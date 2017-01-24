Butler (Ky.), Olive Branch (Miss.) play way into Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Butler (Louisville) topped then-unbeaten and then-No. 10 Montini Catholic (Lombard, Ill.) to return to the Super 25 girls basketball rankings. In doing so, the Bearettes also helped improve the ranking of the lone team they lost to: Male (Louisville), which moved up from No. 23 to No. 12 in the rankings.

Butler went 2-0 for the week to improve to 19-1. Jaelynn Penn had 14 points in a 44-31 defeat of Montini Catholic in the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic in Louisville. Fontasia Jeffries had 24 points in a 72-71 defeat of DuPont Manual (Louisville).

Male (17-1) also went 2-0 for the week. Ciaja Harbinson had 18 points in a 58-55 defeat of Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis) in the Raatz Fence/O’Shea’s Basketball Classic. Toelle Johnson had 11 points in a 75-36 defeat of Central (Louisville).

The other new team in the rankings was No. 25 Olive Branch, Miss., which had two wins over Southaven to improve to 23-1. Emily Evans had 18 points in a 55-45 victory and Myah Taylor had 20 points in a 68-55 win.

Montini (22-1) moved down to No. 19 with its loss. Two other teams fell out of the rankings: No. 13 Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.); and No. 19 St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.). Both teams lost games with key players out. Seton Catholic missed Sarah Barcello, who was out with a concussion, in its 54-41 loss to Cactus Shadows (Cave Creek) and St. Mary’s lost two games minus star player Aquira DeCosta, who recently had knee surgery.

The top 10 schools remained the same with Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) at No. 1, heading into a showdown against No. 6 St. John’s (Washington, D.C.).