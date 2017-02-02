Butler stays No. 1 in girls Litkenhous Ratings

The Butler High School girls basketball team (23-1) kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.
The Bearettes have won 23 straight games since a season-opening loss to Male and avenged that loss Saturday in the championship game of the Louisville Invitational Tournament.
Mercer County is No. 2, and Male is No. 3.
The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.
Here are the complete ratings:
|
The LITKENHOUS RATINGS
|
1.Butler (23-1)
|
120.1
|
2.Mercer County (18-6)
|
116.7
|
3.Male (21-2)
|
114.8
|
4.Simon Kenton (19-4)
|
114.4
|
5.Elizabethtown (20-2)
|
113.2
|
6.Sacred Heart (18-5)
|
111.5
|
7.Manual (15-6)
|
111.3
|
8.Mason County (17-5)
|
108.7
|
9.Holmes (18-3)
|
107.1
|
10.Murray (17-4)
|
106.4
|
11.Mercy (12-11)
|
106.3
|
12.Franklin County (19-5)
|
105.8
|
13.Bullitt East (21-5)
|
105.7
|
14.Scott County (14-7)
|
102.9
|
15.Eastern (15-7)
|
101.4
|
16.Highlands (15-7)
|
101.4
|
17.Henderson County (19-3)
|
101.2
|
18.Clark County (19-3)
|
100.5
|
19.Monroe County (24-2)
|
100.2
|
20.Conner (18-6)
|
99.9
|
REGION 1
|
1.Murray
|
106.4
|
2.Graves County
|
93.2
|
3.Marshall County
|
92.4
|
4.Calloway County
|
81.5
|
5.Carlisle County
|
68.1
|
6.McCracken County
|
66.6
|
7.Mayfield
|
62.2
|
8.Paducah Tilghman
|
52.5
|
9.Ballard Memorial
|
50.2
|
10.Fulton County
|
50.1
|
11.St. Mary
|
44.6
|
12.Fulton City
|
38.6
|
13.Hickman County
|
35.1
|
14.Community Christian
|
15.3
|
REGION 2
|
1.Henderson County
|
101.2
|
2.Hopkinsville
|
88.8
|
3.Webster County
|
86.4
|
4.Christian County
|
79.6
|
5.Madisonville
|
76.6
|
6.Crittenden County
|
69.5
|
7.Lyon County
|
63.5
|
8.Caldwell County
|
62.8
|
9.Hopkins Central
|
62.8
|
10.University Heights
|
61.4
|
11.Union County
|
59.1
|
12.Livingston Central
|
54.9
|
13.Dawson Springs
|
45.2
|
14.Trigg County
|
40.6
|
15.Fort Campbell
|
30.0
|
REGION 3
|
1.Grayson County
|
90.8
|
2.Apollo
|
86.1
|
3.Owensboro Catholic
|
85.9
|
4.Breckinridge County
|
85.2
|
5.Edmonson County
|
83.4
|
6.Muhlenberg County
|
80.8
|
7.Daviess County
|
79.8
|
8.Meade County
|
79.5
|
9.McLean County
|
71.1
|
10.Owensboro
|
66.7
|
11.Butler County
|
62.2
|
12.Hancock County
|
57.1
|
13.Whitesville Trinity
|
48.4
|
14.Ohio County
|
46.6
|
15.Frederick Fraize
|
28.5
|
REGION 4
|
1.Monroe County
|
100.2
|
2.South Warren
|
95.8
|
3.Russell County
|
93.7
|
4.Bowling Green
|
92.1
|
5.Glasgow
|
86.4
|
6.Barren County
|
80.1
|
7.Allen County
|
78.9
|
8.Greenwood
|
78.2
|
9.Metcalfe County
|
77.1
|
10.Franklin-Simpson
|
71.8
|
11.Warren Central
|
67.4
|
12.Clinton County
|
61.1
|
13.Logan County
|
60.8
|
14.Cumberland County
|
58.5
|
15.Todd Central
|
56.1
|
16.Russellville
|
54.0
|
17.Warren East
|
53.9
|
REGION 5
|
1.Elizabethtown
|
113.2
|
2.Nelson County
|
96.7
|
3.John Hardin
|
92.4
|
4.Green County
|
89.4
|
5.Marion County
|
82.4
|
6.Bardstown
|
79.2
|
7.Central Hardin
|
71.2
|
8.Campbellsville
|
69.8
|
9.Larue County
|
68.9
|
10.North Hardin
|
68.5
|
11.Taylor County
|
68.2
|
12.Thomas Nelson
|
60.4
|
13.Hart County
|
60.0
|
14.Adair County
|
59.9
|
15.Bethlehem
|
58.3
|
16.Caverna
|
52.5
|
17.Washington County
|
42.0
|
18.Fort Knox
|
22.8
|
REGION 6
|
1.Butler
|
120.1
|
2.Mercy
|
106.3
|
3.Bullitt East
|
105.7
|
4.North Bullitt
|
88.0
|
5.Fern Creek
|
76.5
|
6.PRP
|
71.7
|
7.Holy Cross
|
66.7
|
8.Fairdale
|
66.2
|
9.Moore
|
66.2
|
10.Bullitt Central
|
55.4
|
11.Doss
|
48.6
|
12.Valley
|
46.8
|
13.Jeffersontown
|
42.5
|
14.Southern
|
42.3
|
15.Whitefield Academy
|
39.5
|
16.Western
|
38.1
|
17.Beth Haven
|
21.7
|
18.Iroquois
|
11.3
|
REGION 7
|
1.Male
|
114.8
|
2.Sacred Heart
|
111.5
|
3.Manual
|
111.3
|
4.Eastern
|
101.4
|
5.Christian Academy
|
90.6
|
6.Assumption
|
85.2
|
7.Central
|
75.6
|
8.Presentation
|
75.4
|
9.Ballard
|
68.2
|
10.Shawnee
|
61.1
|
11.Atherton
|
48.4
|
12.Brown
|
45.6
|
13.Waggener
|
41.2
|
14.Seneca
|
39.7
|
15.KCD
|
37.9
|
16.St. Francis
|
35.4
|
17.Collegiate
|
35.3
|
18.Portland Christian
|
6.4
|
REGION 8
|
1.Simon Kenton
|
114.4
|
2.Anderson County
|
93.5
|
3.Trimble County
|
87.0
|
4.Collins
|
80.2
|
5.Spencer County
|
77.7
|
6.Shelby County
|
76.2
|
7.Walton-Verona
|
76.2
|
8.Owen County
|
76.0
|
9.Grant County
|
75.9
|
10.South Oldham
|
74.2
|
11.Oldham County
|
72.4
|
12.Williamstown
|
70.2
|
13.Gallatin County
|
66.8
|
14.Carroll County
|
59.2
|
15.North Oldham
|
54.1
|
16.Eminence
|
47.9
|
17.Henry County
|
42.7
|
REGION 9
|
1.Holmes
|
107.1
|
2.Highlands
|
101.4
|
3.Conner
|
99.9
|
4.Ryle
|
98.3
|
5.Cooper
|
97.7
|
6.Covington Holy Cross
|
89.5
|
7.Notre Dame
|
82.7
|
8.Dixie Heights
|
82.6
|
9.St. Henry
|
81.1
|
10.Boone County
|
80.8
|
11.Newport Catholic
|
76.7
|
12.Beechwood
|
68.9
|
13.Erlanger Lloyd
|
65.7
|
14.Ludlow
|
64.6
|
15.Dayton
|
61.9
|
16.Bellevue
|
59.9
|
17.Newport
|
56.7
|
18.Villa Madonna
|
38.3
|
19.Covington Latin
|
24.9
|
REGION 10
|
1.Mason County
|
108.7
|
2.Clark County
|
100.5
|
3.Campbell County
|
99.6
|
4.Scott High
|
96.9
|
5.Nicholas County
|
77.7
|
6.Bishop Brossart
|
71.6
|
7.Bourbon County
|
71.3
|
8.Bracken County
|
66.4
|
9.Harrison County
|
59.7
|
10.Paris
|
58.7
|
11.Montgomery County
|
55.2
|
12.Pendleton County
|
46.6
|
13.Calvary Christian
|
39.7
|
14.Robertson County
|
38.3
|
15.Augusta
|
36.1
|
16.St. Patrick
|
29.6
|
17.Silver Grove
|
11.3
|
REGION 11
|
1.Franklin County
|
105.8
|
2.Scott County
|
102.9
|
3.Lafayette
|
93.7
|
4.Paul Laurence Dunbar
|
89.5
|
5.Madison Central
|
89.4
|
6.Henry Clay
|
89.2
|
7.Bryan Station
|
82.5
|
8.Lexington Catholic
|
73.2
|
9.Sayre
|
71.4
|
10.Woodford County
|
71.0
|
11.Madison Southern
|
70.8
|
12.Western Hills
|
67.5
|
13.Lexington Christian
|
62.8
|
14.Berea
|
58.7
|
15.Tates Creek
|
58.7
|
16.Model
|
57.1
|
17.Frankfort
|
51.4
|
REGION 12
|
1.Mercer County
|
116.7
|
2.Lincoln County
|
97.8
|
3.Southwestern
|
93.1
|
4.Pulaski County
|
89.0
|
5.Boyle County
|
87.8
|
6.Casey County
|
87.8
|
7.Danville
|
87.5
|
8.Wayne County
|
82.6
|
9.Garrard County
|
82.2
|
10.Rockcastle County
|
80.6
|
11.Somerset
|
78.8
|
12.West Jessamine
|
78.2
|
13.McCreary Central
|
55.7
|
14.East Jessamine
|
47.9
|
15.Burgin
|
14.2
|
16.Ky Deaf School
|
1.0
|
REGION 13
|
1.Harlan County
|
96.4
|
2.South Laurel
|
89.4
|
3.Clay County
|
86.5
|
4.Harlan
|
83.4
|
5.North Laurel
|
82.7
|
6.Whitley County
|
79.4
|
7.Corbin
|
69.6
|
8.Pineville
|
65.3
|
9.Williamsburg
|
64.6
|
10.Knox Central
|
63.0
|
11.Bell County
|
60.2
|
12.Jackson County
|
58.7
|
13.Barbourville
|
56.3
|
14.Lynn Camp
|
55.9
|
15.Middlesboro
|
53.4
|
16.Oneida Baptist
|
34.6
|
17.Red Bird
|
19.9
|
REGION 14
|
1.Perry Central
|
86.4
|
2.Leslie County
|
85.5
|
3.Knott Central
|
82.2
|
4.Hazard
|
75.8
|
5.Lee County
|
71.1
|
6.Letcher Central
|
70.4
|
7.Estill County
|
68.2
|
8.Breathitt County
|
62.0
|
9.Owsley County
|
60.5
|
10.Powell County
|
60.4
|
11.Wolfe County
|
56.0
|
12.Buckhorn
|
41.7
|
13.Jenkins
|
39.3
|
14.Jackson City
|
38.3
|
15.June Buchanan
|
32.3
|
16.Riverside Christian
|
26.9
|
17.Cordia
|
4.3
|
REGION 15
|
1.Shelby Valley
|
92.7
|
2.Johnson Central
|
92.2
|
3.Paintsville
|
89.9
|
4.Pikeville
|
84.1
|
5.Pike Central
|
75.2
|
6.Belfry
|
74.1
|
7.South Floyd
|
72.8
|
8.Sheldon Clark
|
67.2
|
9.East Ridge
|
63.4
|
10.Betsy Layne
|
63.1
|
11.Magoffin County
|
62.2
|
12.Prestonsburg
|
59.0
|
13.Lawrence County
|
58.9
|
14.Phelps
|
50.7
|
15.Allen Central
|
35.9
|
16.Piarist
|
19.8
|
REGION 16
|
1.Boyd County
|
97.6
|
2.East Carter
|
97.1
|
3.Russell
|
92.4
|
4.Fleming County
|
76.8
|
5.Lewis County
|
76.4
|
6.Rowan County
|
74.9
|
7.Ashland Blazer
|
74.8
|
8.West Carter
|
73.6
|
9.Menifee County
|
72.9
|
10.Greenup County
|
69.2
|
11.Morgan County
|
60.0
|
12.Raceland
|
54.0
|
13.Bath County
|
53.8
|
14.Fairview
|
42.5
|
15.Elliott County
|
38.9
|
16.Rose Hill
|
22.0