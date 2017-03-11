Basketball Butler recruit and Cloverdale star Cooper Neese By USA TODAY Sports March 11, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) waves to the Clover fans at the end of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. The Cloverdale Clovers lost to the Northeastern Knights 67-59. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) leaves the court at the end of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. The Cloverdale Clovers lost to the Northeastern Knights 67-59. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) congratulates the Northeastern Knights players at the end of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. The Cloverdale Clovers lost to the Northeastern Knights 67-59. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) waves to the Clover fans at the end of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. The Cloverdale Clovers lost to the Northeastern Knights 67-59. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) leads his team onto the court to pay the Northeastern Knights in their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) shoots over Northeastern Knights Kaleb Mikesell (4) in the second half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) shoots over Northeastern Knights Harrison Rice (32) in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) jumps out to defend the shot by Northeastern Knights Tyler Smith (2) in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) ties the ball up with Northeastern Knights Harrison Rice (32) for a jump ball in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) drives on Northeastern Knights Harrison Rice (32) in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) drives on and is fouled by Northeastern Knights Nate Reynolds (30 in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) steals the ball from Northeastern Knights Nate Reynolds (30 in the second half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) shoots a free-throw in the second half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) drives around Northeastern Knights Kaleb Mikesell (4) in the second half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) drives by Northeastern Knights Freeman Brou (22) in the first half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) puts a move on Northeastern Knights Jalen Hillard (12) in the second half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. Cloverdale Clovers Cooper Neese (11) fight for a long rebound with Northeastern Knights Freeman Brou (22) in the second half of their IHSAA Boys Regional basketball game, Saturday, March 11, 2017, morning at Greenfield-Central High School in Greenfield IN. basketball, Indianapolis, Basketball, Greenfield-Central High School (Greenfield IN), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Butler recruit Cooper Neese was born to be a Bulldog News Despite Jalen Moore's 48, Danville holds on to beat Cloverdale 79-76 News Insider: 10 takeways from IHSAA boys basketball draw