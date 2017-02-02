Menu
Basketball

Butler stays No. 1 in girls Litkenhous Ratings

Butler head basketball coach Larry Just charts a play during a time-out in the Girls' LIT championship. 28 January 2017

The Butler High School girls basketball team (23-1) kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

The Bearettes have won 23 straight games since a season-opening loss to Male and avenged that loss Saturday in the championship game of the Louisville Invitational Tournament.

Mercer County is No. 2, and Male is No. 3.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS

1.Butler (23-1)

120.1

2.Mercer County (18-6)

116.7

3.Male (21-2)

114.8

4.Simon Kenton (19-4)

114.4

5.Elizabethtown (20-2)

113.2

6.Sacred Heart (18-5)

111.5

7.Manual (15-6)

111.3

8.Mason County (17-5)

108.7

9.Holmes (18-3)

107.1

10.Murray (17-4)

106.4

11.Mercy (12-11)

106.3

12.Franklin County (19-5)

105.8

13.Bullitt East (21-5)

105.7

14.Scott County (14-7)

102.9

15.Eastern (15-7)

101.4

16.Highlands (15-7)

101.4

17.Henderson County (19-3)

101.2

18.Clark County (19-3)

100.5

19.Monroe County (24-2)

100.2

20.Conner (18-6)

99.9

REGION 1

1.Murray

106.4

2.Graves County

93.2

3.Marshall County

92.4

4.Calloway County

81.5

5.Carlisle County

68.1

6.McCracken County

66.6

7.Mayfield

62.2

8.Paducah Tilghman

52.5

9.Ballard Memorial

50.2

10.Fulton County

50.1

11.St. Mary

44.6

12.Fulton City

38.6

13.Hickman County

35.1

14.Community Christian

15.3

REGION 2

1.Henderson County

101.2

2.Hopkinsville

88.8

3.Webster County

86.4

4.Christian County

79.6

5.Madisonville

76.6

6.Crittenden County

69.5

7.Lyon County

63.5

8.Caldwell County

62.8

9.Hopkins Central

62.8

10.University Heights

61.4

11.Union County

59.1

12.Livingston Central

54.9

13.Dawson Springs

45.2

14.Trigg County

40.6

15.Fort Campbell

30.0

REGION 3

1.Grayson County

90.8

2.Apollo

86.1

3.Owensboro Catholic

85.9

4.Breckinridge County

85.2

5.Edmonson County

83.4

6.Muhlenberg County

80.8

7.Daviess County

79.8

8.Meade County

79.5

9.McLean County

71.1

10.Owensboro

66.7

11.Butler County

62.2

12.Hancock County

57.1

13.Whitesville Trinity

48.4

14.Ohio County

46.6

15.Frederick Fraize

28.5

REGION 4

1.Monroe County

100.2

2.South Warren

95.8

3.Russell County

93.7

4.Bowling Green

92.1

5.Glasgow

86.4

6.Barren County

80.1

7.Allen County

78.9

8.Greenwood

78.2

9.Metcalfe County

77.1

10.Franklin-Simpson

71.8

11.Warren Central

67.4

12.Clinton County

61.1

13.Logan County

60.8

14.Cumberland County

58.5

15.Todd Central

56.1

16.Russellville

54.0

17.Warren East

53.9

REGION 5

1.Elizabethtown

113.2

2.Nelson County

96.7

3.John Hardin

92.4

4.Green County

89.4

5.Marion County

82.4

6.Bardstown

79.2

7.Central Hardin

71.2

8.Campbellsville

69.8

9.Larue County

68.9

10.North Hardin

68.5

11.Taylor County

68.2

12.Thomas Nelson

60.4

13.Hart County

60.0

14.Adair County

59.9

15.Bethlehem

58.3

16.Caverna

52.5

17.Washington County

42.0

18.Fort Knox

22.8

REGION 6

1.Butler

120.1

2.Mercy

106.3

3.Bullitt East

105.7

4.North Bullitt

88.0

5.Fern Creek

76.5

6.PRP

71.7

7.Holy Cross

66.7

8.Fairdale

66.2

9.Moore

66.2

10.Bullitt Central

55.4

11.Doss

48.6

12.Valley

46.8

13.Jeffersontown

42.5

14.Southern

42.3

15.Whitefield Academy

39.5

16.Western

38.1

17.Beth Haven

21.7

18.Iroquois

11.3

REGION 7

1.Male

114.8

2.Sacred Heart

111.5

3.Manual

111.3

4.Eastern

101.4

5.Christian Academy

90.6

6.Assumption

85.2

7.Central

75.6

8.Presentation

75.4

9.Ballard

68.2

10.Shawnee

61.1

11.Atherton

48.4

12.Brown

45.6

13.Waggener

41.2

14.Seneca

39.7

15.KCD

37.9

16.St. Francis

35.4

17.Collegiate

35.3

18.Portland Christian

6.4

REGION 8

1.Simon Kenton

114.4

2.Anderson County

93.5

3.Trimble County

87.0

4.Collins

80.2

5.Spencer County

77.7

6.Shelby County

76.2

7.Walton-Verona

76.2

8.Owen County

76.0

9.Grant County

75.9

10.South Oldham

74.2

11.Oldham County

72.4

12.Williamstown

70.2

13.Gallatin County

66.8

14.Carroll County

59.2

15.North Oldham

54.1

16.Eminence

47.9

17.Henry County

42.7

REGION 9

1.Holmes

107.1

2.Highlands

101.4

3.Conner

99.9

4.Ryle

98.3

5.Cooper

97.7

6.Covington Holy Cross

89.5

7.Notre Dame

82.7

8.Dixie Heights

82.6

9.St. Henry

81.1

10.Boone County

80.8

11.Newport Catholic

76.7

12.Beechwood

68.9

13.Erlanger Lloyd

65.7

14.Ludlow

64.6

15.Dayton

61.9

16.Bellevue

59.9

17.Newport

56.7

18.Villa Madonna

38.3

19.Covington Latin

24.9

REGION 10

1.Mason County

108.7

2.Clark County

100.5

3.Campbell County

99.6

4.Scott High

96.9

5.Nicholas County

77.7

6.Bishop Brossart

71.6

7.Bourbon County

71.3

8.Bracken County

66.4

9.Harrison County

59.7

10.Paris

58.7

11.Montgomery County

55.2

12.Pendleton County

46.6

13.Calvary Christian

39.7

14.Robertson County

38.3

15.Augusta

36.1

16.St. Patrick

29.6

17.Silver Grove

11.3

REGION 11

1.Franklin County

105.8

2.Scott County

102.9

3.Lafayette

93.7

4.Paul Laurence Dunbar

89.5

5.Madison Central

89.4

6.Henry Clay

89.2

7.Bryan Station

82.5

8.Lexington Catholic

73.2

9.Sayre

71.4

10.Woodford County

71.0

11.Madison Southern

70.8

12.Western Hills

67.5

13.Lexington Christian

62.8

14.Berea

58.7

15.Tates Creek

58.7

16.Model

57.1

17.Frankfort

51.4

REGION 12

1.Mercer County

116.7

2.Lincoln County

97.8

3.Southwestern

93.1

4.Pulaski County

89.0

5.Boyle County

87.8

6.Casey County

87.8

7.Danville

87.5

8.Wayne County

82.6

9.Garrard County

82.2

10.Rockcastle County

80.6

11.Somerset

78.8

12.West Jessamine

78.2

13.McCreary Central

55.7

14.East Jessamine

47.9

15.Burgin

14.2

16.Ky Deaf School

1.0

REGION 13

1.Harlan County

96.4

2.South Laurel

89.4

3.Clay County

86.5

4.Harlan

83.4

5.North Laurel

82.7

6.Whitley County

79.4

7.Corbin

69.6

8.Pineville

65.3

9.Williamsburg

64.6

10.Knox Central

63.0

11.Bell County

60.2

12.Jackson County

58.7

13.Barbourville

56.3

14.Lynn Camp

55.9

15.Middlesboro

53.4

16.Oneida Baptist

34.6

17.Red Bird

19.9

REGION 14

1.Perry Central

86.4

2.Leslie County

85.5

3.Knott Central

82.2

4.Hazard

75.8

5.Lee County

71.1

6.Letcher Central

70.4

7.Estill County

68.2

8.Breathitt County

62.0

9.Owsley County

60.5

10.Powell County

60.4

11.Wolfe County

56.0

12.Buckhorn

41.7

13.Jenkins

39.3

14.Jackson City

38.3

15.June Buchanan

32.3

16.Riverside Christian

26.9

17.Cordia

4.3

REGION 15

1.Shelby Valley

92.7

2.Johnson Central

92.2

3.Paintsville

89.9

4.Pikeville

84.1

5.Pike Central

75.2

6.Belfry

74.1

7.South Floyd

72.8

8.Sheldon Clark

67.2

9.East Ridge

63.4

10.Betsy Layne

63.1

11.Magoffin County

62.2

12.Prestonsburg

59.0

13.Lawrence County

58.9

14.Phelps

50.7

15.Allen Central

35.9

16.Piarist

19.8

REGION 16

1.Boyd County

97.6

2.East Carter

97.1

3.Russell

92.4

4.Fleming County

76.8

5.Lewis County

76.4

6.Rowan County

74.9

7.Ashland Blazer

74.8

8.West Carter

73.6

9.Menifee County

72.9

10.Greenup County

69.2

11.Morgan County

60.0

12.Raceland

54.0

13.Bath County

53.8

14.Fairview

42.5

15.Elliott County

38.9

16.Rose Hill

22.0

