Butler, Male stay 1-2 in girls Litratings

The Butler and Male high school girls basketball teams kept the top two spots in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

Butler is 17-1 and has a 17-game winning streak entering Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against No. 4 Manual (15-3).

Male (15-1) will take a four-game winning streak into Friday’s 6 p.m. home game against Central.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Butler (17-1) 117.8 2.Male (15-1) 115.9 3.Mercer County (14-4) 114.7 4.Manual (15-3) 113.4 5.Simon Kenton (13-3) 113.2 6.Sacred Heart (14-4) 113.0 7.Elizabethtown (14-2) 112.9 8.Mason County (13-3) 110.6 9.Mercy (9-10) 107.5 10.Franklin County (14-3) 107.3 11.Murray (14-3) 106.2 12.Holmes (13-3) 106.1 13.Bullitt East (16-4) 105.5 14.Highlands (13-5) 104.5 15.Henderson County (13-2) 103.7 16.Scott County (11-6) 103.4 17.Campbell County (14-5) 102.1 18.Eastern (12-6) 102.0 19.Conner (15-3) 101.6 20.Clark County (16-2) 100.7

REGION 1 1.Murray 106.2 2.Marshall County 94.7 3.Graves County 93.3 4.Calloway County 79.2 5.Carlisle County 69.7 6.McCracken County 66.8 7.Mayfield 60.6 8.Paducah Tilghman 52.8 9.Fulton County 48.8 10.Ballard Memorial 47.0 11.St. Mary 42.7 12.Fulton City 36.4 13.Hickman County 33.9 14.Community Christian 13.8

REGION 2 1.Henderson County 103.7 2.Hopkinsville 88.0 3.Webster County 86.4 4.Christian County 79.0 5.Madisonville 74.0 6.Crittenden County 67.1 7.Caldwell County 63.3 8.Lyon County 63.1 9.University Heights 63.0 10.Hopkins Central 61.4 11.Union County 58.9 12.Livingston Central 53.6 13.Dawson Springs 44.3 14.Trigg County 40.3 15.Fort Campbell 29.3

REGION 3 1.Grayson County 91.9 2.Owensboro Catholic 87.4 3.Breckinridge County 87.2 4.Apollo 86.1 5.Edmonson County 84.1 6.Meade County 82.8 7.Muhlenberg County 81.3 8.Daviess County 80.9 9.McLean County 71.7 10.Owensboro 66.4 11.Butler County 62.6 12.Hancock County 56.5 13.Ohio County 48.6 14.Whitesville Trinity 46.9 15.Frederick Fraize 28.4

REGION 4 1.Monroe County 100.6 2.Russell County 97.4 3.South Warren 97.0 4.Bowling Green 94.8 5.Glasgow 89.7 6.Allen County 79.7 7.Barren County 78.5 8.Greenwood 78.4 9.Metcalfe County 77.8 10.Franklin-Simpson 72.8 11.Warren Central 66.2 12.Clinton County 62.0 13.Logan County 61.6 14.Cumberland County 59.8 15.Todd Central 56.7 16.Russellville 55.6 17.Warren East 53.5

REGION 5 1.Elizabethtown 112.9 2.Nelson County 96.6 3.John Hardin 91.9 4.Green County 90.6 5.Marion County 82.9 6.Bardstown 79.5 7.Campbellsville 72.1 8.Taylor County 70.5 9.Central Hardin 70.0 10.North Hardin 67.8 11.Larue County 66.8 12.Adair County 60.8 13.Thomas Nelson 60.4 14.Bethlehem 58.7 15.Hart County 58.7 16.Caverna 52.9 17.Washington County 41.8 18.Fort Knox 20.7

REGION 6 1.Butler 117.8 2.Mercy 107.5 3.Bullitt East 105.5 4.North Bullitt 87.9 5.Fern Creek 77.0 6.PRP 71.1 7.Holy Cross 66.8 8.Fairdale 66.6 9.Moore 65.9 10.Bullitt Central 55.6 11.Doss 47.5 12.Valley 44.4 13.Jeffersontown 43.1 14.Southern 41.6 15.Whitefield Academy 40.4 16.Western 37.9 17.Beth Haven 21.6 18.Iroquois 9.9

REGION 7 1.Male 115.9 2.Manual 113.4 3.Sacred Heart 113.0 4.Eastern 102.0 5.Christian Academy 90.8 6.Assumption 84.9 7.Presentation 75.7 8.Central 73.9 9.Ballard 68.7 10.Shawnee 61.1 11.Atherton 48.9 12.Brown 44.3 13.Seneca 41.5 14.Waggener 40.6 15.St. Francis 37.0 16.KCD 36.9 17.Collegiate 34.1 18.Portland Christian 5.1

REGION 8 1.Simon Kenton 113.2 2.Anderson County 91.4 3.Trimble County 86.5 4.Collins 80.0 5.Spencer County 78.0 6.Shelby County 77.2 7.Walton-Verona 76.9 8.South Oldham 74.2 9.Grant County 74.1 10.Owen County 74.0 11.Oldham County 71.5 12.Williamstown 70.7 13.Gallatin County 68.8 14.Carroll County 60.1 15.North Oldham 53.7 16.Eminence 48.1 17.Henry County 41.7

REGION 9 1.Holmes 106.1 2.Highlands 104.5 3.Conner 101.6 4.Ryle 99.1 5.Cooper 95.6 6.Covington Holy Cross 91.2 7.Notre Dame 84.3 8.Dixie Heights 83.8 9.Boone County 80.8 10.St. Henry 79.9 11.Newport Catholic 76.6 12.Beechwood 70.1 13.Erlanger Lloyd 66.0 14.Ludlow 63.9 15.Dayton 62.2 16.Bellevue 60.8 17.Newport 55.2 18.Villa Madonna 37.3 19.Covington Latin 21.1

REGION 10 1.Mason County 110.6 2.Campbell County 102.1 3.Clark County 100.7 4.Scott High 98.4 5.Nicholas County 78.3 6.Bishop Brossart 72.5 7.Bourbon County 71.2 8.Bracken County 67.6 9.Harrison County 59.6 10.Paris 59.1 11.Montgomery County 56.3 12.Pendleton County 43.2 13.Calvary Christian 40.5 14.Robertson County 37.7 15.Augusta 34.9 16.St. Patrick 28.4 17.Silver Grove 12.4

REGION 11 1.Franklin County 107.3 2.Scott County 103.4 3.Lafayette 94.4 4.Madison Central 89.2 5.Henry Clay 88.9 6.Paul Laurence Dunbar 88.0 7.Bryan Station 81.3 8.Lexington Catholic 75.2 9.Woodford County 73.8 10.Sayre 73.0 11.Madison Southern 70.7 12.Western Hills 69.5 13.Lexington Christian 64.7 14.Tates Creek 60.6 15.Model 58.8 16.Berea 56.5 17.Frankfort 51.6

REGION 12 1.Mercer County 114.7 2.Lincoln County 99.4 3.Southwestern 92.3 4.Casey County 88.8 5.Pulaski County 88.7 6.Boyle County 88.1 7.Danville 87.8 8.Wayne County 83.5 9.Garrard County 82.9 10.Rockcastle County 82.0 11.Somerset 80.1 12.West Jessamine 78.5 13.McCreary Central 55.6 14.East Jessamine 49.1 15.Burgin 15.7 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Harlan County 96.4 2.South Laurel 90.1 3.Clay County 84.2 4.North Laurel 83.5 5.Harlan 79.1 6.Whitley County 78.5 7.Corbin 70.4 8.Williamsburg 64.5 9.Pineville 63.4 10.Knox Central 62.5 11.Bell County 60.4 12.Jackson County 58.2 13.Barbourville 57.2 14.Lynn Camp 53.8 15.Middlesboro 51.3 16.Oneida Baptist 35.6 17.Red Bird 16.3

REGION 14 1.Perry Central 88.1 2.Leslie County 85.6 3.Knott Central 82.4 4.Hazard 74.7 5.Lee County 71.2 6.Estill County 70.7 7.Letcher Central 70.3 8.Breathitt County 61.4 9.Owsley County 61.0 10.Powell County 60.0 11.Wolfe County 57.1 12.Buckhorn 43.2 13.Jenkins 39.8 14.Jackson City 37.5 15.June Buchanan 30.9 16.Riverside Christian 26.9 17.Cordia 6.3

REGION 15 1.Johnson Central 91.9 2.Shelby Valley 91.8 3.Paintsville 91.7 4.Pikeville 83.7 5.Pike Central 74.9 6.Belfry 74.3 7.South Floyd 74.0 8.Sheldon Clark 68.7 9.Betsy Layne 65.4 10.East Ridge 61.9 11.Lawrence County 61.4 12.Magoffin County 60.6 13.Prestonsburg 59.5 14.Phelps 52.4 15.Allen Central 37.1 16.Piarist 18.8