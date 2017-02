Butler's Penn leads All-6th Region girls team

ALL-SIXTH REGION GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Players listed in order of total votes received from coaches

Player School Ht. Yr. PPG

Jaelynn Penn Butler 5-9 Sr. 14.8

Lindsey Duvall Bullitt East 5-10 Sr. 24.0

Lauren Deel North Bullitt 5-11 Sr. 14.3

Alexis Smith Fern Creek 5-7 Jr. 18.1

Perri Mitchell PRP 5-7 Sr. 17.3

Molly Lockhart Butler 6-3 Jr. 11.3

Teri Goodlett Butler 5-6 Sr. 9.0

Jamari Tillman Doss 5-8 Jr. 22.3

Josie Woods Mercy 5-10 Sr. 11.8

Tasia Jeffries Butler 5-8 Sr. 10.4

Player of the Year: Jaelynn Penn (Butler).

Coaches of the Year: Larry Just (Butler) and Maurice Ponder (Moore).

Second team: Lazhia Mitchell (Valley), Danielle Feldkamp (Mercy), Valerie Johnson (Fairdale), Destiny Love (Western), Hailey Free (North Bullitt), Bre Torrens (Butler), Kirstie Henn (Bullitt East), Sage Blue (Moore), Sierra Graham (Bullitt Central), Nsasa Makando (Fern Creek), Abigail Ritter (Whitefield Academy), Daija Stafford (Moore), DaVionna Sloan (Southern).