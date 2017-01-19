Butler, Male stay 1-2 in girls Litratings

The Butler and Male high school girls basketball teams kept the top two spots in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.
Butler is 17-1 and has a 17-game winning streak entering Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against No. 4 Manual (15-3).
Male (15-1) will take a four-game winning streak into Friday’s 6 p.m. home game against Central.
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete ratings:
|
The LITKENHOUS RATINGS
|
1.Butler (17-1)
|
117.8
|
2.Male (15-1)
|
115.9
|
3.Mercer County (14-4)
|
114.7
|
4.Manual (15-3)
|
113.4
|
5.Simon Kenton (13-3)
|
113.2
|
6.Sacred Heart (14-4)
|
113.0
|
7.Elizabethtown (14-2)
|
112.9
|
8.Mason County (13-3)
|
110.6
|
9.Mercy (9-10)
|
107.5
|
10.Franklin County (14-3)
|
107.3
|
11.Murray (14-3)
|
106.2
|
12.Holmes (13-3)
|
106.1
|
13.Bullitt East (16-4)
|
105.5
|
14.Highlands (13-5)
|
104.5
|
15.Henderson County (13-2)
|
103.7
|
16.Scott County (11-6)
|
103.4
|
17.Campbell County (14-5)
|
102.1
|
18.Eastern (12-6)
|
102.0
|
19.Conner (15-3)
|
101.6
|
20.Clark County (16-2)
|
100.7
|
REGION 1
|
1.Murray
|
106.2
|
2.Marshall County
|
94.7
|
3.Graves County
|
93.3
|
4.Calloway County
|
79.2
|
5.Carlisle County
|
69.7
|
6.McCracken County
|
66.8
|
7.Mayfield
|
60.6
|
8.Paducah Tilghman
|
52.8
|
9.Fulton County
|
48.8
|
10.Ballard Memorial
|
47.0
|
11.St. Mary
|
42.7
|
12.Fulton City
|
36.4
|
13.Hickman County
|
33.9
|
14.Community Christian
|
13.8
|
REGION 2
|
1.Henderson County
|
103.7
|
2.Hopkinsville
|
88.0
|
3.Webster County
|
86.4
|
4.Christian County
|
79.0
|
5.Madisonville
|
74.0
|
6.Crittenden County
|
67.1
|
7.Caldwell County
|
63.3
|
8.Lyon County
|
63.1
|
9.University Heights
|
63.0
|
10.Hopkins Central
|
61.4
|
11.Union County
|
58.9
|
12.Livingston Central
|
53.6
|
13.Dawson Springs
|
44.3
|
14.Trigg County
|
40.3
|
15.Fort Campbell
|
29.3
|
REGION 3
|
1.Grayson County
|
91.9
|
2.Owensboro Catholic
|
87.4
|
3.Breckinridge County
|
87.2
|
4.Apollo
|
86.1
|
5.Edmonson County
|
84.1
|
6.Meade County
|
82.8
|
7.Muhlenberg County
|
81.3
|
8.Daviess County
|
80.9
|
9.McLean County
|
71.7
|
10.Owensboro
|
66.4
|
11.Butler County
|
62.6
|
12.Hancock County
|
56.5
|
13.Ohio County
|
48.6
|
14.Whitesville Trinity
|
46.9
|
15.Frederick Fraize
|
28.4
|
REGION 4
|
1.Monroe County
|
100.6
|
2.Russell County
|
97.4
|
3.South Warren
|
97.0
|
4.Bowling Green
|
94.8
|
5.Glasgow
|
89.7
|
6.Allen County
|
79.7
|
7.Barren County
|
78.5
|
8.Greenwood
|
78.4
|
9.Metcalfe County
|
77.8
|
10.Franklin-Simpson
|
72.8
|
11.Warren Central
|
66.2
|
12.Clinton County
|
62.0
|
13.Logan County
|
61.6
|
14.Cumberland County
|
59.8
|
15.Todd Central
|
56.7
|
16.Russellville
|
55.6
|
17.Warren East
|
53.5
|
REGION 5
|
1.Elizabethtown
|
112.9
|
2.Nelson County
|
96.6
|
3.John Hardin
|
91.9
|
4.Green County
|
90.6
|
5.Marion County
|
82.9
|
6.Bardstown
|
79.5
|
7.Campbellsville
|
72.1
|
8.Taylor County
|
70.5
|
9.Central Hardin
|
70.0
|
10.North Hardin
|
67.8
|
11.Larue County
|
66.8
|
12.Adair County
|
60.8
|
13.Thomas Nelson
|
60.4
|
14.Bethlehem
|
58.7
|
15.Hart County
|
58.7
|
16.Caverna
|
52.9
|
17.Washington County
|
41.8
|
18.Fort Knox
|
20.7
|
REGION 6
|
1.Butler
|
117.8
|
2.Mercy
|
107.5
|
3.Bullitt East
|
105.5
|
4.North Bullitt
|
87.9
|
5.Fern Creek
|
77.0
|
6.PRP
|
71.1
|
7.Holy Cross
|
66.8
|
8.Fairdale
|
66.6
|
9.Moore
|
65.9
|
10.Bullitt Central
|
55.6
|
11.Doss
|
47.5
|
12.Valley
|
44.4
|
13.Jeffersontown
|
43.1
|
14.Southern
|
41.6
|
15.Whitefield Academy
|
40.4
|
16.Western
|
37.9
|
17.Beth Haven
|
21.6
|
18.Iroquois
|
9.9
|
REGION 7
|
1.Male
|
115.9
|
2.Manual
|
113.4
|
3.Sacred Heart
|
113.0
|
4.Eastern
|
102.0
|
5.Christian Academy
|
90.8
|
6.Assumption
|
84.9
|
7.Presentation
|
75.7
|
8.Central
|
73.9
|
9.Ballard
|
68.7
|
10.Shawnee
|
61.1
|
11.Atherton
|
48.9
|
12.Brown
|
44.3
|
13.Seneca
|
41.5
|
14.Waggener
|
40.6
|
15.St. Francis
|
37.0
|
16.KCD
|
36.9
|
17.Collegiate
|
34.1
|
18.Portland Christian
|
5.1
|
REGION 8
|
1.Simon Kenton
|
113.2
|
2.Anderson County
|
91.4
|
3.Trimble County
|
86.5
|
4.Collins
|
80.0
|
5.Spencer County
|
78.0
|
6.Shelby County
|
77.2
|
7.Walton-Verona
|
76.9
|
8.South Oldham
|
74.2
|
9.Grant County
|
74.1
|
10.Owen County
|
74.0
|
11.Oldham County
|
71.5
|
12.Williamstown
|
70.7
|
13.Gallatin County
|
68.8
|
14.Carroll County
|
60.1
|
15.North Oldham
|
53.7
|
16.Eminence
|
48.1
|
17.Henry County
|
41.7
|
REGION 9
|
1.Holmes
|
106.1
|
2.Highlands
|
104.5
|
3.Conner
|
101.6
|
4.Ryle
|
99.1
|
5.Cooper
|
95.6
|
6.Covington Holy Cross
|
91.2
|
7.Notre Dame
|
84.3
|
8.Dixie Heights
|
83.8
|
9.Boone County
|
80.8
|
10.St. Henry
|
79.9
|
11.Newport Catholic
|
76.6
|
12.Beechwood
|
70.1
|
13.Erlanger Lloyd
|
66.0
|
14.Ludlow
|
63.9
|
15.Dayton
|
62.2
|
16.Bellevue
|
60.8
|
17.Newport
|
55.2
|
18.Villa Madonna
|
37.3
|
19.Covington Latin
|
21.1
|
REGION 10
|
1.Mason County
|
110.6
|
2.Campbell County
|
102.1
|
3.Clark County
|
100.7
|
4.Scott High
|
98.4
|
5.Nicholas County
|
78.3
|
6.Bishop Brossart
|
72.5
|
7.Bourbon County
|
71.2
|
8.Bracken County
|
67.6
|
9.Harrison County
|
59.6
|
10.Paris
|
59.1
|
11.Montgomery County
|
56.3
|
12.Pendleton County
|
43.2
|
13.Calvary Christian
|
40.5
|
14.Robertson County
|
37.7
|
15.Augusta
|
34.9
|
16.St. Patrick
|
28.4
|
17.Silver Grove
|
12.4
|
REGION 11
|
1.Franklin County
|
107.3
|
2.Scott County
|
103.4
|
3.Lafayette
|
94.4
|
4.Madison Central
|
89.2
|
5.Henry Clay
|
88.9
|
6.Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
88.0
|
7.Bryan Station
|
81.3
|
8.Lexington Catholic
|
75.2
|
9.Woodford County
|
73.8
|
10.Sayre
|
73.0
|
11.Madison Southern
|
70.7
|
12.Western Hills
|
69.5
|
13.Lexington Christian
|
64.7
|
14.Tates Creek
|
60.6
|
15.Model
|
58.8
|
16.Berea
|
56.5
|
17.Frankfort
|
51.6
|
REGION 12
|
1.Mercer County
|
114.7
|
2.Lincoln County
|
99.4
|
3.Southwestern
|
92.3
|
4.Casey County
|
88.8
|
5.Pulaski County
|
88.7
|
6.Boyle County
|
88.1
|
7.Danville
|
87.8
|
8.Wayne County
|
83.5
|
9.Garrard County
|
82.9
|
10.Rockcastle County
|
82.0
|
11.Somerset
|
80.1
|
12.West Jessamine
|
78.5
|
13.McCreary Central
|
55.6
|
14.East Jessamine
|
49.1
|
15.Burgin
|
15.7
|
16.Ky Deaf School
|
1.0
|
REGION 13
|
1.Harlan County
|
96.4
|
2.South Laurel
|
90.1
|
3.Clay County
|
84.2
|
4.North Laurel
|
83.5
|
5.Harlan
|
79.1
|
6.Whitley County
|
78.5
|
7.Corbin
|
70.4
|
8.Williamsburg
|
64.5
|
9.Pineville
|
63.4
|
10.Knox Central
|
62.5
|
11.Bell County
|
60.4
|
12.Jackson County
|
58.2
|
13.Barbourville
|
57.2
|
14.Lynn Camp
|
53.8
|
15.Middlesboro
|
51.3
|
16.Oneida Baptist
|
35.6
|
17.Red Bird
|
16.3
|
REGION 14
|
1.Perry Central
|
88.1
|
2.Leslie County
|
85.6
|
3.Knott Central
|
82.4
|
4.Hazard
|
74.7
|
5.Lee County
|
71.2
|
6.Estill County
|
70.7
|
7.Letcher Central
|
70.3
|
8.Breathitt County
|
61.4
|
9.Owsley County
|
61.0
|
10.Powell County
|
60.0
|
11.Wolfe County
|
57.1
|
12.Buckhorn
|
43.2
|
13.Jenkins
|
39.8
|
14.Jackson City
|
37.5
|
15.June Buchanan
|
30.9
|
16.Riverside Christian
|
26.9
|
17.Cordia
|
6.3
|
REGION 15
|
1.Johnson Central
|
91.9
|
2.Shelby Valley
|
91.8
|
3.Paintsville
|
91.7
|
4.Pikeville
|
83.7
|
5.Pike Central
|
74.9
|
6.Belfry
|
74.3
|
7.South Floyd
|
74.0
|
8.Sheldon Clark
|
68.7
|
9.Betsy Layne
|
65.4
|
10.East Ridge
|
61.9
|
11.Lawrence County
|
61.4
|
12.Magoffin County
|
60.6
|
13.Prestonsburg
|
59.5
|
14.Phelps
|
52.4
|
15.Allen Central
|
37.1
|
16.Piarist
|
18.8
|
REGION 16
|
1.East Carter
|
98.3
|
2.Boyd County
|
96.7
|
3.Russell
|
94.1
|
4.Lewis County
|
77.8
|
5.Fleming County
|
76.2
|
6.Rowan County
|
75.3
|
7.West Carter
|
75.2
|
8.Ashland Blazer
|
74.2
|
9.Menifee County
|
74.2
|
10.Greenup County
|
68.1
|
11.Morgan County
|
60.1
|
12.Raceland
|
54.5
|
13.Bath County
|
53.2
|
14.Fairview
|
43.5
|
15.Elliott County
|
38.7
|
16.Rose Hill
|
22.8
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ