County

61.2

11.Wolfe County

57.2

12.Buckhorn

42.8

13.Jenkins

39.9

14.Jackson City

38.1

15.June Buchanan

32.6

16.Riverside Christian

27.1

17.Cordia

6.1

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

92.4

2.Shelby Valley

92.1

3.Paintsville

89.9

4.Pikeville

84.7

5.Pike Central

75.3

6.Belfry

74.5

7.South Floyd

73.0

8.Sheldon Clark

68.1

9.Betsy Layne

65.5

10.East Ridge

62.9

11.Magoffin County

61.2

12.Lawrence County

61.0

13.Prestonsburg

58.7

14.Phelps

50.9

15.Allen Central

36.6

16.Piarist

19.2

REGION 16

1.Boyd County

98.2

2.East Carter

97.3

3.Russell

93.4

4.Lewis County

76.8

5.Rowan County

76.4

6.West Carter

76.4

7.Fleming County

76.1

8.Ashland Blazer

74.1

9.Menifee County

74.0

10.Greenup County

68.7

11.Morgan County

60.7

12.Raceland

54.6

13.Bath County

54.0

14.Fairview

43.8

15.Elliott County

38.8

16.Rose Hill

22.5

