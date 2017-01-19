Menu
Butler, Male stay 1-2 in girls Litratings

Butler Bearettes guard Jaelynn Penn makes the turnt toward the goal defended by Male Lady Bulldogs forward Logan Calvert.

Butler Bearettes guard Jaelynn Penn makes the turnt toward the goal defended by Male Lady Bulldogs forward Logan Calvert.

The Butler and Male high school girls basketball teams kept the top two spots in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

Butler is 17-1 and has a 17-game winning streak entering Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against No. 4 Manual (15-3).

Male (15-1) will take a four-game winning streak into Friday’s 6 p.m. home game against Central.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Butler (17-1)

117.8

2.Male (15-1)

115.9

3.Mercer County (14-4)

114.7

4.Manual (15-3)

113.4

5.Simon Kenton (13-3)

113.2

6.Sacred Heart (14-4)

113.0

7.Elizabethtown (14-2)

112.9

8.Mason County (13-3)

110.6

9.Mercy (9-10)

107.5

10.Franklin County (14-3)

107.3

11.Murray (14-3)

106.2

12.Holmes (13-3)

106.1

13.Bullitt East (16-4)

105.5

14.Highlands (13-5)

104.5

15.Henderson County (13-2)

103.7

16.Scott County (11-6)

103.4

17.Campbell County (14-5)

102.1

18.Eastern (12-6)

102.0

19.Conner (15-3)

101.6

20.Clark County (16-2)

100.7

REGION 1

1.Murray

106.2

2.Marshall County

94.7

3.Graves County

93.3

4.Calloway County

79.2

5.Carlisle County

69.7

6.McCracken County

66.8

7.Mayfield

60.6

8.Paducah Tilghman

52.8

9.Fulton County

48.8

10.Ballard Memorial

47.0

11.St. Mary

42.7

12.Fulton City

36.4

13.Hickman County

33.9

14.Community Christian

13.8

REGION 2

1.Henderson County

103.7

2.Hopkinsville

88.0

3.Webster County

86.4

4.Christian County

79.0

5.Madisonville

74.0

6.Crittenden County

67.1

7.Caldwell County

63.3

8.Lyon County

63.1

9.University Heights

63.0

10.Hopkins Central

61.4

11.Union County

58.9

12.Livingston Central

53.6

13.Dawson Springs

44.3

14.Trigg County

40.3

15.Fort Campbell

29.3

REGION 3

1.Grayson County

91.9

2.Owensboro Catholic

87.4

3.Breckinridge County

87.2

4.Apollo

86.1

5.Edmonson County

84.1

6.Meade County

82.8

7.Muhlenberg County

81.3

8.Daviess County

80.9

9.McLean County

71.7

10.Owensboro

66.4

11.Butler County

62.6

12.Hancock County

56.5

13.Ohio County

48.6

14.Whitesville Trinity

46.9

15.Frederick Fraize

28.4

REGION 4

1.Monroe County

100.6

2.Russell County

97.4

3.South Warren

97.0

4.Bowling Green

94.8

5.Glasgow

89.7

6.Allen County

79.7

7.Barren County

78.5

8.Greenwood

78.4

9.Metcalfe County

77.8

10.Franklin-Simpson

72.8

11.Warren Central

66.2

12.Clinton County

62.0

13.Logan County

61.6

14.Cumberland County

59.8

15.Todd Central

56.7

16.Russellville

55.6

17.Warren East

53.5

REGION 5

1.Elizabethtown

112.9

2.Nelson County

96.6

3.John Hardin

91.9

4.Green County

90.6

5.Marion County

82.9

6.Bardstown

79.5

7.Campbellsville

72.1

8.Taylor County

70.5

9.Central Hardin

70.0

10.North Hardin

67.8

11.Larue County

66.8

12.Adair County

60.8

13.Thomas Nelson

60.4

14.Bethlehem

58.7

15.Hart County

58.7

16.Caverna

52.9

17.Washington County

41.8

18.Fort Knox

20.7

REGION 6

1.Butler

117.8

2.Mercy

107.5

3.Bullitt East

105.5

4.North Bullitt

87.9

5.Fern Creek

77.0

6.PRP

71.1

7.Holy Cross

66.8

8.Fairdale

66.6

9.Moore

65.9

10.Bullitt Central

55.6

11.Doss

47.5

12.Valley

44.4

13.Jeffersontown

43.1

14.Southern

41.6

15.Whitefield Academy

40.4

16.Western

37.9

17.Beth Haven

21.6

18.Iroquois

9.9

REGION 7

1.Male

115.9

2.Manual

113.4

3.Sacred Heart

113.0

4.Eastern

102.0

5.Christian Academy

90.8

6.Assumption

84.9

7.Presentation

75.7

8.Central

73.9

9.Ballard

68.7

10.Shawnee

61.1

11.Atherton

48.9

12.Brown

44.3

13.Seneca

41.5

14.Waggener

40.6

15.St. Francis

37.0

16.KCD

36.9

17.Collegiate

34.1

18.Portland Christian

5.1

REGION 8

1.Simon Kenton

113.2

2.Anderson County

91.4

3.Trimble County

86.5

4.Collins

80.0

5.Spencer County

78.0

6.Shelby County

77.2

7.Walton-Verona

76.9

8.South Oldham

74.2

9.Grant County

74.1

10.Owen County

74.0

11.Oldham County

71.5

12.Williamstown

70.7

13.Gallatin County

68.8

14.Carroll County

60.1

15.North Oldham

53.7

16.Eminence

48.1

17.Henry County

41.7

REGION 9

1.Holmes

106.1

2.Highlands

104.5

3.Conner

101.6

4.Ryle

99.1

5.Cooper

95.6

6.Covington Holy Cross

91.2

7.Notre Dame

84.3

8.Dixie Heights

83.8

9.Boone County

80.8

10.St. Henry

79.9

11.Newport Catholic

76.6

12.Beechwood

70.1

13.Erlanger Lloyd

66.0

14.Ludlow

63.9

15.Dayton

62.2

16.Bellevue

60.8

17.Newport

55.2

18.Villa Madonna

37.3

19.Covington Latin

21.1

REGION 10

1.Mason County

110.6

2.Campbell County

102.1

3.Clark County

100.7

4.Scott High

98.4

5.Nicholas County

78.3

6.Bishop Brossart

72.5

7.Bourbon County

71.2

8.Bracken County

67.6

9.Harrison County

59.6

10.Paris

59.1

11.Montgomery County

56.3

12.Pendleton County

43.2

13.Calvary Christian

40.5

14.Robertson County

37.7

15.Augusta

34.9

16.St. Patrick

28.4

17.Silver Grove

12.4

REGION 11

1.Franklin County

107.3

2.Scott County

103.4

3.Lafayette

94.4

4.Madison Central

89.2

5.Henry Clay

88.9

6.Paul Laurence Dunbar

88.0

7.Bryan Station

81.3

8.Lexington Catholic

75.2

9.Woodford County

73.8

10.Sayre

73.0

11.Madison Southern

70.7

12.Western Hills

69.5

13.Lexington Christian

64.7

14.Tates Creek

60.6

15.Model

58.8

16.Berea

56.5

17.Frankfort

51.6

REGION 12

1.Mercer County

114.7

2.Lincoln County

99.4

3.Southwestern

92.3

4.Casey County

88.8

5.Pulaski County

88.7

6.Boyle County

88.1

7.Danville

87.8

8.Wayne County

83.5

9.Garrard County

82.9

10.Rockcastle County

82.0

11.Somerset

80.1

12.West Jessamine

78.5

13.McCreary Central

55.6

14.East Jessamine

49.1

15.Burgin

15.7

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Harlan County

96.4

2.South Laurel

90.1

3.Clay County

84.2

4.North Laurel

83.5

5.Harlan

79.1

6.Whitley County

78.5

7.Corbin

70.4

8.Williamsburg

64.5

9.Pineville

63.4

10.Knox Central

62.5

11.Bell County

60.4

12.Jackson County

58.2

13.Barbourville

57.2

14.Lynn Camp

53.8

15.Middlesboro

51.3

16.Oneida Baptist

35.6

17.Red Bird

16.3

REGION 14

1.Perry Central

88.1

2.Leslie County

85.6

3.Knott Central

82.4

4.Hazard

74.7

5.Lee County

71.2

6.Estill County

70.7

7.Letcher Central

70.3

8.Breathitt County

61.4

9.Owsley County

61.0

10.Powell County

60.0

11.Wolfe County

57.1

12.Buckhorn

43.2

13.Jenkins

39.8

14.Jackson City

37.5

15.June Buchanan

30.9

16.Riverside Christian

26.9

17.Cordia

6.3

REGION 15

1.Johnson Central

91.9

2.Shelby Valley

91.8

3.Paintsville

91.7

4.Pikeville

83.7

5.Pike Central

74.9

6.Belfry

74.3

7.South Floyd

74.0

8.Sheldon Clark

68.7

9.Betsy Layne

65.4

10.East Ridge

61.9

11.Lawrence County

61.4

12.Magoffin County

60.6

13.Prestonsburg

59.5

14.Phelps

52.4

15.Allen Central

37.1

16.Piarist

18.8

REGION 16

1.East Carter

98.3

2.Boyd County

96.7

3.Russell

94.1

4.Lewis County

77.8

5.Fleming County

76.2

6.Rowan County

75.3

7.West Carter

75.2

8.Ashland Blazer

74.2

9.Menifee County

74.2

10.Greenup County

68.1

11.Morgan County

60.1

12.Raceland

54.5

13.Bath County

53.2

14.Fairview

43.5

15.Elliott County

38.7

16.Rose Hill

22.8

