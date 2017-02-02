Butler stays No. 1 in girls Litkenhous Ratings

The Butler High School girls basketball team (23-1) kept the No. 1 spot in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings released Thursday.

The Bearettes have won 23 straight games since a season-opening loss to Male and avenged that loss Saturday in the championship game of the Louisville Invitational Tournament.

Mercer County is No. 2, and Male is No. 3.

The Litratings are a computerized ranking of every team in the state based on strength of schedule, margin of victory and other factors. Games against out-of-state opponents are not factored.

Here are the complete ratings:

The LITKENHOUS RATINGS 1.Butler (23-1) 120.1 2.Mercer County (18-6) 116.7 3.Male (21-2) 114.8 4.Simon Kenton (19-4) 114.4 5.Elizabethtown (20-2) 113.2 6.Sacred Heart (18-5) 111.5 7.Manual (15-6) 111.3 8.Mason County (17-5) 108.7 9.Holmes (18-3) 107.1 10.Murray (17-4) 106.4 11.Mercy (12-11) 106.3 12.Franklin County (19-5) 105.8 13.Bullitt East (21-5) 105.7 14.Scott County (14-7) 102.9 15.Eastern (15-7) 101.4 16.Highlands (15-7) 101.4 17.Henderson County (19-3) 101.2 18.Clark County (19-3) 100.5 19.Monroe County (24-2) 100.2 20.Conner (18-6) 99.9

REGION 1 1.Murray 106.4 2.Graves County 93.2 3.Marshall County 92.4 4.Calloway County 81.5 5.Carlisle County 68.1 6.McCracken County 66.6 7.Mayfield 62.2 8.Paducah Tilghman 52.5 9.Ballard Memorial 50.2 10.Fulton County 50.1 11.St. Mary 44.6 12.Fulton City 38.6 13.Hickman County 35.1 14.Community Christian 15.3

REGION 2 1.Henderson County 101.2 2.Hopkinsville 88.8 3.Webster County 86.4 4.Christian County 79.6 5.Madisonville 76.6 6.Crittenden County 69.5 7.Lyon County 63.5 8.Caldwell County 62.8 9.Hopkins Central 62.8 10.University Heights 61.4 11.Union County 59.1 12.Livingston Central 54.9 13.Dawson Springs 45.2 14.Trigg County 40.6 15.Fort Campbell 30.0

REGION 3 1.Grayson County 90.8 2.Apollo 86.1 3.Owensboro Catholic 85.9 4.Breckinridge County 85.2 5.Edmonson County 83.4 6.Muhlenberg County 80.8 7.Daviess County 79.8 8.Meade County 79.5 9.McLean County 71.1 10.Owensboro 66.7 11.Butler County 62.2 12.Hancock County 57.1 13.Whitesville Trinity 48.4 14.Ohio County 46.6 15.Frederick Fraize 28.5

REGION 4 1.Monroe County 100.2 2.South Warren 95.8 3.Russell County 93.7 4.Bowling Green 92.1 5.Glasgow 86.4 6.Barren County 80.1 7.Allen County 78.9 8.Greenwood 78.2 9.Metcalfe County 77.1 10.Franklin-Simpson 71.8 11.Warren Central 67.4 12.Clinton County 61.1 13.Logan County 60.8 14.Cumberland County 58.5 15.Todd Central 56.1 16.Russellville 54.0 17.Warren East 53.9

REGION 5 1.Elizabethtown 113.2 2.Nelson County 96.7 3.John Hardin 92.4 4.Green County 89.4 5.Marion County 82.4 6.Bardstown 79.2 7.Central Hardin 71.2 8.Campbellsville 69.8 9.Larue County 68.9 10.North Hardin 68.5 11.Taylor County 68.2 12.Thomas Nelson 60.4 13.Hart County 60.0 14.Adair County 59.9 15.Bethlehem 58.3 16.Caverna 52.5 17.Washington County 42.0 18.Fort Knox 22.8

REGION 6 1.Butler 120.1 2.Mercy 106.3 3.Bullitt East 105.7 4.North Bullitt 88.0 5.Fern Creek 76.5 6.PRP 71.7 7.Holy Cross 66.7 8.Fairdale 66.2 9.Moore 66.2 10.Bullitt Central 55.4 11.Doss 48.6 12.Valley 46.8 13.Jeffersontown 42.5 14.Southern 42.3 15.Whitefield Academy 39.5 16.Western 38.1 17.Beth Haven 21.7 18.Iroquois 11.3

REGION 7 1.Male 114.8 2.Sacred Heart 111.5 3.Manual 111.3 4.Eastern 101.4 5.Christian Academy 90.6 6.Assumption 85.2 7.Central 75.6 8.Presentation 75.4 9.Ballard 68.2 10.Shawnee 61.1 11.Atherton 48.4 12.Brown 45.6 13.Waggener 41.2 14.Seneca 39.7 15.KCD 37.9 16.St. Francis 35.4 17.Collegiate 35.3 18.Portland Christian 6.4

REGION 8 1.Simon Kenton 114.4 2.Anderson County 93.5 3.Trimble County 87.0 4.Collins 80.2 5.Spencer County 77.7 6.Shelby County 76.2 7.Walton-Verona 76.2 8.Owen County 76.0 9.Grant County 75.9 10.South Oldham 74.2 11.Oldham County 72.4 12.Williamstown 70.2 13.Gallatin County 66.8 14.Carroll County 59.2 15.North Oldham 54.1 16.Eminence 47.9 17.Henry County 42.7

REGION 9 1.Holmes 107.1 2.Highlands 101.4 3.Conner 99.9 4.Ryle 98.3 5.Cooper 97.7 6.Covington Holy Cross 89.5 7.Notre Dame 82.7 8.Dixie Heights 82.6 9.St. Henry 81.1 10.Boone County 80.8 11.Newport Catholic 76.7 12.Beechwood 68.9 13.Erlanger Lloyd 65.7 14.Ludlow 64.6 15.Dayton 61.9 16.Bellevue 59.9 17.Newport 56.7 18.Villa Madonna 38.3 19.Covington Latin 24.9

REGION 10 1.Mason County 108.7 2.Clark County 100.5 3.Campbell County 99.6 4.Scott High 96.9 5.Nicholas County 77.7 6.Bishop Brossart 71.6 7.Bourbon County 71.3 8.Bracken County 66.4 9.Harrison County 59.7 10.Paris 58.7 11.Montgomery County 55.2 12.Pendleton County 46.6 13.Calvary Christian 39.7 14.Robertson County 38.3 15.Augusta 36.1 16.St. Patrick 29.6 17.Silver Grove 11.3

REGION 11 1.Franklin County 105.8 2.Scott County 102.9 3.Lafayette 93.7 4.Paul Laurence Dunbar 89.5 5.Madison Central 89.4 6.Henry Clay 89.2 7.Bryan Station 82.5 8.Lexington Catholic 73.2 9.Sayre 71.4 10.Woodford County 71.0 11.Madison Southern 70.8 12.Western Hills 67.5 13.Lexington Christian 62.8 14.Berea 58.7 15.Tates Creek 58.7 16.Model 57.1 17.Frankfort 51.4

REGION 12 1.Mercer County 116.7 2.Lincoln County 97.8 3.Southwestern 93.1 4.Pulaski County 89.0 5.Boyle County 87.8 6.Casey County 87.8 7.Danville 87.5 8.Wayne County 82.6 9.Garrard County 82.2 10.Rockcastle County 80.6 11.Somerset 78.8 12.West Jessamine 78.2 13.McCreary Central 55.7 14.East Jessamine 47.9 15.Burgin 14.2 16.Ky Deaf School 1.0

REGION 13 1.Harlan County 96.4 2.South Laurel 89.4 3.Clay County 86.5 4.Harlan 83.4 5.North Laurel 82.7 6.Whitley County 79.4 7.Corbin 69.6 8.Pineville 65.3 9.Williamsburg 64.6 10.Knox Central 63.0 11.Bell County 60.2 12.Jackson County 58.7 13.Barbourville 56.3 14.Lynn Camp 55.9 15.Middlesboro 53.4 16.Oneida Baptist 34.6 17.Red Bird 19.9

REGION 14 1.Perry Central 86.4 2.Leslie County 85.5 3.Knott Central 82.2 4.Hazard 75.8 5.Lee County 71.1 6.Letcher Central 70.4 7.Estill County 68.2 8.Breathitt County 62.0 9.Owsley County 60.5 10.Powell County 60.4 11.Wolfe County 56.0 12.Buckhorn 41.7 13.Jenkins 39.3 14.Jackson City 38.3 15.June Buchanan 32.3 16.Riverside Christian 26.9 17.Cordia 4.3

REGION 15 1.Shelby Valley 92.7 2.Johnson Central 92.2 3.Paintsville 89.9 4.Pikeville 84.1 5.Pike Central 75.2 6.Belfry 74.1 7.South Floyd 72.8 8.Sheldon Clark 67.2 9.East Ridge 63.4 10.Betsy Layne 63.1 11.Magoffin County 62.2 12.Prestonsburg 59.0 13.Lawrence County 58.9 14.Phelps 50.7 15.Allen Central 35.9 16.Piarist 19.8